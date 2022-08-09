Crystal Renay Files To Divorce Ne-Yo Less Than Four Months After Renewing Their Vows

Crystal Renay filed court documents to end her marriage with Ne-Yo shortly after publicly accusing the R&B singer-songwriter of cheating on her for years.

Renay claimed in divorce paperwork filed in Atlanta that her and Ne-Yo’s marriage is “irretrivably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

The filing also includes Renay’s allegation that Ne-Yo fathered a child outside their marriage with another woman, PEOPLE reports .

The outlet detailed that Renay says she’s been taking care of her and Ne-Yo’s three children since the couple separated.

Additionally, the mother of three is reportedly seeking child support, primary physical custody, joint legal custody and alimony.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s History

The now-estranged couple tied the knot in February 2016.

Despite going their separate ways in February 2020, the two reconciled months later in June.

Ne-Yo later credited the pandemic with saving his marriage.

Their restrengthened bond resulted in the star-studded and red-themed vow renewal ceremony the couple had in Las Vegas this past April.

RELATED CONTENT: “Ne-Yo And Crystal Smith Renew Vows & Celebrate With A Red & Romantic Las Vegas Affair”

More recently, the souring of the couple’s marriage has played out in a public way.

On July 30, Renay made allegations about Ne-Yo’s behavior in their marriage by posting about it on Instagram.

“Eight years. 8 years of lies and deception,” Renay penned in a since-deleted post. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!”

“ To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement,” she continued. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

“I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” her message added.

On July 31, Ne-Yo shared a statement on Twitter responding to Renay’s post. Read more on that below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Ne-Yo Wants’ Respect’ And ‘Privacy’ After Alleged Infidelity Goes Public On The ‘Gram”