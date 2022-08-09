Mekhi Becton out for season with serious knee injury

Yet another setback for Mekhi Becton has turned out to be the worst-case scenario.

The Jets’ offensive tackle will miss the 2022 season with an avulsion fracture of the kneecap, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport .

The injury occurred at Jets training camp and is a new ailment, unrelated to his previous injuries.

Mekhi Becton Bill Kostroun

Becton limped off the field during Monday’s practice, and by Monday evening, the prevailing sentiment was that the injury was serious. That belief was confirmed Tuesday.

It’s the latest in a series of ailments for the 2020 first-round pick, who after a promising rookie year played in one game in 2021 and will now miss the entirety of the 2022 season. The Louisville product has also dealt with weight issues.