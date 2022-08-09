Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Shares Sendoff to The Shape With BTS Pic
After Halloween hit theatres in 2018 and Halloween Kills followed in 2021, the final installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy is only mere months away. This week, the movie got its official R-rating for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references." Last month saw the first official teaser for the film, and horror fans are eager for more content from the threequel. While it's hard to believe this will be the last Halloween movie ever made, it does sound like some longtime franchise staples will be saying goodbye after the newest installment. Nick Castle, who played the original "Shape" in 1978, returned in 2018 to provide some sound effects of Michael Myers' breathing. He also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. Today, Castle shared an image that showed him recording once again for Halloween Ends.
ComicBook
Spy Kids Reboot Adds Another Shazam! Star to Cast
The beloved family film Spy Kids is getting rebooted by Netflix more than 20 years after the original hit theaters. The new version will see the return of original director Robert Rodriguez and feature Shazam! star Zachary Levi and Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez as the movie's lead parents. Casting news for the project has been pouring in, and the latest announcement from Deadline includes DJ Cotrona. Not only is Cotrona reuniting with Robert Rodriguez after working on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, but this will also mark the actor's reunion with Levi after playing adult Pedro in Shazam! and in the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
ComicBook
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Mistake Made Fans Think Series Was Canceled
The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released the penultimate episode of its first season on Thursday, and the preview for the upcoming finale left fans puzzled and frustrated. The Pretty Little Liars offshoot/reboot advertised next week's Season 1 finale as the "Series Finale" in its promo. With everything at HBO Max in flux at the moment, fans immediately took this to mean the streaming service may have cancelled the new Pretty Little Liars show already. That's not the case, as the wording in the promo was actually just a mistake.
ComicBook
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Virgin River’: Fans Will Learn a Lot More About Preacher in Season 5
Though he's a beloved character, there is so much we don't know about Preacher on 'Virgin River.' We will learn a lot more about him in season 5.
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
ComicBook
Saturn Awards Nominations Include The Batman, Spider-Man: Now Way Home and More
Superheroes are dominating the annual Saturn Awards nominations, with numerous nods going to The Batman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more. On the TV side, Superman & Lois earned six nominations, while Marvel earned consideration for basically every one of their TV projects, from WandaVision to Hawkeye to What If...?. This year's ceremony marks the 50th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror films. The Batman was the top overall nominee with 12 different nominations, including acting, directing, writing, music, editing, and more.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Studio Reacts to the Manga's New Part
Chainsaw Man is finally preparing to release the premiere episodes of its first anime season, and at this year's Crunchyroll Expo, some of the biggest names at Studio MAPPA shared their thoughts on Part 2 of the manga. With the manga from Tatsuki Fujimoto introducing a new protagonist via Asa Mikata, and the War Devil, the status of Denji is currently unknown in the next chapter of the bloody manga series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MTV
Sneak Peek: Ronnie Finally Returns To 'Jersey Shore'
Ronnie opted to take a break from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but his hiatus is about to end. In a sneak peek from this week's episode, Mike calls Ron to "see how he is doing." "Everything's good over here," Ron, who is at his home in Los Angeles, tells a...
ComicBook
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
ComicBook
Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Chris Hemsworth's Birthday with Hilarious Avengers: Endgame Throwback
Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The star known best for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 39 on August 11th. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate Hemsworth's special day, including some of his fellow Avengers. Mark Ruffalo, who first appeared alongside Hemsworth in The Avengers in 2012, took to Instagram today to post a very fun throwback photo to 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
ComicBook
Netflix's Top 2 TV Shows Had a Crossover Last Year
Two dark fantasy series, The Sandman and Locke & Key are currently topping Netflix's streaming charts. Some fans may not realize that these shows are based on comics whose universe crossed over just last year. Though The Sandman concluded in 1996, and the original Locke & Key saga ran from 2008 through 2013, stories have continued to be told in their respective canons. For The Sandman, DC Comics launched a series of sequels and spinoffs under The Sandman Universe in 2018, which continues today. Meanwhile, IDW Publishing has published a series of Locke & Key prequels collectively known as The Golden Age. The last of those prequels, Hell & Gone, was an intercompany crossover that connected The Sandman and Locke & Key mythologies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Options for Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie, Including Scrapping Entirely
Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three options for Ezra Miller's The Flash. Surprisingly, one of the choices includes scrapping the project entirely. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the three paths hinge on whether the embattled actor seeks help for the issues behind the legal troubles they've faced in recent years. Miller was arrested for breaking and entering this week and their mother is reportedly with them in Vermont now. According to THR, the first option would see the actor try and secure some counseling and then give an interview in the future explaining their erratic behavior. After that period, Miller could do some small press for The Flash before it opens in theaters.
