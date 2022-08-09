On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,A modder has put a feature from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor into Skyrim, called Shadow of Skyrim: Nemesis and Alternative Death System. 11 years since Skyrim was released and fans are still coming up with new ways to enhance Skyrim’s gameplay. Almost 28 years later and It turns out Super Punch-Out!! was a competitive multiplayer game all along. The sequel to Punch-Out!!, Super Punch-Out!!, has had two new previously undiscovered cheats revealed. New platform fighter MultiVersus has seemingly passed 10 million players in just three weeks – and before it's even left beta. MultiVersus from Warner Bros. features iconic characters such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Bugs Bunny, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Finn from Adventure Time, and Garnet from Steven Universe. It seems as though these classic Warner Bros. characters have tapped into gamers in a big way amazing a large active player following. Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO