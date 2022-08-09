ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns

A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Are Reportedly Signing Former Jets Veteran

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly bringing in some secondary help. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Titans are signing Adrian Colbert to a one-year deal. Colbert has spent time with five NFL teams since making his debut in 2017. He started his career with the San Francisco 49ers and made 21 appearances in two seasons before he was released.
The Spun

The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams

The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Giants Cut OT Matt Gono, Officially Sign OL Eric Smith

His roster spot has been filled by OL Eric Smith, who officially signed his contract with the team. Gono had beenplaced on the exempt/left squad list and was dealing with a neck injury that appears to be potentially career-ending. Gono, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Release 2 Players Following Veteran Free Agent Signing

The Tennessee Titans have waived a pair of defensive backs to make way for two acquisitions. After signing safeties Adrian Colbert and Elijah Benton, the Titans released Kenneth George and Michael Griffin II. George signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent from the University of Tennesse. He collected...
NFL

