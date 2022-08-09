Read full article on original website
Olivia heads off on a girls holiday with three MAFS co-stars
Olivia has headed off on a girl’s holiday with MAFS co-stars Samantha, Tamara and Jess just days after announcing her split from boyfriend Jackson. The four reality stars were captured at Sydney airport boarding a flight to the Hunter Valley. MAFS stars Olivia and Jackson announced their split this...
Kodak Black opens up about relationship with Kendrick Lamar
Kodak Black has opened up about his relationship with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar amid his appearances on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. In an interview with Spotify’s RapCaviar, the rapper revealed that the bond between the pair runs far deeper than their penchant for hip-hop, saying, “Me and Kendrick, we got a lot of little things in common that people probably don’t wanna understand.
The Elvis ‘He’s White’ memes are the best thing on the internet this week
If you’d had the pleasure of seeing Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, you’ll recognise this feeling: walking out of the cinema dazed and disorientated, wondering what the hell you just went through. Mr Luhrmann, in other words, only knows how to do filmmaking at full throttle. Elvis is...
Madonna names rapper who she “worships” and would love to collab with
Madonna has collaborated with some huge names throughout her career, but she’s revealed that there’s one rapper who she “worships” and would love to work with. During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the ‘Like a Prayer’ singer told Fallon that she’d love to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar.
Get To Know: dynamic synth-rock artist Nyxen
After building up a dedicated following in the Australian electronic music scene over six years, the debut album of Nyxen is edging closer to release. The Sydney-based artist is set to drop PXNK (pronounced “punk”, in case you were wondering) next week, a collection of old cuts and impressive new tracks.
Tones And I drops new single ‘Charlie’ and reveals the song’s inspiration
Tones And I has released her new single ‘Charlie’ on streaming platforms today. Charlie – an upbeat and catchy pop disco track – was debuted last night on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. “I can’t believe I’m debuting Charlie on Jimmy Kimmel. I’ll take Triple J...
Olivia Wilde was very angry with “aggressive manner” Jason Sudeikis served legal papers
It turns out Olivia Wilde was very upset at the way ex-partner Jason Sudeikis publicly served her legal papers. Back in April, the Ted Lasso star arranged for the legal documents about child custody to be served to Wilde during a CinemaCon panel, with almost 4,000 people watching on. As...
Kevin Federline posts video of Britney Spears allegedly fighting with sons
A video has been released online that allegedly shows Britney Spears fighting with her two sons, Sean and Jayden at a family home. It was posted by an account that claims to be Kevin Federline. Instagram handle ‘federline4real‘ shared the damning video with the caption, “I can not sit back...
We’re finally going to find out how ‘The Simpsons’ predicts everything
The Simpsons is a wonderful show, a beloved show, but it’s also become an annoyingly accurate predictor of a lot of catastrophic events that have plagued us recently. Since it’s debut all the way back in 1989, the sitcom’s ability to predict the future has become legendary. Donald Trump’s presidency; Disney buying Fox; the Capitol Hill riots; The Simpsons has predicted it all.
Post Malone was overwhelmed meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time
Post Malone had an appropriately overawed reaction to meeting Ozzy Osbourne for the first time. In a newly shared clip from the singer’s Runaway Tour documentary, Runaway, Post meets his rock idol after he got Ozzy to guest on his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. The Black Sabbath...
Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy just got matching tattoos
In slightly adorable hip hop news, it looks like Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, and Steve Lacy, have just treated themselves to matching tattoos. Lacy posted a picture to Instagram earlier today showing the trio holding out their left arms to proudly show off their new tats. “We here forever technically,” he captioned the post, and that appears to be the words the three artists got tattooed.
Get To Know: yergurl, Australia’s next big alt-pop star
Yergurl has dropped new single ‘LOVEU/LOVESICK’, another slice of vibrant and self-assured hyperpop. The producer and singer, otherwise known as Fae Scott, has been on a steady incline in her career for a while now. A triple j Unearthed High finalist in 2018, she soon made the move from hometown Bendigo to Melbourne. She’s been releasing remarkably confident and infectious jams ever since, all smothered in the 21-year-old’s youthful exuberance.
K-Fed slammed for “private” video leak, claims kids “fear” Britney’s fans
Britney Spears’ lawyer has come to her defence after her ex-husband Kevin Federline leaked videos of her allegedly arguing with her teenage sons. Mathew Rosengart, who represented Spears during her conservatorship trial, told Page Six Federline had “not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect”.
Denzel Curry says his next album will be an entirely different genre
Denzel Curry recently sat down to talk about life after his recent album Melt My Eyez and gave a tease about the new ground he will cover for his next album. Denzel Curry and Our Generation Music recently talked about all things Melt My Eyez, See Your Future— talking about what influences came together to create the genre-bending record, what differences fans can expect from the deluxe version, and what is coming next from Denzel Curry.
Get To Know: Melbourne’s woozy surf-rockers Majak Door
Everyone has to grow up eventually, even a surf-rock band like Majak Door. When the Melbourne band first burst onto the scene in 2018 with the EP Weird Guy, their slacker vibes were clearly indebted to Mac DeMarco; the goofball prince of indie’s stylistic imprint was noticeable everywhere during that period, from Gus Dapperton to Travis Bretzer to Mild High Club.
Q&A: Apple Music Up Next Local, Dulcie and Oliver Cronin
We’re excited to announce that the next two artists to be highlighted as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Local series are Dulcie and Oliver Cronin. Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing up and coming talent across Australia and New Zealand, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.
Get to Know: smooth and sophisticated RnB artist, Forest Claudette
Smooth, sweet and sophisticated, if you don’t already have Forest Claudette added to your daily playlist, you should probably rectify that immediately. Though relatively new to the music scene, the talent that shines through his debut single ‘Creaming Soda’ is impossible to miss. And, the Australian-American RnB musician has followed it up with a heartbreaking, yet invigorating second track, ‘Gone Without a Trace’.
‘Masterpiece genius’: Madonna shares touching note from Beyonce
Madonna has shared a sweet note from fellow pop icon Beyonce after she released her new track featuring one of Madonna’s most iconic songs. Following Queen B’s release of the ‘Break My Soul (Queens Remix)’, Madonna took to her Instagram Stories to share the touching note the ‘Alien Superstar’ singer sent her alongside a beautiful bouquet of flowers.
Ozzy Osbourne reveals the final words Lemmy Kilmister said to him
Through their career in the spotlight Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister shared a close friendship that spanned decades. Lemmy famously contributed to Ozzy’s ‘No More Tears’, and wrote lyrics to album tracks ‘Mama I’m Coming Home’, ‘I Don’t Want to Change the World’, ‘Hellraiser’, and ‘Desire’.
A viral video reverses plastic surgery on the Kardashian sister’s faces
A graphic artist has gone viral after posting a video that reverses the plastic surgery that has allegedly been done to each of the Kardashian sisters, and their mother Kris. The TikTok video shows Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kris in a family photo that was released for promotion purposes. The video then focuses on each woman’s face and morphs the photo into old photos of them without surgery.
