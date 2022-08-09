Read full article on original website
Report: Lions Signing OT Kendall Lamm
The Detroit Lions need added depth along the offensive line.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns
A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
49ers injury update: CB Charvarius Ward out a couple weeks with muscle strain
The 49ers will be without their top cornerback for at least a couple weeks, and perhaps the rest of the preseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan in an interview on KNBR in San Francisco said CB Charvarius Ward is out for a couple weeks with a muscle strain. This is the...
Titans Are Reportedly Signing Former Jets Veteran
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly bringing in some secondary help. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Titans are signing Adrian Colbert to a one-year deal. Colbert has spent time with five NFL teams since making his debut in 2017. He started his career with the San Francisco 49ers and made 21 appearances in two seasons before he was released.
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
Daryl Ruiter: The Browns are hoping that Sue Robinson's decision stands and the suspension is only 6 games
What is the best case scenario for the Browns regarding Deshaun Watson? Daryl says it’s Sue Robinson’s decision standing. Hear why with Baskin and Phelps!
Packers.com
Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams
The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
Raiders Sign Free Agent WR Chris Lacy
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to shuffle players around during training camp, up next a pair of wide receivers.
Yardbarker
Giants Cut OT Matt Gono, Officially Sign OL Eric Smith
His roster spot has been filled by OL Eric Smith, who officially signed his contract with the team. Gono had beenplaced on the exempt/left squad list and was dealing with a neck injury that appears to be potentially career-ending. Gono, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent...
Titans Release 2 Players Following Veteran Free Agent Signing
The Tennessee Titans have waived a pair of defensive backs to make way for two acquisitions. After signing safeties Adrian Colbert and Elijah Benton, the Titans released Kenneth George and Michael Griffin II. George signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent from the University of Tennesse. He collected...
