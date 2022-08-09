Elon Musk’s dad Errol backtracks on stunning remark: ‘I never said that’

Elon Musk’s father has back-pedaled on his comments about his billionaire son after he said he wasn’t proud of his famous offspring.

During the latest episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored , available to stream on Flash , Errol Musk, 76, addressed the stunning remark and said he was misquoted.

“I never said anything like that,” he said on the program.

“I have been proud of him since the day he was born.

“A person doesn’t suddenly become proud of your child. That’s ridiculous.

“As far as saying, I don’t like him. I mean, that’s crazy. I love him.”

The elder Musk made headlines last week after he took a savage dig at the Tesla CEO .

Errol Musk on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Twitter/Piers Morgan Uncensored

In an interview with KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O , the South African engineer dismissed his son’s success.

“Your offspring is a genius. He’s worth so much money and has created so many things, you can’t take that away from him. Are you proud?” Jackie O asked.

“No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something,” Errol replied.

The 76-year-old also took a swipe at his son’s physical appearance while discussing recent shirtless photos of Elon on a yacht in Greece .

“Elon is very well-built and he is very, very strongly built, but he’s been eating badly,” he said.

Errol said he had recommended his son take a weight loss supplement called garcinia cambogia, which he claimed has helped him shed the pounds.

Elon is Errol’s eldest son with his ex-wife, model Maye Musk. The former couple also share son Kimbal and daughter Tosca.