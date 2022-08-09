ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Never use the glasses’: Ex-hotel worker on what not to do during your stay

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CL3N_0hAb4jjB00

She’s got some inn -side information for prospective hotel guests.

A former hotelier is raising alarm bells after detailing 10 surprising things she would never do at a hotel, including using the glasses and showering without shoes. Clips detailing the industry insider’s hotel hacks collectively boast more than a million views on TikTok.

“[Five] things I would NEVER do working for a hotel,” reads the caption to Part 1 of the two-parter, posted by user @QueenEvangeline25, who used to work in the hospitality sector and frequently gives video tips to prospective hotel guests on the platform.

Her first hotel hot tip: Put everyone’s name on the reservation, so that every guest can obtain a key from the front desk — even when the person who booked it isn’t with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUFE3_0hAb4jjB00
Evangeline dispelled the myth that hotels are havens of cleanliness.
@queenevangeline25/TikTok
@queenevangeline25

#5thingschallenge #5thingsiwouldneverdo #hotel #motel #guestd #hospitalityindustry #queenevangeline

♬ original sound – vange.vange
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdV4G_0hAb4jjB00 I’m a hotel housekeeper — you should never touch this gross stuff in your room

“If there is more than one person staying in the room, I would never not add their name on the reservation,” Evangeline explained in the first clip with over 750,000 likes. “If the primary person happens to be gone and the other person gets locked out and they go to the front desk and their name isn’t on the room reservation, they won’t be allowed in. They won’t get a key, period.”

And don’t let their pristine appearance fool you, says Evangeline. Hotel rooms are apparently not as clean as their welcome screens would have you believe.

“Your cleaning and my cleaning are different cleaning, you feel me?” says Evangeline, who advises prospective guests to wipe down the hotel TV remotes with a “Clorox wipe” and “never use the [drinking] glasses in the room.”

“I’m talking about the glasses in the room ready for you to use. I would never use them without washing them first,” suggests the resort guru.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Y0VD_0hAb4jjB00
“I will use a towel, but I will not use a washcloth,” the ex-hotel staffer warns. “Hundreds, if not thousands, of people have used that on their body and, it’s not that they’re not washed or sterilized, but having that many people coming into close contact with their body parts with a washcloth and then put it on me . . . no, I’m good.”
@queenevangeline25/TikTok

Tired after a grueling flight? Don’t jump into those sheets just yet as the bedspread is “ not washed often ,” she claimed.

“Those bedspreads get cleaned like maybe once a year, so don’t sit on those,” warned Evangeline, who reportedly whips the cover off upon arriving in the room. However, she noted that the spreads at upscale accommodations are usually hunky dory to jump on sans sterilization.

@queenevangeline25

Replying to @neyugnydnim #5thingschallenge #5thingsiwouldneverdo #hotel #motel #guests #hospitalityindustry #queenevangeline #queenevangeline25

♬ original sound – vange.vange

In Part 3 of her hotel public service announcement, Evangeline advises against using the ice bucket without a liner and walking on the hotel carpet without shoes — which she reportedly wears even in the shower.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJdLI_0hAb4jjB00 Housekeeping please? Man’s ‘weird’ hotel etiquette divides internet

“I would always have a pair of flip-flops on… I would also not take a shower without wearing them,” cautions the motel maven.

Even cleaning cloths can get guests dirty, according to Evangeline, who refrains from using the hotel washcloth on her body or face.

“I will use a towel, but I will not use a washcloth. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people have used that on their body and, it’s not that they’re not washed or sterilized, but having that many people coming into close contact with their body parts with a washcloth and then put it on me . . . no, I’m good.”

She added, “Just to clarify, when I say I use a towel, I will use the body towel very, very gingerly.”

Evangeline’s not just being paranoid. A 2020 survey by travel service UpgradedPoints found that even five-star accommodations are cesspools of microbes, with the average hotel elevator button boasting 737 times more germs than a household toilet seat, Forbes reported . Meanwhile, the average hotel door handle had a whopping 918 times more bugs than a household toilet seat, per the study.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTm3Z_0hAb4jjB00 These high-end NYC hotels not changing sheets, wiping down surfaces

Beyond the grime, Evangeline had other tips to travel savvier. Points programs might seem like a scam, but she recommends amassing as many as possible, explaining: “I would never not sign up for the point program, whatever point program that the hotel is offering.”

“Back in the day, you used to really have to let some of the points accumulate to actually use them for something good,” she said. “But these days, they actually allow you to use them for other things such as Amazon points.”

Hotels are also not the bastions of safety and security that one would think. As such, Evangeline warns prospective hotel guests to refrain from announcing their hotel room number out loud at the front desk.

“If you notice, the front desk agent will write your room number on a piece of paper. They’ll circle it and direct you to the elevators. They don’t say your room number out loud,” she cautions. “At least they’re not supposed to, and you shouldn’t either.”

Comments / 2

Elmo 123
4d ago

the cups in my room are always plastic or paper and sealed in plastic wrap with the name of the hotel printed on the side of them

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Glasses#Etiquette#Hotels#Tiktok
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!

A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY
PopCrush

Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan

When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy