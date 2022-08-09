Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
17-year-olds charged as adults for shooting at GI police officers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two 17-year-old boys face felony charges as adults after shots were fired at Grand Island Police officers Friday. Favion Lara, of Grand Island, faces three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of attempted assault on a police officer, unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, and obstructing a police officer.
York News-Times
Warrant issued for woman who hauled meth into York County
YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for Bianca Gonzalez Marengo, 35, of Omaha, who was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County. Marengo was scheduled for sentencing in York County District Court but failed to appear. Judge James Stecker issued...
foxnebraska.com
GI teen charged as an adult for stealing vehicle related to string of thefts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen has been charged as an adult with stealing a vehicle that was part of a string of car thefts earlier this summer. Favion Lara, 17, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of theft by receiving stolen property – more than $5,000.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teens arrested following string of incidents over the weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A group of juveniles kept Grand Island Police busy following two incidents over the weekend. On Friday afternoon, police served a search warrant in the 500 block of West Louise Street in regard to a stolen side-by-side (UTV). While serving the warrant, police discovered two...
KSNB Local4
Search warrant leads to Grand Island drug arrest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 20-year-old Grand Island man is facing a distribution charge after police found drugs on him. Grand Island Police arrested Austin Swader Jr. Monday night at a home in the 200 block of South Sycamore Street. That’s near the Hall County Administration Building. GIPD...
York News-Times
Former student back in court on allegations of probation revocation
YORK – Prosper Gilpin, 20, one of four former York College students accused of beating a man, stealing his property and breaking into multiple vehicles in York, was back in court this week on allegations that he violated the terms of his probation. The now-Winnebago resident was earlier sentenced...
KSNB Local4
One killed in Adams County train accident
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person was killed in a collision with a train at 11:15 a.m. The accident happened at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man faces prison time for kicking man in the head
KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of kicking a man in the head and causing him to be hospitalized. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to felony first-degree assault of the man in the early morning hours of Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Fourth Street. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney’s office agreed to not ask for more than 15 years in prison for McFarland at the time of sentencing.
foxnebraska.com
Semi driver dies in train, semi collision
JUNIATA, Neb. — One person is dead following a crash in Juniata. The Adams County Sheriff's Department said around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday the department was called to a crash involving a westbound Burlington Northern train and a northbound semi loaded with grain. The collision resulted in the death of...
York News-Times
Investigation underway regarding sudden illness at York County Fairgrounds
YORK – An investigation is currently underway as to why three people became suddenly very ill Saturday afternoon at the York County Fairgrounds and had to be taken to the hospital. The York Police Department was contacted, as was the York County Sheriff’s Department which assisted, on the report...
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake
NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
foxnebraska.com
Hall County building up reserves, no pay increases for jail or sheriff employees
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Pay hikes have spurred more applicants to work for the state prison system but the area’s largest jail won’t be following suit. The Hall County Board has contracts in place with both its jail employees and sheriff’s deputies. Sheriff Rick Conrad said...
Occupational Health Safety
Investigation After Worker Death Leads to Citations, Proposed Penalties of $337K for Company
The waste disposal company was cited for 18 citations and was placed in the Severe Violator Enforcement Program. An OSHA investigation led to 18 citations and a proposed penalty of over $337,000 for one employer. According to a press release, OSHA initiated an investigation at Mid-Nebraska Disposal Inc. in Grand...
York News-Times
Family loses all belongings in house fire west of McCool
YORK COUNTY – A family of eight lost all their belongings in a rural house fire west of McCool Junction, in the area of Roads G and 6, on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. “Thankfully I woke up from all the popping and sounds coming from the garage, where the fire started,” said Chris Wize who rented the rural home. “If I wouldn’t have woken up right then, I don’t know what would have happened.”
1011now.com
Settlement reached in teacher lawsuit vs. Grand Island Public Schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. A spokesperson for the Nebraska State Education Association confirmed that a settlement has been reached in the case. The NSEA is an umbrella organization for all the teacher’s unions in the state.
News Channel Nebraska
Wall that Heals arrives in Kearney, open to public starting Thursday
KEARNEY, NE — Central Nebraskans will soon have the opportunity to better connect with the experience of the Vietnam War. The Wall That Heals is a Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica and mobile education center that tours the country. It arrived in Kearney escorted by police, sheriff’s deputies and the Patriot Guard Riders on Tuesday.
foxnebraska.com
Hastings approves first phase of Quiet Zone
HASTINGS, Neb. — Five years after voters approved a railroad quiet zone in a sales tax vote the City of Hastings is getting on track. The sound of the train horns reverberates through downtown. “Every time we step outside if a train comes we have to stop all activity,”...
foxnebraska.com
Settlement reached between GIPS, GIEA regarding substitute teacher pay
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A settlement has been reached between the Grand Island Education Association and Grand Island Public Schools regarding substitute teacher pay. According to the agenda for Thursday night’s GIPS Board of Education meeting, the board is set to “discuss, consider and take all necessary action to approve the agreement reached by and between Grand Island Public Schools and the Grand Island Education Association to resolve and dismiss the pending litigation in the Commission of Industrial Relations regarding substitute teachers.”
klkntv.com
Nebraska Passport Program: Coney Island acts as a time capsule to early day restaurants
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN)- According to George Kaltrouzos, the owner of Coney Island in Grand Island, the secret to success is easy. “We’ve always stayed the same, 1933 we started. Been here 88 years about to be 89 years next month, just nostalgic,” said Kaltrouzos. Coney Island has...
York News-Times
Figure-8 hot shoes burn up York County Fair track
YORK – The track was fast and so were the 33 cars that showed up to race the figure-8 track Saturday night at the York County Fair. With the grandstands full to near overflowing, the field was divided into three classes: Open, Compact and Stock. The Open (unlimited) winner...
