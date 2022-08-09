ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Crystal Renay Files To Divorce Ne-Yo Less Than Four Months After Renewing Their Vows

By Natasha Decker
 4 days ago

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Crystal Renay filed court documents to end her marriage with Ne-Yo shortly after publicly accusing the R&B singer-songwriter of cheating on her for years.

Renay claimed in divorce paperwork filed in Atlanta that her and Ne-Yo’s marriage is “irretrivably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

The filing also includes Renay’s allegation that Ne-Yo fathered a child outside their marriage with another woman, PEOPLE reports .

The outlet detailed that Renay says she’s been taking care of her and Ne-Yo’s three children since the couple separated.

Additionally, the mother of three is reportedly seeking child support, primary physical custody, joint legal custody and alimony.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s History

The now-estranged couple tied the knot in February 2016.

Despite going their separate ways in February 2020, the two reconciled months later in June.

Ne-Yo later credited the pandemic with saving his marriage.

Their restrengthened bond resulted in the star-studded and red-themed vow renewal ceremony the couple had in Las Vegas this past April.

More recently, the souring of the couple’s marriage has played out in a public way.

On July 30, Renay made allegations about Ne-Yo’s behavior in their marriage by posting about it on Instagram.

“Eight years. 8 years of lies and deception,” Renay penned in a since-deleted post. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!”

To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement,” she continued. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

“I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” her message added.

On July 31, Ne-Yo shared a statement on Twitter responding to Renay’s post. Read more on that below.

