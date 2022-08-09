ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New video appears to catch loud boom of Anne Heche’s near-deadly crash

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCfyk_0hAb4hxj00

Newly revealed video footage appears to catch Anne Heche racing through a quiet California street at terrifyingly high speeds — and the loud boom as she crashed and was left comatose.

The Ring camera captures the alarming screech of tires ahead of a roar, as Heche’s blue Mini races through a residential area of Los Angeles early Friday.

But this footage also catches the loud boom of a crash just seconds after the car races past, close enough to slightly shake the camera.

It is just the latest footage suggesting alarming behavior by Heche, 53, before the terrifying smash which destroyed a house in Mar Vista and left the troubled star in a coma .

Earlier, TMZ posted footage of someone angrily demanding she get out of the car after it crashed into a garage — with her instead peeling away with a screech of the tires. She appeared to have a small bottle of liquor in her car, TMZ said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlfHV_0hAb4hxj00
Heche’s smoldering car in the aftermath of the accident.
Fox 11
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qp1yB_0hAb4hxj00
Heche made a podcast appearance just hours before the crash.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inkiX_0hAb4hxj00
The actress was reportedly severely burned in the crash.
Fox 11

The outlet also shared footage of her almost hitting a pedestrian .

The LAPD has admitted it is investigating a possible hit and run as well as DUI , obtaining a warrant to draw blood soon after the crash to check her blood-alcohol level.

By Tuesday, an online fundraiser has also raised more than $100,000 for Lynne Mishele, the woman whose home was destroyed in the smash. It took 59 firefighters more than an hour to tackle a blaze started after Heche’s car rammed right into the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koFhb_0hAb4hxj00
A doorbell camera captured Anne Heche’s blue car speeding down a suburban street mere minutes before the explosive crash.
David Manpearl via Storyful

“Ms. Mishele is devastated by what happened to her on Friday—not only because she and her pets almost lost their lives, but because all of her property, including items of profound sentimental value, were destroyed,” her attorney, Shawn Holley, told The Post.

