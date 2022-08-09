Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Mark Harmon Addresses 'NCIS' Exit After 19 Seasons for First Time (Exclusive)
Mark Harmon is opening up for the first time about his exit from NCIS last fall. The actor, who played NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs since 2003, departed the long-running CBS procedural early on in the most recent 19th season but has largely remained silent about his decision to leave until now.
EW.com
Yellowjackets casts Lauren Ambrose as adult version of Van
The Emmy-nominated drama goes back into production later this month to hopefully start answering questions surrounding the hit drama. The Showtime drama Yellowjackets is full of mysteries about what exactly went down when a high school soccer team survived a plane crash and was then stranded in the wilderness for 18 months. (Spoiler: Things get very dark.) And when season 1 came to an end, one of the biggest lingering questions surrounded which of the teenagers might have survived to adulthood. Now, we can add a name to that list!
tvinsider.com
‘The Way Home’: Chyler Leigh to Star Alongside Andie McDowell in Hallmark Series
Chyler Leigh will star in The Way Home, a new drama series coming to the Hallmark Channel starring Andie MacDowell. The Way Home is a multigenerational drama with a time travel twist tracking three generations of women in the Landry family. It will begin production later in August and is set to premiere in 2023. Leigh and MacDowell will executive produce the series in addition to starring.
Sean Kanan Reprises His Karate Kid Role!
When Sean Kanan tweeted that he had big news to share later that day, he wasn’t kidding! The actor is reprising his role of Mike Barnes in the upcoming fifth season of COBRA KAI on Netflix! “So excited to finally announce that Mike Barnes will be a part of season five!” the actor shared on social media with a first-look pic of him on set. “Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg wrote me an awesome story. Can’t wait for you all to see it!”
RELATED PEOPLE
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
EW.com
How Warwick Davis and Willow costars handled pressure of making TV series: It 'kept us on our game'
It's been more than three decades since Ron Howard's Willow hit theaters, first introducing fans to Warwick Davis' heroic farmer-turned-sorcerer. Now, Willow Ufgood is returning to the screen, with a new TV series hitting Disney+ later this year. Series co-creator Jonathan Kasdan opened up about his lifelong love of the...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
EW.com
Lisa Kudrow is too afraid to ask HBO for another season of The Comeback: 'I don't want to hear no'
The Comeback, the greatest TV show in history (not open for discussion), only has two seasons to its name, premiering nine years apart. Now, with another nine-year milestone without the antics of one Ms. Valerie Cherish approaching, inquiring minds want to know: Can we expect a season 3 next year?
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series
David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
NCIS Star Mark Harmon Finally Speaks Out About Gibbs’ Exit In Season 19
Nearly a year after Mark Harmon exited NCIS, the actor has spoken out about Leroy Jethro Gibbs no longer being part of the CBS show.
‘Better Call Saul’: Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman Wasn’t The Only Surprise ‘Breaking Bad’ Character on Last Night’s Episode
This post contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 12. Proceed with caution. The Better Call Saul cameos just keep coming. So far Better Call Saul‘s intense final season has featured Carol Burnett as cab driver Jeff’s mother Marion, Jim O’Heir as Frank the Cinnabon-eating mall security guard, Home Alone‘s Devin Ratray and The Big Bang Theory’s Kevin Sussman as two of Gene’s marks, and appearances from Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. In the prequel’s penultimate episode, Paul returned so his character Jesse Pinkman could share a glorious scene with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). But Jesse wasn’t the only surprise Breaking Bad character in Season 6, Episode 12, “Waterworks.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grey's Anatomy Star Shares First Look at Season 19's Surgical Rookies
The Grey’s Anatomy newbies are all decked out in scrubs and ready to get to work in a photo shared by star James Pickens Jr. on Instagram. Pictured alongside the original cast member are a quintet of first-year surgical residents who are joining the long-running ABC drama next season. “Let’s give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Grey’s family, excited for season 19,” Pickens Jr. wrote alongside the image. From left to right, there’s Niko Terho — who starred opposite Grey’s‘ Jake Borelli in the 2020 Freeform movie The Thing About Harry — as Lucas Adams, who is determined to prove...
EW.com
How the A League of Their Own TV show reimagines the Rockford Peaches
There's no crying in baseball, but the new A League of Their Own TV series is still an emotional affair. It's been 30 years since Penny Marshall's beloved 1992 film stepped up to the plate, telling the story of the many women who fought to play professional baseball at the height of World War II. Now, the Rockford Peaches are back at bat with a new TV adaptation, which aims to recapture the magic of the original film while also spotlighting new stories on the diamond.
‘Virgin River’: Fans Will Learn a Lot More About Preacher in Season 5
Though he's a beloved character, there is so much we don't know about Preacher on 'Virgin River.' We will learn a lot more about him in season 5.
EW.com
Anne Heche's ex-husband, Coley Laffoon, shares emotional tribute video: 'I got our son'
Coley Laffoon shared an emotional tribute to his ex-wife, Anne Heche, on Friday, assuring his followers and Heche's fans that he and their 20-year-old son, Homer, have the support they need as they mourn. "In the wake of Anne's passing, I just wanted to say a few things," Laffoon, 48,...
Popculture
Tim Allen's Disney+ 'Santa Clauses' Taps 'NCIS' Star
Tim Allen is coming back to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, and the show has now tapped an NCIS star to join the cast. Deadline reports that Laura San Giacomo will appear alongside Allen in The Santa Clauses, playing La Befana – a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.
EW.com
I Love My Dad director James Morosini and star Patton Oswalt list the movie dads that inspired them
Not all dads are created equal. Some parents are supportive and moving, while others are like Patton Oswalt's character in I Love My Dad. Writer-director James Morosini, who co-stars, plays Franklin, a clinically depressed, suicidal young man who has been continually let down by his father, Chuck (Patton Oswalt), and now wants nothing more to do with him. But Chuck doesn't feel the same, and after being blocked on Facebook, he decides to create a new profile, posing as an attractive, flirtatious woman in order to stay in oblique contact with the son he's clearly concerned about. In other words, he catfishes his own kid.
Rashida Jones To Produce ‘The Other Black Girl’ Series For Hulu
Click here to read the full article. Rashida Jones is set to produce a new television show. According to Variety, Hulu has ordered The Other Black Girl, a comedy series based on the book of the same name written by Zakiya Dalila Harris. The pilot script was co-written by Harris and Jones. Danielle Henderson will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the show. Alongside Jones, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen, and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach, and Harris will also serve as executive producers.More from VIBE.com'Atlanta' Series Finale Teased In Season Four TrailerBET Partners With Kenya Barris, Rashida...
Comments / 0