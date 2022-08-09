Read full article on original website
Randy Travis Posts a Powerful Snapshot From the Kentucky Floods, Sends Prayer to the Victims [Picture]
Randy Travis is sending prayers to all those impacted by the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky. As he shared his support for impacted Kentuckians on social media, Travis posted a photograph that was particularly poignant because of its connection to his hit ballad from 2002, "Three Wooden Crosses." The photo...
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Watch A Young Alan Jackson Cover Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” Back In 1991
The register and range of a young Alan Jackson… gives me chills. Packing every bit of the punch from his own classics like “She’s Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)” and “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” Jackson knows how to give a classic cover his best touch.
38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time
A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whoever Hired Garth Brooks To Narrate A New National Geographic Docuseries Is A Genius
I remember watching Garth Brooks’ documentary on Netflix, and whenever the camera was on him, it was the biggest cheeseball, overdramatic responses I’ve ever heard in my life. Seriously, it was like he was taking his last breath every time he said a word. Maybe it was because...
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her...
Chris Stapleton Heads to Eastern Kentucky to Help With Flood Relief Efforts
In the wake of a devastating flood pattern that has left more than 35 people dead and hundreds of others unaccounted for in eastern Kentucky, Chris Stapleton quietly made his way to the hardest-hit counties to help in relief efforts for his home state. Stapleton was spotted in a Prestonburg,...
Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson Spotted Together Filming New Christmas Movie (See Clip)
Yes, two country legends were spotted together on Monday (August 8). That’s right Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson were shot via fan footage in a golf cart earlier this week as the two were riding on set during the filming of Parton’s latest Christmas film. As American Songwriter...
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Star in Fun-Filled ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Video [Watch]
Cole Swindell's nostalgic "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" features a familiar face: The "Heads Carolina" singer herself, Jo Dee Messina. Directed by Spidey Smith and filmed in Downtown Nashville, the high-energy video visually tells the story of the song, which is a play off of Messina's 1996 single, "Heads Carolina." In Swindell's version, a man walks into a bar on karaoke night and instantly falls for a woman singing the hit Messina tune.
Tim McGraw Wanted ‘7500 OBO,’ So Dylan Scott Made an Offer
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity
The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
Eric Church’s Longtime, Fan-Favorite Backing Singer Joanna Cotten Departs His Band
Cotten shared the news on social media, explaining that she originally planned to take some time off after Church's Gather Again Tour to "focus on writing some new songs and have a time of rest & recovery," but her plans changed during that break from the road. "It was my...
Brandi Carlile, Parker McCollum + More Coming to ‘Austin City Limits’ Season 48
Legendary performance series Austin City Limits is set to return this fall for its 48th season. Beginning Oct. 1, artists will once again grace the ACL stage, kicking off with a performance from Brandi Carlile. It'll be Carlile's third appearance on the show, and backed by a nine-piece band, she's...
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Luke Bryan’s Family Amusement Park Adventure Results in Broken Finger
Luke Bryan and his family recently took a trip to Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, and according to Bryan's wife, Caroline, the fun day ended with a couple of injuries. Caroline took to Instagram to share a family photo in front of one of the park's roller coasters,...
FOXBusiness
Kenny Rogers memorabilia from estate to hit the auction block: It ‘represents his incredible legacy and life'
Fans of "The Gambler" are hoping Lady Luck will be on their side as they attempt to own a piece of history. Julien’s Auctions announced that a collection of Kenny Rogers memorabilia from his estate will hit the auction block during a three-day event beginning Oct. 21. The auction features numerous personal items from the late singer’s six-decade career in music and entertainment. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Music Health Alliance, a Tennessee-based nonprofit organization that provides the music industry with healthcare advocacy.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’s Lauren Spencer-Smith Skyrockets to Fame With New Management
American Idol season 18 star, Lauren Spencer-Smith has officially skyrocketed to fame, nearly two years after her time on the competition. She reportedly has sparked a bidding war among record labels after joining Shawn Mendes’s management team. Lauren Spencer-Smith has recently launched into the music industry with her release...
Ernest Plans First-Ever Headlining Run With His 2022 Sucker for Small Towns Tour
"Flower Shops" up-and-comer Ernest is taking his show on the road as a headliner for the first time ever. Beginning in early October, he'll hit college towns across the South and Midwest for his 11-date Sucker for Small Towns Tour. Jake Worthington, Noah Hicks and Lauren Watkins are splitting the opening slot on the trek.
Maren Morris + Young Superfan Connect During Incredibly Touching Moment on ‘Today’ [Watch]
Maren Morris appeared on the Today show on July 28, and she had an unforgettable interaction with one special fan. During her stop, in which Morris sported a bold, neon green suit, the multi-Platinum country singer performed some of her biggest hits, including “My Church,” “The Bones” and “Circles Around This Town.” But perhaps no moment was as special as her meeting with one lucky super fan.
