Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Man stabbed to death in Westwood, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was fatally stabbed in Westwood Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were dispatched around 5 a.m. to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue and found Andre Dockery, 41, with a stab wound to the torso. Dockery died at the scene, police said.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

'A lot of people could have died': 2 men arrested for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A camera captured the split seconds, in sound and video when a normal night of revelry on Main Street in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood erupted into chaos. Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters played the video, featuring approx. 12 seconds of gunfire, during a news conference Thursday afternoon. Cincinnati...
WLWT 5

Police: Blue Ash officer's quick thinking saves child's life

CINCINNATI — Police in Blue Ash are investigating a woman's death, while at the same time applauding the actions of one of their police officers who came to the rescue of that woman's child body cam video. Officer Pete Bronner found an 8-year-old boy wandering alone on Williamson Road.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: 2 men arrested in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that sent 9 to hospital

CINCINNATI — Two men have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday that sent nine people to the hospital. Officials say Diablo McCoats, 29, has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability. If convicted on...
spectrumnews1.com

Suspect in attempted FBI breach identified after fatal standoff

CINCINNATI — On Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed Ricky Shiffer, of Columbus, Ohio, as the suspect who reportedly tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati office Thursday morning in body armor and with a firearm. Shiffer reportedly tried breaking into the office with an AR-15-style rifle and a...
WKRC

Two suspects indicted for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left 8 injured

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are hunting for a third shooter, in addition to the two men indicted Thursday for the mass shooting in Over The Rhine last weekend. The Hamilton County Prosecutor today displayed surveillance video Thursday that showed 21 shots fired -- seven from one suspect in custody -- six from another suspect in custody -- one from a cop -- and then six more from an unidentified suspect.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Father of 5 killed in restaurant attack

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An attack at a Springdale restaurant turned deadly Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to BJ's Brewhouse on Princeton Pike just before 11:30 p.m. for a man who was hurt and bleeding. They found Paris Dismukes inside the restaurant and took him to UC West Chester...
SPRINGDALE, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Police Arrest Two People for Aug. 7 Over-the-Rhine Shooting

Cincinnati Police have arrested two people for the Aug. 7 shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people injured, said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Diablo McCoats, 29, and Jarvis Barnes, 34, were arrested this week. It is unclear if investigators were tipped off about their identities after offering a $5,000 reward to the public. Both men are being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person is dead following a crash involving Rumpke ruck in Trotwood Friday morning. A Trotwood police officer reported the crash happened on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road around 11:40 a.m. >>Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified. A...
TROTWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

2 indicted in shooting outside Cincinnati bar that wounded 9

CINCINNATI (AP) — Two men were indicted Thursday on numerous charges stemming from a shooting that wounded nine people outside a Cincinnati bar last weekend. Diablo McCoats, 29, faces 16 counts of felonious assault and a single weapons charge, while Jarvis Barnes, 34, faces seven counts of felonious assault and a weapons count. Both men face several decades in prison if convicted on all counts, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider, critically hurting the other

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One motorcycle rider is dead and another is critically hurt when their motorcycles collided in Middletown early Friday, police said. It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The surviving motorcyclist was flown in a Careflight medical...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

