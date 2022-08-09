The Emmy-nominated drama goes back into production later this month to hopefully start answering questions surrounding the hit drama. The Showtime drama Yellowjackets is full of mysteries about what exactly went down when a high school soccer team survived a plane crash and was then stranded in the wilderness for 18 months. (Spoiler: Things get very dark.) And when season 1 came to an end, one of the biggest lingering questions surrounded which of the teenagers might have survived to adulthood. Now, we can add a name to that list!

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO