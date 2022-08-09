A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO