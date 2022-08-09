ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Strongly Hinting At Russell Wilson Decision

The NFL world is excited to witness the first in-game action for Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform. But according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it sounds like the veteran quarterback won't be taking the field for this weekend's preseason opener. The newly-hired Broncos leader is looking to preserve...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts

The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Ravens WR Suffered Injury During First Preseason Game

The Baltimore Ravens recorded their historic 23rd straight preseason win against the Tennessee Titans last night. But it wasn't all good news for Baltimore as one of their receivers suffered an injury in the process. During the 23-10 win, wide receiver James Proche was forced to leave with an injury....
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Brett Favre Has Landed A New Job In Football

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has landed a new gig. On Thursday, he was introduced as the newest member of The 33rd Team. The 33rd Team provides football insight and analysis from former NFL players, head coaches, general managers and executives. Favre, a three-time MVP and 11-time Pro...
GREEN BAY, WI
