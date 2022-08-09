ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Car flips over after striking parked vehicle in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One was sent to a hospital after they struck a parked vehicle and flipped over their car in a neighborhood south of downtown Lincoln. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday near 22nd and Sumner Streets. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Mark...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue had their hands full with a large house that broke out in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a house near southwest 24th Street and west Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. According to Lincoln police, two individuals at the household were alerted by their dogs that the back of the house had caught fire.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Lincoln, NE
Cars
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Warrant Obtained In Omaha Homicide Case

Omaha Police today continue to investigate a homicide at Florence Tower, 5100 Florence Blvd., and have now obtained a felony arrest warrant in the case. Investigators say 20-year-old Davon Brown is wanted for second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Lincoln Police#Lpd#Subaru Forester#Lincoln Crime Stoppers
klin.com

Spray Paint Vehicle Vandalism Continues, 3 Cases Wednesday

Lincoln Police are investigating three more cases of vehicles being vandalized by by spray paint. Police were called to the 800 block of Daybreak Drive, 63rd and Starr and the 1400 block of North 63rd during the afternoon hours. Damage to the vehicles is estimated at $650. It is likely the vandalisms happened during the afternoon hours.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police searching for green motorcycle rider that hit and injured officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is searching for a motorcycle rider they say is responsible for injuring an officer. Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers saw a green racing-style motorcycle with green under-glow lights at 14th & O Streets that had been spotted driving extremely recklessly through downtown.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department. Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug. Ross walked...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
klkntv.com

Four-vehicle crash closes I-80 near Seward, causes two other crashes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Interstate 80 was closed for around an hour Friday following a four-vehicle crash near Seward. The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened at mile marker 382 near the I-80 alt exit just southeast of Seward. Smoke could be seen coming from one or more...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake

A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Sentenced For Possession Of Drugs And Firearm

A Lincoln man is sentenced to five years and four months in prison following a conviction for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. Brandon Escamilla, age 21 was sentenced on August 11, 2022. After he completes his prison sentence, Escamilla will serve three...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

22-year-old man dies after being shot Friday morning in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man has died from his injuries after a shooting early Friday morning in Omaha, according to law enforcement. The victim, identified as Anthony Collins, was reportedly shot near N 49th and Charles streets, according to authorities. Around midnight, Officers responded to 82nd and Dodge...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop

STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle collides with train in Columbus, no injuries

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A stranded car was destroyed after being hit by a train east of Columbus on Wednesday. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they dispatched officers to a railroad crossing at E 29th Avenue for a reported car-train accident at 10:46 p.m. Officers said they determined that the...
COLUMBUS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy