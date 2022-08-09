Read full article on original website
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News
Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
Broncos Strongly Hinting At Russell Wilson Decision
The NFL world is excited to witness the first in-game action for Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform. But according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it sounds like the veteran quarterback won't be taking the field for this weekend's preseason opener. The newly-hired Broncos leader is looking to preserve...
Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
Look: NFL Star Appeared To Hit On Jake Paul's Girlfriend
Jake Paul and Julia Rose started dating in early 2020. Though they're still together, it sounds like an NFL player tried to slide in her DMs. A video of Paul revealing who messaged Rose surfaced on social media. However, the name was censored out. That being said, fans who are...
Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb decks Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at joint practice
The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a joint training camp practice on Thursday and the practice featured several fights between Denver’s defense and Dallas’ offense. The Cowboys’ media team streamed the practice, so one of the Broncos’ big hits on defense was caught on film. Denver...
Pete Carroll running 50 yards in his white dad shoes will probably be the most impressive thing about the Seahawks this year
Pete Carroll has gotten this far as an NFL head coach because he earns the respect of his players. He relates to them. He bonds with them. He even plays extremely elaborate practical jokes on them. There seems to be nothing the man won’t do to win over his Seahawks players as he tries to coach a winner.
Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts
The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
Ravens WR Suffered Injury During First Preseason Game
The Baltimore Ravens recorded their historic 23rd straight preseason win against the Tennessee Titans last night. But it wasn't all good news for Baltimore as one of their receivers suffered an injury in the process. During the 23-10 win, wide receiver James Proche was forced to leave with an injury....
Look: Brett Favre Has Landed A New Job In Football
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has landed a new gig. On Thursday, he was introduced as the newest member of The 33rd Team. The 33rd Team provides football insight and analysis from former NFL players, head coaches, general managers and executives. Favre, a three-time MVP and 11-time Pro...
