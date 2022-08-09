ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EW.com

Yellowjackets casts Lauren Ambrose as adult version of Van

The Emmy-nominated drama goes back into production later this month to hopefully start answering questions surrounding the hit drama. The Showtime drama Yellowjackets is full of mysteries about what exactly went down when a high school soccer team survived a plane crash and was then stranded in the wilderness for 18 months. (Spoiler: Things get very dark.) And when season 1 came to an end, one of the biggest lingering questions surrounded which of the teenagers might have survived to adulthood. Now, we can add a name to that list!
tvinsider.com

‘The Way Home’: Chyler Leigh to Star Alongside Andie McDowell in Hallmark Series

Chyler Leigh will star in The Way Home, a new drama series coming to the Hallmark Channel starring Andie MacDowell. The Way Home is a multigenerational drama with a time travel twist tracking three generations of women in the Landry family. It will begin production later in August and is set to premiere in 2023. Leigh and MacDowell will executive produce the series in addition to starring.
Soaps In Depth

Sean Kanan Reprises His Karate Kid Role!

When Sean Kanan tweeted that he had big news to share later that day, he wasn’t kidding! The actor is reprising his role of Mike Barnes in the upcoming fifth season of COBRA KAI on Netflix! “So excited to finally announce that Mike Barnes will be a part of season five!” the actor shared on social media with a first-look pic of him on set. “Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg wrote me an awesome story. Can’t wait for you all to see it!”
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series

David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
Decider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman Wasn’t The Only Surprise ‘Breaking Bad’ Character on Last Night’s Episode

This post contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 12. Proceed with caution. The Better Call Saul cameos just keep coming. So far Better Call Saul‘s intense final season has featured Carol Burnett as cab driver Jeff’s mother Marion, Jim O’Heir as Frank the Cinnabon-eating mall security guard, Home Alone‘s Devin Ratray and The Big Bang Theory’s Kevin Sussman as two of Gene’s marks, and appearances from Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. In the prequel’s penultimate episode, Paul returned so his character Jesse Pinkman could share a glorious scene with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). But Jesse wasn’t the only surprise Breaking Bad character in Season 6, Episode 12, “Waterworks.”
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Star Shares First Look at Season 19's Surgical Rookies

The Grey’s Anatomy newbies are all decked out in scrubs and ready to get to work in a photo shared by star James Pickens Jr. on Instagram. Pictured alongside the original cast member are a quintet of first-year surgical residents who are joining the long-running ABC drama next season. “Let’s give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Grey’s family, excited for season 19,” Pickens Jr. wrote alongside the image. From left to right, there’s Niko Terho — who starred opposite Grey’s‘ Jake Borelli in the 2020 Freeform movie The Thing About Harry — as Lucas Adams, who is determined to prove...
EW.com

How the A League of Their Own TV show reimagines the Rockford Peaches

There's no crying in baseball, but the new A League of Their Own TV series is still an emotional affair. It's been 30 years since Penny Marshall's beloved 1992 film stepped up to the plate, telling the story of the many women who fought to play professional baseball at the height of World War II. Now, the Rockford Peaches are back at bat with a new TV adaptation, which aims to recapture the magic of the original film while also spotlighting new stories on the diamond.
Popculture

Tim Allen's Disney+ 'Santa Clauses' Taps 'NCIS' Star

Tim Allen is coming back to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, and the show has now tapped an NCIS star to join the cast. Deadline reports that Laura San Giacomo will appear alongside Allen in The Santa Clauses, playing La Befana – a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.
EW.com

I Love My Dad director James Morosini and star Patton Oswalt list the movie dads that inspired them

Not all dads are created equal. Some parents are supportive and moving, while others are like Patton Oswalt's character in I Love My Dad. Writer-director James Morosini, who co-stars, plays Franklin, a clinically depressed, suicidal young man who has been continually let down by his father, Chuck (Patton Oswalt), and now wants nothing more to do with him. But Chuck doesn't feel the same, and after being blocked on Facebook, he decides to create a new profile, posing as an attractive, flirtatious woman in order to stay in oblique contact with the son he's clearly concerned about. In other words, he catfishes his own kid.
Vibe

Rashida Jones To Produce ‘The Other Black Girl’ Series For Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Rashida Jones is set to produce a new television show. According to Variety, Hulu has ordered The Other Black Girl, a comedy series based on the book of the same name written by Zakiya Dalila Harris. The pilot script was co-written by Harris and Jones. Danielle Henderson will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the show. Alongside Jones, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen, and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach, and Harris will also serve as executive producers.More from VIBE.com'Atlanta' Series Finale Teased In Season Four TrailerBET Partners With Kenya Barris, Rashida...
