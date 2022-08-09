ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

What parents should know about back-to-school stress, anxiety

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Going back to school is fun and exciting for many kids, but it can also bring some stress and anxiety—especially after what we all experienced over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why 16 News Now sat down with South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: The signs of early dementia

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than six million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and an estimated 11 million family, friends, and unpaid caregivers are caring for them. Knowing the signs of early dementia, also known as mild cognitive impairment, or MCI, is critical so patients and their families can get support as soon as possible.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Microchips

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dogs and cats frequently get lost, and that can lead to heartache for families. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us to tell us about a not-so-new technology called a microchip that is reuniting pets with their families. If you want to contact the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

West Nile Virus found in Elkhart County mosquitoes

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Health Department says adult mosquitoes collected by the Indiana Department of Health in mid-July have tested positive for West Nile Virus. West Nile Virus transmission tend to be higher in the late summer and early fall, so the potential exists for humans...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Charlie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got to meet a dog named Charlie who is currently at Pet Refuge and is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Charlie or any other animal from Pet Refuge, you can reach them at 574-231-1122, or you can visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Wednesday’s Child: Adventures with Jace

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There can be a number of reasons why a child is removed from a home and put in foster care. In the case of 10-year-old Jace, he was removed from a difficult situation. Jace is nonverbal and he has autism. But since he’s been in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

16 Pack-A-Backpack pickup and distribution begins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local schools and non-profit groups are picking up school supplies from this year’s 16 Pack-A-Backpack Drive!. After weeks of effort by Goodwill and their volunteers, the supplies are on their way to local students as of Wednesday. We know how important it is to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast 2

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat.
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Paddletek recognized by Gretchen Whitmer for growth and innovation

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Founded because of one man’s love for pickleball and his idea that improved the paddle’s design, Paddletek is the largest pickleball paddle manufacturer in America. So what is pickleball?. “Pickleball is short court tennis played with a paddle and a wiffleball. The simplest expalnation...
NILES, MI
WNDU

PT & the Cruisers take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday!. PT & the Cruisers took the stage at Fridays by the Fountain at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many said their last goodbyes on Thursday to Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski at her funeral and burial services. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Walorski served on the House Ways and Means Committee. She was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 after previously serving three terms in the state’s legislature.
WNDU

Holy Cross College introduces new president

According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat.
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Slide into summer fun at Slide the Hill in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to “slide” into a family fun-filled weekend, look no further than Slide the Hill. George Wilson Park is best known for being the tubing spot for kids in the winter, but this weekend, they’re hosting a different kind of tubing event.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

LPGA Epson Tour golfers visit Beacon Children’s Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of golfers on the LPGA Epson Tour visited Beacon Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. The group spent time with patients and nurses in the hospital’s atrium. They’re in town for the Four Winds Invitational this weekend, but they wanted to check in on the kids at the hospital before the tournament begins.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Curt Nisly files to run for Walorski’s seat

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July.
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski

Jimtown head coach Cory Stoner said finding leadership is going to be key. According to the Police Chief Dustin Sahlhoff, Baugo Community Schools is the third corporation in Elkhart County to do this.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Four Winds Invitational underway at South Bend Country Club

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Four Winds Invitational began Friday at 7:30 a.m. as 128 golfers took the course at South Bend Country Club. The tournament is part of the Epson Tour—a qualifier for the LPGA Tour. In its 42-year history, more than 600 former players have moved up to the LPGA and have won 459 LPGA titles.
SOUTH BEND, IN