ComicBook
American Horror Story Reveals Returning Cast Members For Season 11
Earlier this. month, FX chairman John Landgraf gave fans their first major piece of news about American Horror Story Season 11 when he revealed that the next installment of the fan favorite long-running horror anthology series will arrive this fall. Now, a new report from Deadline is giving us another update, this time about the cast of the eagerly anticipated season. On Wednesday, the outlet reported a number of familiar faces would be returning to the American Horror Story franchise as well as some new faces who have worked with Ryan Murphy in other projects.
ComicBook
She-Hulk May Have Dropped an Easter Egg for Marvel's Rumored World War Hulk Project
We're one week away from the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Marvel show's latest clip suggests the rumored World War Hulk project is still a possibility. Marvel Studios released a new She-Hulk clip featuring cousins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) during a casual car ride. While the majority of their conversation centered around Captain America's love life, the video does reveal the accident that led to Bruce's blood transforming Jen into a Hulk. The cause of the accident has a connection to Thor: Ragnarok, which adapted the Planet Hulk comic event. So with a version of Planet Hulk out of the way, could She-Hulk be preparing viewers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of World War Hulk?
"Prey" is the No. 1 premiere on Hulu; original "Predator" stars sing its praises
This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. Dan Trachtenberg's "Prey" is out now on Hulu, and it is making serious waves. The new"Predator" prequel film takes place 300 years before the iconic 1987 original starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and sees the alien hunter fightings warriors of the Comanche tribe of Native Americans on the Great Plains. At the story's heart is Naru (Amber Midthunder), an aspiring hunter with insane parkour skills and a loyal dog named Sarii who seeks to prove herself to her peers. But the strange presence Naru encounters in the forest proves far more deadly than expected.
ComicBook
AEW Teaming Up With a Major Warner Bros. IP (Update)
AEW President Tony Khan announced in an interview with TV Insider this week that the pro wrestling promotion will be teaming with one of Warner Bros. Discovery's "hugely prestigious IP(s)." When asked about AEW's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery in the wake of their merger, Khan said, "For such a hands-on, strong, and respected management team to have identified AEW multiple times in their presentation is something that is important. Privately and in business, I'm seeing it like that on a daily basis. Since the Shark Week integration was such a great success, we're working on another huge partnership that I'm very excited about in terms of creativity and a hugely prestigious IP that we're being trusted to partner with. I believe it's because we have shown we can do a good job with integrations and be easy and fun and collaborative and have a good audience that makes us good partners.
ComicBook
AMC Teases Release Window for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Series
AMC's Anne Rice universe will kick off in October with the debut of Interview With the Vampire, but that's not the only story from the prolific writer's world headed to screen with the network. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is also coming to life and now, fans have an idea of when they can expect the eight-episode series to debut on AMC+. During the network's panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Tour on Wednesday, it was revealed that Mayfair Witches would be arriving closely behind the debut of Interview — specifically early 2023.
ComicBook
Loki Season 2 Set Photo Reveals Sylvie's New Look
Loki Season 2 is in production and some new set photos snapped behind the scenes of the Marvel Disney+ series reveal the new look and costume of Sylvie (Soiphia Di Martino). The new photo shows Sylvie standing outside of a McDonald's in front of what looks like a vintage station wagon car. Sylvie's banged hairstyle and Egyptian totem earrings make her look much more "civilian" despite the fact that she's still wearing something that looks close to her original Asgardian garb from Season 1.
Comments / 0