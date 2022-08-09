Read full article on original website
Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers
Lakes Regional Healthcare hospital in Spirit Lake has earned the highest possible ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo via Google Earth) The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service,...
iowatorch.com
Republicans accuse Miller of overseeing ‘taxpayer-funded slush fund’
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Republican Party of Iowa accused Attorney General Tom Miller of running a “taxpayer-funded slush fund” as president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). An accusation Miller’s office sharply denies. The group met in Des Moines this week for their annual conference.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa State Treasurer Renews Call for State-Run ‘Retirement Savings Iowa’ Program
DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald is again calling for creation of a state-managed investment program for Iowans who don’t have a pension or retirement plan through their employer. “If you’re a waitress or you work at the lumber yard or a small business — any...
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
Is Human Trafficking Bad at the IA State Fair? New Study Launched
There's nothing quite like the Iowa State Fair. People come from every corner of the state, musical acts flow in from different parts of the country, and there's always a game, different food, or exhibit to see for the first time. It's easy to get caught up in the excitement...
Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan
Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
KCRG.com
Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t running for president, yet. However, he did make a notable appearance this week, but not in Maryland. It was in Iowa, which is one of the first places presidential hopefuls go in campaign season. Hogan flipped burgers at...
Summit Carbon Solutions updates list of Iowa properties it seeks for easements
A company that has been trying to put in a carbon dioxide pipeline through Siouxland and in the tri-states is looking to use eminent domain to get the project started.
Pat Shipley announces Run for District #17 Iowa House Seat
(Nodaway) An Adams County resident nominated by convention is running on the Democratic ticket for Iowa House District #17. Pat Shipley, the Mayor of Nodaway, grew up in Villisca, and has devoted her entire adult life to public education. Shipley served as a teacher and coach in Southwest Iowa for 16 years and worked for the Iowa State Education Association for 26 years as a public education employee advocate.
kwit.org
Newscast 08.12.22: Iowa farmland values grow 21% this year; Iowa state taxes down
Higher corn and soybean prices and improved profits have helped drive Iowa farmland values up 21% this year, the second-largest increase in the nation, a new U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows. Only Kansas farmland values grew faster, at 25%, according to the USDA. The agriculture department uses farm surveys...
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?
The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
kiwaradio.com
Christie Returns To Iowa, Mulling 2024 Presidential Run
Fort Dodge, Iowa — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has returned to the Iowa campaign trail to headline a fundraiser for Senator Chuck Grassley. But Christie — who ran for president in 2020 — may be back soon as a 2024 presidential candidate. Christie suggests that...
KCCI.com
Nunn pushes back on new Axne ad targeting his 'no exceptions' abortion stance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrat Cindy Axne released a new campaign advertisement Thursday in the race for Iowa's third congressional district. The ad targets her Republican opponent Zach Nunn, showing footage of Nunn supporting a no-exceptions stance on abortion. The ad includes footage from a Republican primary debate last...
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
kiwaradio.com
Silage Chopping Beginning In Northwest Iowa; Concern Exists About Drought-Stressed Corn
Northwest Iowa — The whir of farm machines in the distance is starting to be heard again in northwest Iowa towns. That’s because it’s corn silage chopping season. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Agronomist Joel De Jong tells us how to know when your corn is ready to chop.
How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Waterloo Parents Arrested After Second Odd Incident
Waterloo parents were arrested earlier this week after a second strange instance involving their child. According to a story from the Globe Gazette, a pair of parents are being accused of child endangerment. This entire ordeal began on June 12th of this year. Authorities were called to the 900 block...
KIMT
Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
MASSIVE Plant And Animal Based Milk Recall In Iowa
When is it time to cut your losses when you have to recall a lot of your products? Over the last few months, I have read over a number of recalls from companies that affect stores in Iowa and other states across the country, but none of them were as long as this one.
