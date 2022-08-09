ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

NME

‘Sonic Frontiers’ news will be revealed at Gamescom

Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom‘s opening night, has announced there will be a “world premiere” for Sega‘s upcoming Sonic Frontiers during this year’s presentation. Gamescom 2022 is set to kick off August 23 with a two-hour showcase featuring news on 30 titles, led by...
IGN

The Forgotten Saga DLC Guide

Welcome to IGN's wiki guide for Assassin's Creed Valhalla - The Forgotten Saga Expansion! This page serves as an index to help you find all our The Forgotten Saga wiki guides, including a complete walkthrough for every area and boss. We have guides for the new mechanics and new currencies, as well as tips and tricks page to make your time in Niflheim easier!
Digital Trends

How long is God of War?

Now separated by years and miles from his Greek origins, Kratos finds himself embarking on a new adventure in the land of Norse mythology that is unlike anything else he’s ever attempted before. God of War is half a reboot of the series, almost completely revamping the story, character, and gameplay from the original games, but also a sequel. This is the same Kratos that went through all those trials against the Greek gods, though it still works as a jumping-in point for new players.
IGN

New Skyrim Mod Borrows Shadow of War's Best Feature - IGN Daily Fix

On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,A modder has put a feature from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor into Skyrim, called Shadow of Skyrim: Nemesis and Alternative Death System. 11 years since Skyrim was released and fans are still coming up with new ways to enhance Skyrim’s gameplay. Almost 28 years later and It turns out Super Punch-Out!! was a competitive multiplayer game all along. The sequel to Punch-Out!!, Super Punch-Out!!, has had two new previously undiscovered cheats revealed. New platform fighter MultiVersus has seemingly passed 10 million players in just three weeks – and before it's even left beta. MultiVersus from Warner Bros. features iconic characters such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Bugs Bunny, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Finn from Adventure Time, and Garnet from Steven Universe. It seems as though these classic Warner Bros. characters have tapped into gamers in a big way amazing a large active player following. Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
HappyGamer

In This Mod For Skyrim, The Nemesis System From Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor Is Recreated

It’s simple to slice through hordes of adversaries like a brave explorer, leaving a trail of nameless dead in your path. They had a name. Who were they called? There isn’t much of a motive to be aware or concerned. The ultimate cheat code is that even if one of them is strong enough to beat you, you can simply reload your most recent save and keep trying until you kill them.
technewstoday.com

12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4

Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
GeekyGadgets

How the world of Horizon Forbidden West was created

Bo de Vries Studio Communications Lead, Guerrilla has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and how it was created. Be warned that the behind-the-scenes feature contains major spoilers for the storyline and many gameplay elements of Horizon Forbidden West, so click away now if you have not yet played the game and would like to keep its secrets intact. To get the most out of this in-depth article, Guerrilla recommends that gamers complete the The Sea of Sands quest line prior to reading the article on the PlayStation blog.
IGN

Cult of the Lamb Wiki Guide

Cult of the Lamb is a hybrid roguelike and management simulator, where you must form a mighty cult and harvest their devotion as you take your crusade into the Lands of the Old Faith to clear out the false prophets so that your God can reign supreme. Convert wayard creatures...
happygamer.com

The Upcoming Sci-Fi Strategy Game From Subnautica Studios, Unknown Worlds Entertainment Will Be Unveiled At Gamescom

The creators of the wildly successful survival game Subnautica, Unknown Worlds, will debut the first gameplay of their upcoming title at Gamescom. During Geoff Keighly’s Opening Ceremony Live showcase, studio co-founder Charlie Cleveland will reveal the game. The game is a sci-fi turn-based tactical game, but no other information,...
NME

‘Hideous’ trailer: Oliver Sim and Jamie xx star in horror musical short

NME can exclusively share the trailer for short film Hideous, a horror musical starring The xx bandmates Oliver Sim and Jamie xx. Directed by Yann Gonzalez (Knife+Heart, Islands), Hideous is described as an avant-garde three-part musical about growing up as a queer boy living with HIV. In the short, Sim...
NME

Spotify launches new concert tickets website

Spotify has launched a new concert tickets website where fans can buy gig tickets directly from the streaming service. The website, Spotify Tickets, went live yesterday (August 10). According to MusicAlly, the site is “strictly a test rather than a full commercial launch”. Through the site, Spotify users...
ETOnline.com

See Johnny Depp's Transformation Into King Louis XV in His Acting Return

Johnny Depp is stepping out of court and back onto the big screen. The actor has been tapped for the role of King Louis XV in the forthcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry. In the first teaser portrait, released by French film house Why Not Productions, Depp is fully-clad as the 1700s-era monarch. The ensemble features an ornate, gold petticoat with a bright-blue sash. The actor's face is made-up with white powder, typical of the time period, and is wearing a blonde wig with a ponytail. The striking, side-profile photo shows Depp's eyes covered with a black blindfold and his white, feathered hat finishes the look.
Digital Trends

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Gem crafting guide

JRPGs have evolved a great deal since their early days. Where characters previously only got stronger by leveling up, the genre has gone on to include dozens of other factors in how strong a character can be with new weapons, armor, gear, clothing, and more. By the time we get to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on the Nintendo Switch, you are going to be juggling multiple party members that all have their own loadouts to maximize if you want to stand a chance against the harsh monsters that stand in your way.
VIDEO GAMES

