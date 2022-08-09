Read full article on original website
Woman dead in crash with panel truck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim has been identified as 39-year-old LeighAnne Hise, of Warner Robins. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 2-vehicle wreck that left a woman dead on on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard Friday evening.
Man attempts to elude deputies by hiding in alligator-infested swamp
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) — A man armed with what looked like a machete led authorities in Georgia on a chase into an alligator-infested swamp, according to authorities. In a Facebook post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the deputies were searching for the man at a Grover Drive home to serve a warrant and flushed him out of his hiding spot.
Bibb juvenile in critical but stable condition as deputies look for 3 people wanted in shooting
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 11:18 p.m.:. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the owner of the car has contacted and spoken to investigators. They are still asking for your help in finding the two men who brought the juvenile to the hospital. ------------- Bibb deputies are investigating after a...
Georgia man accused of firing shots into vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and child arrested
A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he fired multiple shots into a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and their infant child. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the capture of 25-year old Marcus Issaih Calhoun. According to...
Two men indicted in 2017 Macon murder
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been indicted for a 2017 murder in Macon. According to Superior Court documents, David Billingsley and Logan Nettles were indicted in June in connection to the July 2017 death of Chase Gillis. Court documents say Gillis was shot and killed with an AR-15 during an armed robbery.
Jury indicts man charged in murder at Forsyth Walmart
FORSYTH, Ga. — A Monroe County man has been indicted for murder in an early January shooting at a Forsyth Walmart. Tarmaine Jontavion (TJ) Bowden was indicted for the counts of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assaults, and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony. The charges...
39-Year-Old Leigh Anne Hise Died In A Two-Vehicle Wreck On Hawkinsville Road (Macon, GA)
Bibb County Sheriff’s office responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a woman’s life Friday evening. The accident happened on Hawkinsville road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard.
Jones County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on underage drinking
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on businesses selling alcohol to anyone under 21. Lt. Kenny Gleaton says investigators conducted a compliance check at 19 of the county’s convenience and grocery stores. The sheriff’s office sent a minor under investigator supervision...
Perry Police looking for three people for entering auto
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Take a look at the photos below. Perry Police are asking for help identifying the people in the pictures. According to a Facebook post from Perry Police Department, they're wanted for multiple entering auto offenses on Morningside Drive, King's Chapel Road, and the Camelot Subdivision area.
Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
'It's a concern to our citizens': Jones County stores cited as sheriff's office cracks down on underage alcohol sales
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on selling alcohol to minors. This week, the sheriff's office performed a compliance check to stores with alcohol licenses. Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton with the Jones County Sheriff's Office says there are 19 businesses that sell alcohol in the county.
Deputy Investigates Possible Shooting After Car Crashes Into Tree At West Macon Walmart (Macon, GA)
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a tree at West Macon Walmart, and a possible shooting is suspected. Walmart has been reported to have fired shots, but the investigators do not believe any shots were fired during this time, and no [..]
4 Students Hospitalized After A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Bleckley County (Bleckley County, GA)
On Thursday morning, four students from Bleckley County Schools were hospitalized after a two-car accident. The crash happened at the Cochran Bypass. The accident occurred when a car hit a school bus that [..]
Children find 6-foot snake sneaking under nightstand in Georgia home, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Not all heroes wear capes. A Georgia animal enforcement officer was able to rescue a massive snake from the bedroom of a Macon home. The nonvenomous rat snake snake was found slithering its way into a Bibb County home on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
Thomaston-Upson Schools reopened after student mistakes massager for gun
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Thomaston-Upson Schools went into a full lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after a student pointed a handheld massager at a student, according to a post from the Upson County Sheriff's Office. Just before noon on Tuesday, a parent of an Upson-Lee High School student called 911,...
Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash
A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
Houston County law enforcement, Georgia state troopers arrest 65 in weekend crime crackdown
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police, Houston County deputies, and Georgia State Patrol troopers say they made about 65 arrests and stops over the weekend in an effort to crack down on crime. According to a Facebook post from the Warner Robins Police Department Monday, law enforcement launched...
Attorneys searching for answers in death of Ga. woman who fell from moving patrol car
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Attorneys for a Georgia family held a news conference Monday afternoon, more than a week after calling for transparency in the case of 28-year-old Brianna Grier. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “When police officers have citizens in their custody, they...
