Denzel Curry recently sat down to talk about life after his recent album Melt My Eyez and gave a tease about the new ground he will cover for his next album. Denzel Curry and Our Generation Music recently talked about all things Melt My Eyez, See Your Future— talking about what influences came together to create the genre-bending record, what differences fans can expect from the deluxe version, and what is coming next from Denzel Curry.

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO