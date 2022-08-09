ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

17-year-olds charged as adults for shooting at GI police officers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two 17-year-old boys face felony charges as adults after shots were fired at Grand Island Police officers Friday. Favion Lara, of Grand Island, faces three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of attempted assault on a police officer, unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, and obstructing a police officer.
York News-Times

Warrant issued for woman who hauled meth into York County

YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for Bianca Gonzalez Marengo, 35, of Omaha, who was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County. Marengo was scheduled for sentencing in York County District Court but failed to appear. Judge James Stecker issued...
KSNB Local4

Search warrant leads to Grand Island drug arrest

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 20-year-old Grand Island man is facing a distribution charge after police found drugs on him. Grand Island Police arrested Austin Swader Jr. Monday night at a home in the 200 block of South Sycamore Street. That’s near the Hall County Administration Building. GIPD...
York News-Times

Former student back in court on allegations of probation revocation

YORK – Prosper Gilpin, 20, one of four former York College students accused of beating a man, stealing his property and breaking into multiple vehicles in York, was back in court this week on allegations that he violated the terms of his probation. The now-Winnebago resident was earlier sentenced...
KSNB Local4

One killed in Adams County train accident

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person was killed in a collision with a train at 11:15 a.m. The accident happened at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata.
Kearney Hub

Kearney man faces prison time for kicking man in the head

KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of kicking a man in the head and causing him to be hospitalized. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to felony first-degree assault of the man in the early morning hours of Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Fourth Street. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney’s office agreed to not ask for more than 15 years in prison for McFarland at the time of sentencing.
foxnebraska.com

Semi driver dies in train, semi collision

JUNIATA, Neb. — One person is dead following a crash in Juniata. The Adams County Sheriff's Department said around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday the department was called to a crash involving a westbound Burlington Northern train and a northbound semi loaded with grain. The collision resulted in the death of...
JC Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake

NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
York News-Times

Family loses all belongings in house fire west of McCool

YORK COUNTY – A family of eight lost all their belongings in a rural house fire west of McCool Junction, in the area of Roads G and 6, on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. “Thankfully I woke up from all the popping and sounds coming from the garage, where the fire started,” said Chris Wize who rented the rural home. “If I wouldn’t have woken up right then, I don’t know what would have happened.”
1011now.com

Settlement reached in teacher lawsuit vs. Grand Island Public Schools

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. A spokesperson for the Nebraska State Education Association confirmed that a settlement has been reached in the case. The NSEA is an umbrella organization for all the teacher’s unions in the state.
News Channel Nebraska

Wall that Heals arrives in Kearney, open to public starting Thursday

KEARNEY, NE — Central Nebraskans will soon have the opportunity to better connect with the experience of the Vietnam War. The Wall That Heals is a Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica and mobile education center that tours the country. It arrived in Kearney escorted by police, sheriff’s deputies and the Patriot Guard Riders on Tuesday.
foxnebraska.com

Hastings approves first phase of Quiet Zone

HASTINGS, Neb. — Five years after voters approved a railroad quiet zone in a sales tax vote the City of Hastings is getting on track. The sound of the train horns reverberates through downtown. “Every time we step outside if a train comes we have to stop all activity,”...
foxnebraska.com

Settlement reached between GIPS, GIEA regarding substitute teacher pay

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A settlement has been reached between the Grand Island Education Association and Grand Island Public Schools regarding substitute teacher pay. According to the agenda for Thursday night’s GIPS Board of Education meeting, the board is set to “discuss, consider and take all necessary action to approve the agreement reached by and between Grand Island Public Schools and the Grand Island Education Association to resolve and dismiss the pending litigation in the Commission of Industrial Relations regarding substitute teachers.”
York News-Times

Figure-8 hot shoes burn up York County Fair track

YORK – The track was fast and so were the 33 cars that showed up to race the figure-8 track Saturday night at the York County Fair. With the grandstands full to near overflowing, the field was divided into three classes: Open, Compact and Stock. The Open (unlimited) winner...
