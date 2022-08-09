Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Road Trippin': Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures (SOWA) in Shady Cove is the one-stop shop to explore nature's beauty and promises a thrilling ‘adrenaline-fueled time’. The family-owned business is located in the heart of town on Highway 62, between Medford and Crater Lake. “We got so...
ijpr.org
Fri 8 AM | Oregon Wine Experience changes venues and expands activities
How much wine and food is too much? And does the answer change if it's consumed for a good cause?. The Oregon Wine Experience returns to the Rogue Valley August 17-21, for five days of wining and dining AND raising money. The Asante Foundation puts on the event to raise...
kqennewsradio.com
MUSIC IN THE PARK FEATURES MEDFORD GROUP
Myrtle Creek’s Music in the Park is featuring a Medford based group on Thursday night. Saucy is a five-piece band of world traveled musicians featuring a vast range of hits and genres through the ages. They will play at Millsite Park, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The series is celebrating...
KTVL
High bacteria making Bear Creek Basin waterways unsafe
ROGUE VALLEY — Bacteria levels in the waterways of the Bear Creek Basin in Jackson County are currently above state safety standards, residents should use caution if they swim, wade or have contact with the water. The Rogue Valley Council of Governments is urging people not to ingest the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVL
Ask 10: What's happening to Ross on Poplar drive?
News 10 viewer Franklyn asked if the Ross Dress For Less on Poplar drive is closing, or if they're opening a new location. News 10 spoke to a member of the management team at Ross dress for less on Poplar drive, in Medford, who said their location on Poplar drive isn't going anywhere.
q13fox.com
Firefighter killed by falling tree at Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. - A 27-year-old firefighter died after being hit by a falling tree Wednesday at the Big Swamp Fire in southwestern Oregon. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Collin Hagan of Toivola, Michigan was critically injured around noon Wednesday. Medics performed life-saving efforts, but Hagan died at the scene.
clayconews.com
SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS ALONG WITH PACKAGED MARIJUANA DURING ILLEGAL GROW BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - OSP is reporting that on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County.
Klamath Falls News
Merger of Pacific Crest FCU and Klamath Public Employees FCU announced
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The boards of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union and Klamath Public Employees Federal Credit Union have recently voted on resolutions of intent to merge. “Credit Unions are member-owned cooperatives, and we exist to serve our members. Joining forces is a step forward for our members and our region. As the only two financial institutions headquartered in Klamath County, this strategic partnership will allow us to better serve the needs of the Klamath Basin and surrounding area,” said Chad Olney, CEO of Pacific Crest FCU. “Our two Credit Unions already enjoy a cooperative relationship and a common culture, wholeheartedly embracing the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
George Fire breaks out in Siskiyou County, evacuation warning issued
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - 8:15 p.m. UPDATE - Evacuation warnings have been lifted for Zone SIS-1236A, says the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. The areas affected includes communities north of Scott River Road, south of Highway 96, east of Scott River Road and west of Scott River Road. Scott River Road...
Klamath Falls News
O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
KDRV
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 12
On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 4:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 199 near milepost 6. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford 550 pickup operated by, Robert Clair, age 31, from Grants Pass, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by, Johnny Porter, age 45, from Cave Junction. Porter was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Clair was not injured in the crash. US 199 was closed for about one hour. OSP was assisted Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, AMR, Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire.
KTVU FOX 2
U.S. Forest Service lookout dies in McKinney Fire when she wouldn't evacuate
A U.S. Forest Service fire lookout of 50 years died when she didn't heed advice to leave her home, which was overtaken by the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, officials said. Kathy Shoopman, 74, died July 29 at her Klamath River home. During a news conference on Monday, the Forest Service said she was one of four people who died in the fire. The names of the other three have not been released.
KTVL
10,000 unlicensed cannabis plants seized and destroyed in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS — On August 11, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Josephine County Code Enforcement and Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant on Surrey Drive in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. Law...
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
KTVL
Law enforcement raids two unlicensed cannabis grows in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — On Aug 11, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, raided two unlicensed cannabis operations in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence...
stateofreform.com
Lack of affordable housing options causing concern for Central Oregon nurses
A high cost of living paired with a lack of affordable housing options is causing concern for nurses looking to work in Central Oregon. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The cost of living in Bend increased 22.5% from 2010-2020, which...
KTVL
Detour set up on Williams Highway following car crash
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Williams Highway is closed following a motor vehicle accident at milepost 4.17. Law enforcement is currently doing a reconstruction of the incident. Oregon Department of Transportation noted that a detour is set using New Hope Road and Jaynes Drive. Residents can expect delays through the early...
ijpr.org
Legal aid groups in Oregon get state funds to recover stolen wages for cannabis farm workers
In the basement of a Medford church, a group of migrant farm workers gather, all of them coming from different parts of Mexico in search of better paying jobs. For the last few years, Jesus found work seasonally on marijuana farms. (He chose not to share his last name because of his immigration status).
Comments / 0