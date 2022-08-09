ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The popular Dyson AirWrap is $150 off at Nordstrom Rack right now

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
 4 days ago

At New York Post Shopping, we’re always on the prowl for the hottest products. Well, the Dyson AirWrap — the all-in-one hairstyling tool that has vacuum-like suction and power — nearly broke the Internet in popularity.

Now, after a too-long hiatus of being out of stock nearly everywhere , the Dyson AirWrap is back. Not only is it back, but it’s also $150 off at Nordstrom Rack.

Though it’s not the latest and greatest edition , the beloved model is still a tier above some other blow-drying tools, much ado to it drying and stying your hair simultaneously with different barrel attachments to achieve different looks.

Though it’s more expensive than the popular Revlon Blow-Dry Brush we reviewed , it’s efficiency and Victoria’s Secret Bombshell finish is unmatched (and you can bet will last for years on end, lessening your trips to the salon).

Though a splurge, we can attest it’s worth the cost. After testing the buzzy model for months, it’s a game-changer if you have frizzy hair especially, and I’ve received so many compliments on my hair since the first time I used the device.

Dyson AirWrap Styler — Refurbished , $450, original price: $600
The unbeatable hair tool is 25% off for a limited time. It’s engineered for multiple hair types and styles, and also makes the perfect gift for any occasion.

After using one of the 30+ shampoos and hair conditioners we reviewed, you’ll want to grab your heat protectant and get to work with the Dyson AirWrap (even though this waitlist-inducing bundle is known to curl, wave and smooth your hair without extreme heat).

What’s more, the Dyson AirWrap is perfect for use on damp hair as it dries and styles in less than an hour (we’ve tested it, and it’s beyond impressive at smoothing your hair in that amount of time). The set includes the following:

  • 1.2-inch Airwrap barrels : These patented attachments helps create and set voluminous curls or waves with clockwise and counter-clockwise functionality.
  • 1.6-inch Airwrap barrels : These patented attachments helps create and set larger, voluminous curls or waves with clockwise and counter-clockwise functionality.
  • Firm smoothing brush : This forms a desired, straighter style with less flyaways. It has firm bristles that are engineered to control frizz-prone hair, especially.
  • Soft smoothing brush : This creates that smooth, blow dry finish we all know and love. Its soft, ball-tip bristles are engineered to be gentle on the scalp, too.
  • Round volumizing brush : This directs air into the hair to give it a full-bodied look, while the bristles create tension to shape hair as it dries.
  • Pre-styling dryer : This takes your hair from wet to damp, which is one of the AirWrap’s most impressive features.
  • Storage case : Perfect for travel, this luxurious case protects and neatly stores your Dyson Airwrap styler and all of its attachments.

Before the masses get to it, it’s in your best interest to head to Nordstrom Rack and pick up the Dyson AirWrap on sale . Right now, it’s nearly impossible to find it anywhere else.

