Related
NME
‘Sonic Frontiers’ news will be revealed at Gamescom
Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom‘s opening night, has announced there will be a “world premiere” for Sega‘s upcoming Sonic Frontiers during this year’s presentation. Gamescom 2022 is set to kick off August 23 with a two-hour showcase featuring news on 30 titles, led by...
Arcade Paradise review – enjoy some 90s retro vibes in this tribute to classic games
This unusual game has you managing your dad’s launderette while running a secret arcade out the back
NME
How the web-swinging of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ makes its superhero fantasy soar
System Shack is NME’s new column that explores the mechanics behind the industry’s most successful games. This week, Rick Lane swings for the fences in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Superhero games are all about embodying the fantasy, about letting players get as close as possible to feeling what it...
IGN
The Forgotten Saga DLC Guide
Welcome to IGN's wiki guide for Assassin's Creed Valhalla - The Forgotten Saga Expansion! This page serves as an index to help you find all our The Forgotten Saga wiki guides, including a complete walkthrough for every area and boss. We have guides for the new mechanics and new currencies, as well as tips and tricks page to make your time in Niflheim easier!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
How long is God of War?
Now separated by years and miles from his Greek origins, Kratos finds himself embarking on a new adventure in the land of Norse mythology that is unlike anything else he’s ever attempted before. God of War is half a reboot of the series, almost completely revamping the story, character, and gameplay from the original games, but also a sequel. This is the same Kratos that went through all those trials against the Greek gods, though it still works as a jumping-in point for new players.
A woman who visited Ezra Miller's Airbnb in Iceland said everyone there seemed 'hypnotized'
In an investigation into the actor's behavior, sources told Insider there were rumors in Iceland that Miller was running a cult out of their Airbnb.
IGN
New Skyrim Mod Borrows Shadow of War's Best Feature - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,A modder has put a feature from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor into Skyrim, called Shadow of Skyrim: Nemesis and Alternative Death System. 11 years since Skyrim was released and fans are still coming up with new ways to enhance Skyrim’s gameplay. Almost 28 years later and It turns out Super Punch-Out!! was a competitive multiplayer game all along. The sequel to Punch-Out!!, Super Punch-Out!!, has had two new previously undiscovered cheats revealed. New platform fighter MultiVersus has seemingly passed 10 million players in just three weeks – and before it's even left beta. MultiVersus from Warner Bros. features iconic characters such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Bugs Bunny, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Finn from Adventure Time, and Garnet from Steven Universe. It seems as though these classic Warner Bros. characters have tapped into gamers in a big way amazing a large active player following. Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
In This Mod For Skyrim, The Nemesis System From Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor Is Recreated
It’s simple to slice through hordes of adversaries like a brave explorer, leaving a trail of nameless dead in your path. They had a name. Who were they called? There isn’t much of a motive to be aware or concerned. The ultimate cheat code is that even if one of them is strong enough to beat you, you can simply reload your most recent save and keep trying until you kill them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4
Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
How the world of Horizon Forbidden West was created
Bo de Vries Studio Communications Lead, Guerrilla has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and how it was created. Be warned that the behind-the-scenes feature contains major spoilers for the storyline and many gameplay elements of Horizon Forbidden West, so click away now if you have not yet played the game and would like to keep its secrets intact. To get the most out of this in-depth article, Guerrilla recommends that gamers complete the The Sea of Sands quest line prior to reading the article on the PlayStation blog.
IGN
Cult of the Lamb Wiki Guide
Cult of the Lamb is a hybrid roguelike and management simulator, where you must form a mighty cult and harvest their devotion as you take your crusade into the Lands of the Old Faith to clear out the false prophets so that your God can reign supreme. Convert wayard creatures...
Complex
Premiere: BAELY Immerses Himself In An Escapist Romance In “Teleport” Video
All-consuming romances are, not surprisingly, an endless source of inspiration for songwriters like R&B maestro BAELY. They can be toxic, sure, but that’s not always the case. Sometimes, and in the case of his new single “Teleport”, they can be an escape to something better. Backed by...
happygamer.com
The Upcoming Sci-Fi Strategy Game From Subnautica Studios, Unknown Worlds Entertainment Will Be Unveiled At Gamescom
The creators of the wildly successful survival game Subnautica, Unknown Worlds, will debut the first gameplay of their upcoming title at Gamescom. During Geoff Keighly’s Opening Ceremony Live showcase, studio co-founder Charlie Cleveland will reveal the game. The game is a sci-fi turn-based tactical game, but no other information,...
NME
How to watch TarkovTV Live – see what’s being added to ‘Tarkov’
Battlestate Games has announced that it will be livestreaming a new episode of TarkovTV Live to give fans a look at what’s being added to Escape From Tarkov next – here’s how to watch it. TarkovTV Live is scheduled to begin today (August 11) at 5PM BST...
Polygon
The Sea Beast’s director walks us through the ‘wise monsters’ that inspired his creatures
In the world of Netflix’s The Sea Beast, heroic monster hunters take to the high seas to kill fearsome creatures in order to keep waters safe for seafarers — or at least that’s what everyone believes. The most terrifying of all the sea monsters is the Red Bluster, a gigantic red creature that lives in the depths of the ocean and can swallow rowboats whole.
In The Most Recent Pac-Man World Re-PAC Trailer, The Remake And The Original Are Contrasted
Bandai Namco unveiled a new Pac-Man World Re-PAC teaser that compares the graphics between the remastered version and the original release. The video demonstrates the game’s advancement from the 1999 debut of the PlayStation version. On the original PlayStation, Pac-Man World introduced the popular video game character to the...
NME
‘Hideous’ trailer: Oliver Sim and Jamie xx star in horror musical short
NME can exclusively share the trailer for short film Hideous, a horror musical starring The xx bandmates Oliver Sim and Jamie xx. Directed by Yann Gonzalez (Knife+Heart, Islands), Hideous is described as an avant-garde three-part musical about growing up as a queer boy living with HIV. In the short, Sim...
NME
Spotify launches new concert tickets website
Spotify has launched a new concert tickets website where fans can buy gig tickets directly from the streaming service. The website, Spotify Tickets, went live yesterday (August 10). According to MusicAlly, the site is “strictly a test rather than a full commercial launch”. Through the site, Spotify users...
ETOnline.com
See Johnny Depp's Transformation Into King Louis XV in His Acting Return
Johnny Depp is stepping out of court and back onto the big screen. The actor has been tapped for the role of King Louis XV in the forthcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry. In the first teaser portrait, released by French film house Why Not Productions, Depp is fully-clad as the 1700s-era monarch. The ensemble features an ornate, gold petticoat with a bright-blue sash. The actor's face is made-up with white powder, typical of the time period, and is wearing a blonde wig with a ponytail. The striking, side-profile photo shows Depp's eyes covered with a black blindfold and his white, feathered hat finishes the look.
Digital Trends
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Gem crafting guide
JRPGs have evolved a great deal since their early days. Where characters previously only got stronger by leveling up, the genre has gone on to include dozens of other factors in how strong a character can be with new weapons, armor, gear, clothing, and more. By the time we get to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on the Nintendo Switch, you are going to be juggling multiple party members that all have their own loadouts to maximize if you want to stand a chance against the harsh monsters that stand in your way.
