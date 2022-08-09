Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Fox 19
Man stabbed to death in Westwood, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was fatally stabbed in Westwood Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were dispatched around 5 a.m. to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue and found Andre Dockery, 41, with a stab wound to the torso. Dockery died at the scene, police said.
Police look for suspect who shot man in face at Butler Twp. hotel
According to a release from the township, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane. A Butler Township police officer was doing a business check at the hotel when he encountered a man who was shot in the face.
WLWT 5
'A lot of people could have died': 2 men arrested for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A camera captured the split seconds, in sound and video when a normal night of revelry on Main Street in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood erupted into chaos. Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters played the video, featuring approx. 12 seconds of gunfire, during a news conference Thursday afternoon. Cincinnati...
WLWT 5
Blue Ash Police investigating after officer finds injured 8-year-old boy, woman fatally shot
CINCINNATI — Blue Ash police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot and a young boy was found injured Tuesday. According to police, on Aug. 9 around 12:30 p.m. Officer Pete Bronner discovered an 8-year-old boy with a severe leg injury walking along Williamson Road. Police said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead from multiple stab wounds at BJ's Brewhouse in Springdale
According to court documents, Tolentino told police a witch told him "the other man was going to shoot him in the head with a gun so that was why he stabbed him."
WLWT 5
Police: Blue Ash officer's quick thinking saves child's life
CINCINNATI — Police in Blue Ash are investigating a woman's death, while at the same time applauding the actions of one of their police officers who came to the rescue of that woman's child body cam video. Officer Pete Bronner found an 8-year-old boy wandering alone on Williamson Road.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men arrested in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that sent 9 to hospital
CINCINNATI — Two men have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday that sent nine people to the hospital. Officials say Diablo McCoats, 29, has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability. If convicted on...
wbrc.com
Restaurant employee charged with murder after stabbing, killing co-worker on the job, police say
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A restaurant employee in Ohio was arrested for stabbing and killing his coworker at work, according to police. The stabbing happened late Thursday evening at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse, which is located inside a mall. Springdale police responded to a call for an injured...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvxu.org
Two men indicted in last weekend's mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine as officials step up safety plans
Police say the man circled in yellow is 29-year-old Diablo McCoats. He has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of illegally possessing a weapon. Two men have been indicted in a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine last weekend that left nine people injured, including one of the alleged shooters.
spectrumnews1.com
Suspect in attempted FBI breach identified after fatal standoff
CINCINNATI — On Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed Ricky Shiffer, of Columbus, Ohio, as the suspect who reportedly tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati office Thursday morning in body armor and with a firearm. Shiffer reportedly tried breaking into the office with an AR-15-style rifle and a...
WKRC
Two suspects indicted for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left 8 injured
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are hunting for a third shooter, in addition to the two men indicted Thursday for the mass shooting in Over The Rhine last weekend. The Hamilton County Prosecutor today displayed surveillance video Thursday that showed 21 shots fired -- seven from one suspect in custody -- six from another suspect in custody -- one from a cop -- and then six more from an unidentified suspect.
WKRC
Father of 5 killed in restaurant attack
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An attack at a Springdale restaurant turned deadly Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to BJ's Brewhouse on Princeton Pike just before 11:30 p.m. for a man who was hurt and bleeding. They found Paris Dismukes inside the restaurant and took him to UC West Chester...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Police Arrest Two People for Aug. 7 Over-the-Rhine Shooting
Cincinnati Police have arrested two people for the Aug. 7 shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people injured, said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Diablo McCoats, 29, and Jarvis Barnes, 34, were arrested this week. It is unclear if investigators were tipped off about their identities after offering a $5,000 reward to the public. Both men are being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — One person is dead following a crash involving Rumpke ruck in Trotwood Friday morning. A Trotwood police officer reported the crash happened on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road around 11:40 a.m. >>Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified. A...
Fox 19
Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
Armed man flees after trying to break into Cincinnati FBI office
Ohio State Highway Patrol said they, with the FBI, pursued an armed man after he tried to break into the FBI office in Cincinnati.
WHIZ
2 indicted in shooting outside Cincinnati bar that wounded 9
CINCINNATI (AP) — Two men were indicted Thursday on numerous charges stemming from a shooting that wounded nine people outside a Cincinnati bar last weekend. Diablo McCoats, 29, faces 16 counts of felonious assault and a single weapons charge, while Jarvis Barnes, 34, faces seven counts of felonious assault and a weapons count. Both men face several decades in prison if convicted on all counts, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.
Fox 19
Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider, critically hurting the other
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One motorcycle rider is dead and another is critically hurt when their motorcycles collided in Middletown early Friday, police said. It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The surviving motorcyclist was flown in a Careflight medical...
1 dead after crash in Middletown involving two motorcycles
The crash, which involved two motorcycles, happened around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads.
Fox 19
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a suspect during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to Indiana State Police. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was listed in “very critical condition” at last check...
Comments / 0