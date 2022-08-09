DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Detroit Lakes City Council discussed the potential for a new full-time fire chief position during their most recent meeting on Monday, Aug. 8. The city's current fire chief, Ryan Swanson, said he will be stepping down as chief at the end of the year and, in a previous interview, suggested that it was time for the full-time position to be created, which would lead to improved public safety in Detroit Lakes.

