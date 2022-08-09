ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

thesungazette.com

Bob Ainley decides to run in contested Visalia council race

VISALIA – The newest candidate to toss his name into the ring for Visalia’s District 4 council seat has the most name recognition: Bob Ainley. Joining a relatively crowded field for one seat, Ainley will be running against Marie Line-Labbee, Emmanuel Hernandez Soto and Veraldo Holguin. Still the Visalia native wants to be a part of the solution for Visalia’s most pressing issues.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno

Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
GV Wire

City Asked to Reimburse $1.4 Million Granite Park Loan After Default

The public costs to run Fresno’s Granite Park sports complex may soon increase by more than a million dollars. The city-owned recreation facility featuring multiple sports fields, batting cages, and concessions is leased to a nonprofit group to operate. One of the architects of the lease says because of COVID closures, the Central Valley Community Sports Foundation defaulted on a $1.4 million loan that paid for upgrades to the park.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Car Accident on California Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal car crash on California Avenue on the night of Monday, August 8, 2022. The auto accident took place shortly before midnight near the intersection of California Avenue and San Diego Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
yourcentralvalley.com

CBS47 INVESTIGATES: Which crimes are up in Fresno?

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno’s Police Chief Paco Balderrama and six other police chiefs from across the country sat down virtually with White House officials to talk about a national rise in violent crime. The rise in violent crime is detailed in the Major Cities Chiefs Association’s semi-annual...
GV Wire

Kern County Man Gets 12 Years for Illegal Sequoia Marijuana Grow

An illegal marijuana grower no longer will be free to destroy the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, of Taft, received a 12-year sentence on Friday from U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston in a Fresno courtroom. Florez’s sentence followed his guilty pleas in April to illegally growing marijuana...
CBS Sacramento

Experts: Disastrous megaflood coming to California – and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history

Many Californians fear the "Big One," but it might not be what you think.It's not an earthquake. And it isn't the mega drought. It's actually the exact opposite.A megaflood.A new study by Science Advances shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone alive today has ever experienced.Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and a researcher involved in the study, describes a megaflood as, "a very severe flood event across a broad region that has the potential to bring catastrophic...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Accident Reported on Manning Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal truck crash in Orange Cove on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The truck collision occurred in the afternoon at the intersection of Hills Valley Road and Manning Avenue near Highway 163, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck...
delanonow.com

North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of ONE new board member to join five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development

North Kern South Tulare Hospital District is announcing the recruitment of ONE new board member to join our five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development. NKSTHD operates under the rules and regulations of Health and Safety Code, Sections §32000-§32492 as a government non-profit, public entity, formed to...
YourCentralValley.com

Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
GV Wire

Clovis Students File Lawsuit After School Bans ‘Conservative’ Flyers

Three Clovis Community College students have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against President Lori Bennett and other administrators, alleging that their constitutional rights were violated by the removal and banning of their group’s flyers from bulletin boards inside campus buildings. The suit was filed Thursday in U.S. District...
yourcentralvalley.com

Scholarships offered to keep California Ag students in state

FRESNO, Calif. ) — The California Youth Ag Expo, provides ag students an opportunity to show off livestock they’ve raised, with the hope of earning a scholarship. The event was held at the International Agri-center in Tulare earlier this month. “Many of our youth are going off to...
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man facing 20 years for freeway shooting

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney has announced that Shane Enrique Bernal, 30, of Fresno was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno-based criminal street gang. Officials say that in May of 2020, Bernal, a gang member, pulled up next to […]
KMJ

2 Men Shot In Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men were shot in Northeast Fresno according to police. The Fresno Police Department received calls of a man banging on a door asking for help around 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning at the Villa Primavera Apartments near Shields and Maple Avenue. When officers arrived, they...
L.A. Weekly

Kenya Davis Dead after Solo-Car Crash on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]

48-Year-Old Woman Dead after Crashing into Tree near Millbrook Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Millbrook Avenue. Davis was driving a minivan on McKinley Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle for reasons unknown. As a result, she veered off the road and crashed into a nearby tree.

