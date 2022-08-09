Read full article on original website
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s Huron Capital Invests in ExperiGreen, Launches Home Lawn Care Platform
Huron Capital has invested in ExperiGreen Lawn Care of Indiana, launching the Detroit-based middle-market private equity firm’s residential lawn care platform. The amount of the investment was not disclosed. The partnership brings Huron’ Capital’s history of scaling services businesses together with a leadership team and board of directors that...
Built from the top down?! Detroit tower making history in North America
Right on the border of Greektown and Central Business District, a new Detroit landmark is on the rise. It’s called Exchange.
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Birmingham Cruise Event to Feature Classic Cars, Displays, Live Broadcasts, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Birmingham Cruise Event to Feature Classic Cars, Displays, Live Broadcasts. The city of...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines
Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
hourdetroit.com
13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit
Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
dbusiness.com
Butzel Adds Scott Fishwick to Firm’s Growing Litigation Team
Butzel, an international law firm based in Detroit, has announced that Scott Fishwick will join the firm’s litigation department. In Butzel’s Detroit office, Fishwick will represent public and private companies, their officers and directors, and other high-profile individuals in complex business and financial litigation. Fishwick has a broad...
wcsx.com
Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor
Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
Metro Detroit repossession companies seeing increase in business
With the cost of living still high, many people are struggling to pay bills -- including auto loans. That has lead to more repossessions.
dbusiness.com
Censys in Ann Arbor Debuts 360 Visibility to Computer Cybersecurity Platforms
Censys, an Ann Arbor-based cybersecurity company that specializes in attack surface management (ASM), has introduced its worldwide channel partner program with more than 10 companies participating. ASM is the continuous discovery, inventory, classification, and monitoring of an organization’s information technology infrastructure from an attacker’s perspective. The program offers...
8woodblog.com
If Northville can ban cars downtown, what other cities in Detroit could follow suit?
Recently, I tweeted out a story that said Northville, an affluent suburb of Detroit, had voted to permanently make its downtown off-limits to cars. Very quickly, it became the most viral tweet I’ve ever sent. That says nothing particularly interesting about me; I merely passed along a story my father had sent me to the broader internet.
dbusiness.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Unveils Family Building and Maternity Solutions
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network in Detroit will offer a new, comprehensive family building and maternity support solution for 2023 open enrollment. The offering includes a personalized digital care app to help guide members on their journey through family planning, including different paths to parenthood, pregnancy, postpartum, and pediatrics.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead at Lake Orion plant • Child dragged in Redford hit-and-run • Public transit millage in Oakland County
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A General Motors manufacturing plant in Lake Orion was shutdown and employees ordered to go home Thursday morning after a fight between employees inside led to a fatality. Employees arriving at the assembly plant for the 6 a.m. shift were being turned away without explanation. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
dbusiness.com
Ann Arbor-based SolSummit Launches Premium Canned Wine Brand
SolSummit, a woman-owned company in Ann Arbor, has launched a certified-sustainable and certified-green premium and portable canned wine product said to be the first of its kind in the local market. After three years of development, SolSummit currently is sold at more than in 70 Michigan retail outlets. The product...
dbusiness.com
Fratarcangeli Wealth Management Market Update Dinner
Fratarcangeli Wealth Management in Bloomfield Hills hosted a market update dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at The Daxton Hotel in downtown Birmingham. To mark the event, Fratarcangeli Wealth made a charitable donation to the Antonella Improta Memorial Foundation, which works to feed those in need, provide funding for service animals, and provide support for struggling families and children. The event featured a dinner and a fireside chat with Jeff Fratarcangeli, managing principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management; Ron Isana, CNBC contributor; Gene Peroni, equity strategist of Peroni Portfolio Advisors; and Kevin O’Leary of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
deadlinedetroit.com
Barry Sanders opens downtown restaurant, says he wanted to join in Detroit's 'transformation'
Cheesesteaks and Detroit don't exactly sound like they go together, but it's the cuisine hometown hero Barry Sanders has opted to trade in with his first local restaurant, Lefty's. Sanders is co-owner of the new downtown location on Adams, across from Grand Circus Park and near Ford Field. He's also...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
That’s Suspicious: Rundown Home Worth $2.5 Million Near Little Caesar’s Arena Mysteriously Burns Down
The property around Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit is worth a fortune now, and just about all of it has been developed except for one plot of land. It's an infamous home, that at one time, was listed for $5 million - a rundown, two-story duplex at 2712 Cass Avenue, built in the late 1800s.
