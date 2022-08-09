ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

dbusiness.com

Detroit’s Huron Capital Invests in ExperiGreen, Launches Home Lawn Care Platform

Huron Capital has invested in ExperiGreen Lawn Care of Indiana, launching the Detroit-based middle-market private equity firm’s residential lawn care platform. The amount of the investment was not disclosed. The partnership brings Huron’ Capital’s history of scaling services businesses together with a leadership team and board of directors that...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Censys in Ann Arbor Debuts 360 Visibility to Computer Cybersecurity Platforms

Censys, an Ann Arbor-based cybersecurity company that specializes in attack surface management (ASM), has introduced its worldwide channel partner program with more than 10 companies participating. ASM is the continuous discovery, inventory, classification, and monitoring of an organization’s information technology infrastructure from an attacker’s perspective. The program offers...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cars 108

10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022

$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Ann Arbor-based SolSummit Launches Premium Canned Wine Brand

SolSummit, a woman-owned company in Ann Arbor, has launched a certified-sustainable and certified-green premium and portable canned wine product said to be the first of its kind in the local market. After three years of development, SolSummit currently is sold at more than in 70 Michigan retail outlets. The product...
ANN ARBOR, MI
dbusiness.com

Sewn Products Conference Coming to Detroit Sept. 13

The Sewn Products Equipment and Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) will host its annual Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Detroit, bringing together both suppliers and manufacturers to discuss current and emerging innovation in the sewn products industry. The conference will commence at the Detroit Regional...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Butzel Adds Scott Fishwick to Firm’s Growing Litigation Team

Butzel, an international law firm based in Detroit, has announced that Scott Fishwick will join the firm’s litigation department. In Butzel’s Detroit office, Fishwick will represent public and private companies, their officers and directors, and other high-profile individuals in complex business and financial litigation. Fishwick has a broad...
DETROIT, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Cities with least home inventory in Ann Arbor area

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. The number of total homes sold in May nationwide was down 8.6% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
ANN ARBOR, MI
dbusiness.com

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management Market Update Dinner

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management in Bloomfield Hills hosted a market update dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at The Daxton Hotel in downtown Birmingham. To mark the event, Fratarcangeli Wealth made a charitable donation to the Antonella Improta Memorial Foundation, which works to feed those in need, provide funding for service animals, and provide support for struggling families and children. The event featured a dinner and a fireside chat with Jeff Fratarcangeli, managing principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management; Ron Isana, CNBC contributor; Gene Peroni, equity strategist of Peroni Portfolio Advisors; and Kevin O’Leary of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

4 Things to do on Detroit International RiverWalk, Named Country’s Best

Visiting the Detroit International RiverWalk is a must when in the city, especially during the summer. The more than three-mile riverfront path features a variety of fun things to do on a family outing, a date with your partner or even on a solo trip into the city. The Detroit International RiverWalk was recently named the country’s best river walk and is considered one of Detroit’s top attractions.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

TAG MultiMedia CTO Now Certified ‘Conversational AI’ Expert

TAG Multimedia, an advertising company in Clawson, has announced that Christine Chubenko, its chief technology officer, recently completed certification with the Conversation Design Institute (CDI) in conversational interfaces that helps small businesses utilize artificial intelligence for online interactions. The CDI claims to be the world’s leading training and certification institute...
CLAWSON, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines

Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Rochester Announces Dates For Big Bright Light Show 2022

One of the biggest and best Christmas light displays in Michigan is located in downtown Rochester. Since 2006 people from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond have enjoyed the Big Bright Light Show. The Downtown Rochester Big Bright Light Show will be brightening the night sky with Christmas...
99.1 WFMK

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
wdet.org

CuriosiD: What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Angela Hart asks…. “What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?”. The short answer. Swimmobiles are portable pools that became popular...
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit

Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

A tip about Birmingham's soaring school deficit set these students into action

Birmingham — The Birmingham Seaholm High School student newspaper was known mostly for writing about entertainment, sports and other relatively low-stakes issues. Then one of its reporters got a juicy tip: The district's budget deficit was spiraling. Sophomore Xavier Choussat received the heads-up last winter from a faculty member,...
BIRMINGHAM, MI

