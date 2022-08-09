ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Man attempts to elude deputies by hiding in alligator-infested swamp

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) — A man armed with what looked like a machete led authorities in Georgia on a chase into an alligator-infested swamp, according to authorities. In a Facebook post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the deputies were searching for the man at a Grover Drive home to serve a warrant and flushed him out of his hiding spot.
Two men indicted in 2017 Macon murder

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been indicted for a 2017 murder in Macon. According to Superior Court documents, David Billingsley and Logan Nettles were indicted in June in connection to the July 2017 death of Chase Gillis. Court documents say Gillis was shot and killed with an AR-15 during an armed robbery.
Jury indicts man charged in murder at Forsyth Walmart

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Monroe County man has been indicted for murder in an early January shooting at a Forsyth Walmart. Tarmaine Jontavion (TJ) Bowden was indicted for the counts of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assaults, and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony. The charges...
Jones County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on underage drinking

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on businesses selling alcohol to anyone under 21. Lt. Kenny Gleaton says investigators conducted a compliance check at 19 of the county’s convenience and grocery stores. The sheriff’s office sent a minor under investigator supervision...
Perry Police looking for three people for entering auto

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Take a look at the photos below. Perry Police are asking for help identifying the people in the pictures. According to a Facebook post from Perry Police Department, they're wanted for multiple entering auto offenses on Morningside Drive, King's Chapel Road, and the Camelot Subdivision area.
Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash

A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
