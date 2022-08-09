ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time

A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Star in Fun-Filled ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Video [Watch]

Cole Swindell's nostalgic "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" features a familiar face: The "Heads Carolina" singer herself, Jo Dee Messina. Directed by Spidey Smith and filmed in Downtown Nashville, the high-energy video visually tells the story of the song, which is a play off of Messina's 1996 single, "Heads Carolina." In Swindell's version, a man walks into a bar on karaoke night and instantly falls for a woman singing the hit Messina tune.
Tim McGraw Wanted ‘7500 OBO,’ So Dylan Scott Made an Offer

Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity

The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
FOXBusiness

Kenny Rogers memorabilia from estate to hit the auction block: It ‘represents his incredible legacy and life'

Fans of "The Gambler" are hoping Lady Luck will be on their side as they attempt to own a piece of history. Julien’s Auctions announced that a collection of Kenny Rogers memorabilia from his estate will hit the auction block during a three-day event beginning Oct. 21. The auction features numerous personal items from the late singer’s six-decade career in music and entertainment. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Music Health Alliance, a Tennessee-based nonprofit organization that provides the music industry with healthcare advocacy.
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’s Lauren Spencer-Smith Skyrockets to Fame With New Management

American Idol season 18 star, Lauren Spencer-Smith has officially skyrocketed to fame, nearly two years after her time on the competition. She reportedly has sparked a bidding war among record labels after joining Shawn Mendes’s management team. Lauren Spencer-Smith has recently launched into the music industry with her release...
Maren Morris + Young Superfan Connect During Incredibly Touching Moment on ‘Today’ [Watch]

Maren Morris appeared on the Today show on July 28, and she had an unforgettable interaction with one special fan. During her stop, in which Morris sported a bold, neon green suit, the multi-Platinum country singer performed some of her biggest hits, including “My Church,” “The Bones” and “Circles Around This Town.” But perhaps no moment was as special as her meeting with one lucky super fan.
