ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

Becker County Board primary winners gearing up for Nov. 8 election

DETROIT LAKES — Becker County incumbent Commissioner Ben Grimsley came in first in the Becker County Board race for District 2, with challenger David Meyer coming in a solid second. Grimsley received 329 votes and Meyer received 284 votes in the Aug. 9 primary election, according to the Becker...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Detroit Lakes City Council prepares for full-time fire chief; Highland Drive project gains final approval

DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Detroit Lakes City Council discussed the potential for a new full-time fire chief position during their most recent meeting on Monday, Aug. 8. The city's current fire chief, Ryan Swanson, said he will be stepping down as chief at the end of the year and, in a previous interview, suggested that it was time for the full-time position to be created, which would lead to improved public safety in Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Pine to Palm: Detroit Lakes' Lane knocks off defending champ, Berger and Nelson cruise to round of 16

DETROIT LAKES – There will be a new champion crowned on Sunday at the conclusion of the 90th Pine to Palm golf tournament. Detroit Lakes’ Tanner Lane upset top-seeded and defending champion, Nate Adams, on Thursday in the second round of Championship Division match play. Lane beat the North Dakota State University golfer 2-1 with a one-under-par back nine.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Man injured in pickup-Jeep crash near Pelican Rapids

A Little Falls man was injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash near Pelican Rapids. Nathaniel James Becker, 19, of Little Falls suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, according to the State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck,...
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Detroit Lakes, MN
Government
County
Becker County, MN
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
Becker County, MN
Government
DL-Online

Court news: Drug charge dropped, Richwood woman completes probation

DETROIT LAKES — Katie Sue Welsh, 37, of Richwood, has had a charge dismissed in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree drugs, because she met the conditions laid down by the court. According to court records, on Nov. 4, 2019, agents of the West Central Task Force met...
RICHWOOD, MN
DL-Online

Wolf Lake's 39th Harvest Festival is Aug. 19-20

WOLF LAKE — The 39th Annual Wolf Lake Harvest Festival kicks off on Friday, Aug. 19, with a pageant to determine the new Miss, Little Miss and Junior Miss Wolf Lake, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Lions Hall. Candidates include Hana Isola, Ailey Yliniemi, Anna-Mae DeGroat, Hanna Beck,...
WOLF LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Detroit#Politics Local#Election Local#State
DL-Online

Pine to Palm: Schommer, Spriggs survive upset scares in Senior Division

DETROIT LAKES – Defending Senior Division champion Bill Schommer has been given a run for his money through two rounds of match play. After narrowly beating 32nd-seeded Dan Drenth in 19 holes on Thursday, Schommer needed all 18 holes to beat 17th-seeded John Jenson 1-up. The medalist and second seed in the field, Kent Spriggs, survived his first two rounds in the same fashion. He knocked off 15th-seeded Colin Bork in a playoff hole after winning a 1-up match against 31st-seeded Kieth Aasen a day earlier.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Pine to Palm: Match play brackets set after three days of qualifying

DETROIT LAKES – The Pine to Palm match play portion of the week begins on Thursday morning at the Detroit Country Club. The field of 64 is set for the Championship Division, where Nate Adams will look to be the first back-to-back champion since Bill Israelson in 1977. He defeated Ben Welle, the third seed in the field, in a playoff hole to win the 2021 title.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Darlene Uselman

Feb. 9, 1946 - Aug. 11, 2022. FRAZEE, Minn. - Darlene Uselman, 76, Perham, Minn., formerly Wadena, Minn., died Thursday, Aug. 11, in Frazee Care Center. A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, at Furey Funeral Home in Frazee. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frazee.
FRAZEE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy