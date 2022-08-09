Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Ohio State names Kamryn Babb 2022 Block O jersey recipient
Ohio State announced on Saturday that graduate senior Kamryn Babb is this season's recipient of the Buckeyes' Block O jersey. The wide receiver is one of the oldest players on the roster and, despite not featuring much on the field, Babb has become an important leader for the Scarlet and Gray.
Four-star CB attending Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game
Springfield (Ohio) high school four-star cornerback Aaron Scott is a big-time player in the class of 2024. The 6-1, 160-pounder is one of the top players in his home state and could make a run at the No. 1 spot by the time his senior year comes to a close. He’s a young man with a ton of upside and potential in the secondary and is already loaded with talent.
'Our offense hasn't done anything'; Ryan Day pushing Ohio State to be great again
There has been a consistent goal for Ohio State throughout the offseason: getting back to and winning the Big Ten in 2022 and returning to the College Football Playoff. Since Nov. 23, 2021, when the Buckeyes lost to rivals Michigan for the first time since 2011, the failure of last year has been on the minds of players at coaches at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Felix Okpara
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will be rolling out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time, we started the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jim Knowles on Ryan Day expecting Ohio State to have a top-10 defense: 'I wish he would have said top five'
Ryan Day made headlines at Big Ten media days two weeks ago when he announced to anyone listening that he expects Ohio State to have a top-10 defense. The Buckeyes have been far from that expectation the last two seasons and Day believes the coaching changes he made on that side of the ball will get the team back to where it wants to be.
Watch: Jarrett Guarantano throws first NFL touchdown with Cardinals
Jarrett Guarantano made his NFL debut Friday night with the Arizona Cardinals, getting quarterback snaps for the entire second half of a 36-23 road win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gaurantano finished 7-for-10 for 54 yards and a touchdown. He ended his first drive by finding Jontre Kirklin in the end...
myfox28columbus.com
The Football Fever: Notre Dame singing the Buckeyes praises?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 made an early training camp trip to South Bend Monday, primarily to interview former Buckeye great James Laurinaitis, now an Irish graduate assistant coach. The Notre Dame linebackers were available as well and, led by junior Marist Liufau, they broke into a little...
Corona del Sol (Arizona) head football coach Jake Barro placed on administrative leave
By Brittany Bowyer There’s still little information available surrounding Corona del Sol Aztecs head football coach Jake Barro, who was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday afternoon. News broke when administration emailed parents a letter signed by the principal and athletic ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Awful Announcing
Shannon Terry and On3 file lawsuit against former Ohio State writer
Non-compete clauses can lead to messy disputes in the sports media world, and it looks like one is beginning between On3 founder Shannon Terry and one of the company’s former employees, Ohio State recruiting writer Jeremy Birmingham. After leaving Lettermen Row, On3’s Ohio State site, back in June, Birmingham...
columbusnavigator.com
The Biggest Belt Busting Food Challenges In Columbus
Food challenges can get pretty wild. Not everyone is a competitive eater, but sometimes, you feel like trying things just to see if you can. If you feel like finding out exactly how much you can eat in one sitting, there are some really interesting food challenges around Columbus. From...
iheart.com
Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location
Popular fast food chain White Castle is planning its second location for Arizona. AZ Family said that the restaurant, which is known for its sliders, has announced a new location for Tempe. The new location will be at 8755 S. Jewel Street at the Emerald center off Warner Road I-10.
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio BMV may have taken too much money— here’s how to get it back
If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you may be entitled to a free soda — or a candy bar or something. That was when Ohio deputy registrars unlawfully charged a $1.50 fee to laminate driver's licenses and ID cards, as alleged by a class-action lawsuit filed in 2019 against the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, according to a news release from the Ohio BMV.
fox10phoenix.com
How to maintain your pool during Arizona monsoon season
PHOENIX - It's been a busy monsoon season and for some, it's making caring for your pool a real headache. Josh Bazin, owner of Glistening Waters Pool Service, says the first thing you want to do is to buy test strips, stick them in the water, and test the levels.
iheart.com
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona
Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
The 25 Sunniest Cities in the U.S.
If you’re looking for a change of scenery, don’t underestimate the importance of sunlight.
Test Drive Turns into Grand Theft Auto at Columbus Honda Dealer
COLUMBUS, OH – A test drive at a local Honda dealer in Columbus turned into...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0