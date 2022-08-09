ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ohio State names Kamryn Babb 2022 Block O jersey recipient

Ohio State announced on Saturday that graduate senior Kamryn Babb is this season's recipient of the Buckeyes' Block O jersey. The wide receiver is one of the oldest players on the roster and, despite not featuring much on the field, Babb has become an important leader for the Scarlet and Gray.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Four-star CB attending Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game

Springfield (Ohio) high school four-star cornerback Aaron Scott is a big-time player in the class of 2024. The 6-1, 160-pounder is one of the top players in his home state and could make a run at the No. 1 spot by the time his senior year comes to a close. He’s a young man with a ton of upside and potential in the secondary and is already loaded with talent.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Felix Okpara

As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will be rolling out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time, we started the...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
City
Buckeye, AZ
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
City
Akron, OH
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Florida, OH
City
Tempe, AZ
myfox28columbus.com

The Football Fever: Notre Dame singing the Buckeyes praises?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 made an early training camp trip to South Bend Monday, primarily to interview former Buckeye great James Laurinaitis, now an Irish graduate assistant coach. The Notre Dame linebackers were available as well and, led by junior Marist Liufau, they broke into a little...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Awful Announcing

Shannon Terry and On3 file lawsuit against former Ohio State writer

Non-compete clauses can lead to messy disputes in the sports media world, and it looks like one is beginning between On3 founder Shannon Terry and one of the company’s former employees, Ohio State recruiting writer Jeremy Birmingham. After leaving Lettermen Row, On3’s Ohio State site, back in June, Birmingham...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Biggest Belt Busting Food Challenges In Columbus

Food challenges can get pretty wild. Not everyone is a competitive eater, but sometimes, you feel like trying things just to see if you can. If you feel like finding out exactly how much you can eat in one sitting, there are some really interesting food challenges around Columbus. From...
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location

Popular fast food chain White Castle is planning its second location for Arizona. AZ Family said that the restaurant, which is known for its sliders, has announced a new location for Tempe. The new location will be at 8755 S. Jewel Street at the Emerald center off Warner Road I-10.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Ohio State
WTRF- 7News

Ohio BMV may have taken too much money— here’s how to get it back

If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you may be entitled to a free soda — or a candy bar or something. That was when Ohio deputy registrars unlawfully charged a $1.50 fee to laminate driver's licenses and ID cards, as alleged by a class-action lawsuit filed in 2019 against the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, according to a news release from the Ohio BMV.
COLUMBUS, OH
fox10phoenix.com

How to maintain your pool during Arizona monsoon season

PHOENIX - It's been a busy monsoon season and for some, it's making caring for your pool a real headache. Josh Bazin, owner of Glistening Waters Pool Service, says the first thing you want to do is to buy test strips, stick them in the water, and test the levels.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona

Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy