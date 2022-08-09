Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Car flips over after striking parked vehicle in central Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One was sent to a hospital after they struck a parked vehicle and flipped over their car in a neighborhood south of downtown Lincoln. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday near 22nd and Sumner Streets. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Mark...
1011now.com
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue had their hands full with a large house that broke out in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a house near southwest 24th Street and west Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. According to Lincoln police, two individuals at the household were alerted by their dogs that the back of the house had caught fire.
Citizen held suspected car thief at gunpoint, Nebraska sheriff’s office says
A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police searching for motorcyclist that rammed into officer downtown
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are now searching for a motorcyclist that rammed into an officer in downtown Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police say a green motorcycle was seen driving recklessly near 14th and O Streets around 12:30 a.m. The motorcyclist then slowed down and drove onto a...
iheart.com
Warrant Obtained In Omaha Homicide Case
Omaha Police today continue to investigate a homicide at Florence Tower, 5100 Florence Blvd., and have now obtained a felony arrest warrant in the case. Investigators say 20-year-old Davon Brown is wanted for second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
KETV.com
Funerals held Friday for three of the victims who were murdered in Laurel, Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Funerals were held Friday for three of the victims who were murdered in Laurel. Eighty-six-year-old Gene Twiford, 85-year-old Janet Twiford and 55-year-old Dana Twiford were all found dead in their home last Thursday. Investigators say there is evidence a pry bar was used to gain access...
klin.com
Spray Paint Vehicle Vandalism Continues, 3 Cases Wednesday
Lincoln Police are investigating three more cases of vehicles being vandalized by by spray paint. Police were called to the 800 block of Daybreak Drive, 63rd and Starr and the 1400 block of North 63rd during the afternoon hours. Damage to the vehicles is estimated at $650. It is likely the vandalisms happened during the afternoon hours.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police searching for green motorcycle rider that hit and injured officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is searching for a motorcycle rider they say is responsible for injuring an officer. Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers saw a green racing-style motorcycle with green under-glow lights at 14th & O Streets that had been spotted driving extremely recklessly through downtown.
1011now.com
Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department. Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug. Ross walked...
WOWT
Omaha Police looking for suspect in Florence Tower fatal shooting, victim identified
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a Friday morning shooting. According to Omaha Police, one person has died from a shooting at Florence Tower, a housing complex operated by the Omaha Housing Authority. Shalonna Houston, 26, was killed in the shooting. Omaha Police are actively searching for...
klkntv.com
Four-vehicle crash closes I-80 near Seward, causes two other crashes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Interstate 80 was closed for around an hour Friday following a four-vehicle crash near Seward. The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened at mile marker 382 near the I-80 alt exit just southeast of Seward. Smoke could be seen coming from one or more...
KETV.com
Police obtain warrant for 20-year-old male in connection to deadly apartment shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after a Friday morning shooting inside Florence Towers, according to Omaha police. The OPD homicide unit obtained a felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Davon Brown for 2nd-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide of Shalonna Houston, according to a Friday night news release.
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Sentenced For Possession Of Drugs And Firearm
A Lincoln man is sentenced to five years and four months in prison following a conviction for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. Brandon Escamilla, age 21 was sentenced on August 11, 2022. After he completes his prison sentence, Escamilla will serve three...
KETV.com
22-year-old man dies after being shot Friday morning in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man has died from his injuries after a shooting early Friday morning in Omaha, according to law enforcement. The victim, identified as Anthony Collins, was reportedly shot near N 49th and Charles streets, according to authorities. Around midnight, Officers responded to 82nd and Dodge...
KETV.com
Body found near Omaha's Benson Golf Course; police investigating incident
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was found dead near Benson Golf Course in Omaha on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the area north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue for reports of a body in a creek. Authorities confirmed that a passerby found...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop
STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle collides with train in Columbus, no injuries
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A stranded car was destroyed after being hit by a train east of Columbus on Wednesday. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they dispatched officers to a railroad crossing at E 29th Avenue for a reported car-train accident at 10:46 p.m. Officers said they determined that the...
