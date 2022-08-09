ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dbusiness.com

Detroit’s Huron Capital Invests in ExperiGreen, Launches Home Lawn Care Platform

Huron Capital has invested in ExperiGreen Lawn Care of Indiana, launching the Detroit-based middle-market private equity firm’s residential lawn care platform. The amount of the investment was not disclosed. The partnership brings Huron’ Capital’s history of scaling services businesses together with a leadership team and board of directors that...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines

Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
hourdetroit.com

13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit

Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Butzel Adds Scott Fishwick to Firm’s Growing Litigation Team

Butzel, an international law firm based in Detroit, has announced that Scott Fishwick will join the firm’s litigation department. In Butzel’s Detroit office, Fishwick will represent public and private companies, their officers and directors, and other high-profile individuals in complex business and financial litigation. Fishwick has a broad...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor

Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Censys in Ann Arbor Debuts 360 Visibility to Computer Cybersecurity Platforms

Censys, an Ann Arbor-based cybersecurity company that specializes in attack surface management (ASM), has introduced its worldwide channel partner program with more than 10 companies participating. ASM is the continuous discovery, inventory, classification, and monitoring of an organization’s information technology infrastructure from an attacker’s perspective. The program offers...
ANN ARBOR, MI
dbusiness.com

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Unveils Family Building and Maternity Solutions

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network in Detroit will offer a new, comprehensive family building and maternity support solution for 2023 open enrollment. The offering includes a personalized digital care app to help guide members on their journey through family planning, including different paths to parenthood, pregnancy, postpartum, and pediatrics.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Ann Arbor-based SolSummit Launches Premium Canned Wine Brand

SolSummit, a woman-owned company in Ann Arbor, has launched a certified-sustainable and certified-green premium and portable canned wine product said to be the first of its kind in the local market. After three years of development, SolSummit currently is sold at more than in 70 Michigan retail outlets. The product...
ANN ARBOR, MI
dbusiness.com

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management Market Update Dinner

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management in Bloomfield Hills hosted a market update dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at The Daxton Hotel in downtown Birmingham. To mark the event, Fratarcangeli Wealth made a charitable donation to the Antonella Improta Memorial Foundation, which works to feed those in need, provide funding for service animals, and provide support for struggling families and children. The event featured a dinner and a fireside chat with Jeff Fratarcangeli, managing principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management; Ron Isana, CNBC contributor; Gene Peroni, equity strategist of Peroni Portfolio Advisors; and Kevin O’Leary of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
BIRMINGHAM, MI

