winonapost.com
'Anything can happen in the general' — county candidates look ahead
John Eger - 1,636 votes. It was a big night on Tuesday for Winona County Auditor-Treasurer candidate Chelsi Wilbright, who more than doubled her opponents’ vote totals. In a close race to avoid elimination, John Eger beat out Gabe Vargas by less than 100 votes, meaning Eger and Wilbright will advance to the general election in November.
winonapost.com
Incumbents led the pack in WAPS primary
Torry Moore - 1,159 votes. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer and School Board member Karl Sonneman moved on to the general election, along with fellow candidates Maurella Cunningham and Torry Moore. In first place, Denzer won about 34 percent of the vote by earning 3,106 votes. “I’m pleased with the...
winonapost.com
Election results: Voegeli, Obieglo, Wilbright, Eger win; Alwan knocked out
Winona County Board candidates Dwayne Voegeli and Jerry Obieglo won the primary and will advance to general election over fellow candidate Todd Frahm. In a close race to avoid elimination, John Eger beat out Gabe Vargas, and Eger and Chelsi Wilbright will advance to the general election in November. Chelsi...
winonapost.com
Winona County COVID-19 vaccine clinic on August 17
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone from age six months and older at Maplewood Townhomes (1756 Kraemer Drive, Winona). This clinic is also a great opportunity for anyone looking for a vaccination or booster before the start of the school year.
winonapost.com
Rollingstone school preps for inaugural first day of school
In a little less than a month, a new elementary school will open in Rollingstone. The opening will take place following several years of work by some community members to start the school. School organizers hope to reestablish the school as a place for all community members to take part in students’ education and town events.
Titan Proposal Recommended For Seneca Site in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A proposal submitted by Titan Development has been given the top ranking among the four development proposals submitted to Olmsted County for the former Seneca Food site. Next week, the Olmsted County Board will be asked to enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with...
winonapost.com
More funding in place for Bluffs Traverse trail-building project
The Winona City Council approved two phases towards the improvement and construction of hiking and biking trails in Sugar Loaf Park and Garvin Heights Park as part of a multi-phase project to establish trail connections to increase the number of hiking and biking paths available in the city. The city’s intent is to establish new trails in Winona as officials and citizens believe that the green outdoor space is one of the city’s strongest attractions.
winonaradio.com
Department of Natural Resources, Along with Other Departments, Working Diligently to Find Cause of Fish Kill in Rush Creek in Winona County
(KWNO)- After more than 2500 fish were killed in Rush Creek in Winona County on July 26th, The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in conjunction with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), is investigating the cause of the Fish Kill. In a...
winonapost.com
Corps seeks public comments on Big Lake restoration project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on the Lower Pool 4 Big Lake Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project and will host a public meeting on August 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Wabasha-Kellogg High School. Wabasha-Kellogg High School is located at 2113 Hiawatha Drive East in Wabasha.
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic informing public of phone scam
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System is informing the public they have been made aware of a phone scam. According to a statement from Mayo Clinic Health System, this particular phone scam includes unauthorized use of Mayo’s name under the guise of selling insurance. Mayo Clinic Health System notes they are not an insurance provider and anyone who receives these calls can report them to the Federal Trade Commission. Anyone who has given out personal information to an unknown caller is advised to contact law enforcement.
winonapost.com
Winona Port proposes 6.7% tax levy increase
The Winona Port Authority tentatively approved its 2023 budget and Port Authority officials propose to increase the tax levy from last year by 6.7 percent to $514,000. The commission is also proposing spending $179,670 from its cash reserves on some items on the budget. City Manager Chad Ubl said that he plans to propose a tax increase for the city as a whole and that he doesn’t plan to restore eight positions cut from last year’s budget and there could be further cuts to already vacant positions.
winonapost.com
La Crescent's Wagon Wheel bridge nears finish line
La Crescent’s $3.5 million bike/pedestrian bridge spanning Highway 61/14 is planned to open by the end of August. La Crescent city officials are planning to hold a dedication and ribbon-cutting event later in September. The Wagon Wheel Bridge's opening marks the end of phase three of the four-phase Wagon...
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Zumbrota woman, 18, killed in Goodhue County crash
GOODHUE CO., Minn. – An 18-year-old woman is dead following a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning in southeastern Minnesota.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 60 and County Road 1 in Wanamingo Township.The victim, from Zumbrota, was traveling southbound on 1 when she collided with a semi heading westbound on Hwy. 60.The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old Lewiston man, was not hurt. The victim's identity has not been released.
18-year-old from Zumbrota dies in Goodhue County crash
An 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County, Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the collision happened on Hwy. 60 at County 1 Blvd. in Wanamingo Township at about 8:48 a.m., with an 18-year-old from Zumbrota killed in the crash. She has been identified...
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
KIMT
Fatal crash involving teen in Goodhue County collision
GOODHUE COUNTY, Iowa – A fatal collision involving a semi and a compact SUV happened Wednesday morning in Wanamingo Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rachel Lynn Nesseth, 18 of Zumbrota, was driving south on County Road 1 and a semi driven by Jay Lawrence Bowe, 62 of Lewiston, was westbound on Highway 60. The vehicles crashed in the intersection around 8:48 am.
visitwinona.com
Justine & Sam’s One Wanderful Weekend in Winona Itinerary
This charming little town is surrounded by bluffs & waterways, making it the perfect getaway for some QT in nature & slow-paced local hangs. Start your day off w/ the sun at Great River Bluffs State Park. King’s Bluff is a short, easy hike with a beautiful sunrise view!
