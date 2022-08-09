Read full article on original website
DL-Online
Becker County Board primary winners gearing up for Nov. 8 election
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County incumbent Commissioner Ben Grimsley came in first in the Becker County Board race for District 2, with challenger David Meyer coming in a solid second. Grimsley received 329 votes and Meyer received 284 votes in the Aug. 9 primary election, according to the Becker...
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes City Council prepares for full-time fire chief; Highland Drive project gains final approval
DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Detroit Lakes City Council discussed the potential for a new full-time fire chief position during their most recent meeting on Monday, Aug. 8. The city's current fire chief, Ryan Swanson, said he will be stepping down as chief at the end of the year and, in a previous interview, suggested that it was time for the full-time position to be created, which would lead to improved public safety in Detroit Lakes.
DL-Online
Pine to Palm: Detroit Lakes' Lane knocks off defending champ, Berger and Nelson cruise to round of 16
DETROIT LAKES – There will be a new champion crowned on Sunday at the conclusion of the 90th Pine to Palm golf tournament. Detroit Lakes’ Tanner Lane upset top-seeded and defending champion, Nate Adams, on Thursday in the second round of Championship Division match play. Lane beat the North Dakota State University golfer 2-1 with a one-under-par back nine.
DL-Online
Man injured in pickup-Jeep crash near Pelican Rapids
A Little Falls man was injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash near Pelican Rapids. Nathaniel James Becker, 19, of Little Falls suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, according to the State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck,...
DL-Online
Ditterich Family Farm expands into Ditterich Mercantile to fill grocery gap
When a small-town grocery store closes, the strength of the community takes a hit. Most people sit around and talk about what’s next, but very few take action to create positive change. This week, I visited a brand-new grocery store in Vergas, Minnesota, owned and operated by a farm...
DL-Online
Court news: Drug charge dropped, Richwood woman completes probation
DETROIT LAKES — Katie Sue Welsh, 37, of Richwood, has had a charge dismissed in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree drugs, because she met the conditions laid down by the court. According to court records, on Nov. 4, 2019, agents of the West Central Task Force met...
DL-Online
Legion baseball: Area athletes play in Minnesota Legion All-Star showcase
DETROIT LAKES — Four area baseball players competed in the Minnesota Legion All-Star showcase last weekend. Detroit Lakes' Grady Kirchner and Jacob Thomas and Perham's Gamble Bye and Ben Shumansky were one of 60 players selected for the Legion baseball event.
DL-Online
Wolf Lake's 39th Harvest Festival is Aug. 19-20
WOLF LAKE — The 39th Annual Wolf Lake Harvest Festival kicks off on Friday, Aug. 19, with a pageant to determine the new Miss, Little Miss and Junior Miss Wolf Lake, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Lions Hall. Candidates include Hana Isola, Ailey Yliniemi, Anna-Mae DeGroat, Hanna Beck,...
DL-Online
Pine to Palm: Schommer, Spriggs survive upset scares in Senior Division
DETROIT LAKES – Defending Senior Division champion Bill Schommer has been given a run for his money through two rounds of match play. After narrowly beating 32nd-seeded Dan Drenth in 19 holes on Thursday, Schommer needed all 18 holes to beat 17th-seeded John Jenson 1-up. The medalist and second seed in the field, Kent Spriggs, survived his first two rounds in the same fashion. He knocked off 15th-seeded Colin Bork in a playoff hole after winning a 1-up match against 31st-seeded Kieth Aasen a day earlier.
DL-Online
Pine to Palm: Match play brackets set after three days of qualifying
DETROIT LAKES – The Pine to Palm match play portion of the week begins on Thursday morning at the Detroit Country Club. The field of 64 is set for the Championship Division, where Nate Adams will look to be the first back-to-back champion since Bill Israelson in 1977. He defeated Ben Welle, the third seed in the field, in a playoff hole to win the 2021 title.
DL-Online
Girls tennis: 3-on-3 summer tournament champions crowned
DETROIT LAKES — The annual summer 3-on-3 tournament for Detroit Lakes girls tennis players crowned three champions this week. Anna Askelson, Camryn Lundberg and Sophie Wilke won the tournament this week at the Detroit Lakes tennis courts.
DL-Online
Darlene Uselman
Feb. 9, 1946 - Aug. 11, 2022. FRAZEE, Minn. - Darlene Uselman, 76, Perham, Minn., formerly Wadena, Minn., died Thursday, Aug. 11, in Frazee Care Center. A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, at Furey Funeral Home in Frazee. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee.
