Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Foodie news: 321 Coffee sets grand opening date for first storefront
Raleigh, N.C. — RalToday shared the news this week that an opening date has been set for the newest location of 321 Coffee (and first official storefront). Located at 615 Hillsborough St. in the Bloc[83] development, they will officially open on Saturday, Aug. 20. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. and then you will be able to experience the best customer service and hand-crafted beverages. Get to know them and their story here.
REO Speedwagon and Styx bring their Live and UnZoomed Tour to Raleigh
See concert photos from the two powerhouse bands from the late 1970s and early ’80s.
New: WRAL SmartShopper tracks the prices on grocery staples at Triangle stores
Starting this week, we'll be posting a new weekly table of prices for 11 staple grocery items to help you compare across multiple Triangle area stores. The goal is to help shoppers track the change in prices over time and make a decision about where to shop each week. Prices...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Timberleaf, a New-Home Community in Durham, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new, single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for an easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University and The Research Triangle, one of the most prominent high-tech research and development parks in the country. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons and Durham Performing Arts Center for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Falls Lake and Eno River State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005101/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new-home community in Durham, North Carolina. (Graphic: Business Wire)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?
DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
Have you seen me? Foster hound dog lost in Durham before walk
Durham, N.C. — A foster dog was lost before going on a walk in Durham near Woodcroft Parkway and Fayetteville Road. The Animal Protection Society of Durham, who was managing the foster dog, is asking the public to stay alert for David, a hound mix. He is very skittish, especially of men, the APS said.
New food hall in Johnston County promises variety of food traditions for everyone in the family
Selma, N.C. — A lot of people in the heart of Johnston County are excited about a new dining experience called the Old North State Food Hall. It’s coming soon to what many call the busiest crossroads in North Carolina. It’s where Interstate 95 and Highway 70 meet close to the towns of Smithfield and Selma.
cbs17
Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
RELATED PEOPLE
6 teenagers hurt in shooting private party at Raleigh night club
Raleigh, N.C. — Six teenagers were shot early Saturday morning after a fight broke out at a private party at night club in Raleigh. All of the teenagers are expected to survive from their injuries, according to the Raleigh Police Department. One of the teens was shot in the arm and the bullet penetrated his lung.
wunc.org
"I could see this blowing up into a huge event": Raleigh hosts first Raleigh Wrld Fest
Raleigh hosted its first RaleighWrld Festival on Aug. 6 where artists, influencers, and vendors were on hand to showcase their talents. Held in Dorothea Dix Park, the festival was home to a variety of vendors such as Pink Cherry-Pole Dancing studio and the trendy Rita’s Ice Stand. With hosts like Party Boy (@itspartyboy) and Jaleesa Small (@purple_bottom) to keep the crowd engaged and the show on track, fans bore the heat and enjoyed the festival.
cbs17
Flames, smoke engulf Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple units were called to a Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon when a fire burned through the roof of a Raleigh home. A fire crew was dispatched just after 3:30 p.m., followed by another, when visible smoke was seen flowing through the roof in the 700 block of Chamberlain Street, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
nccu.edu
NCCU Alumnus and P-Valley Series Star J. Alphonse Nicholson to Open 2022 Rock the Lyceum on Aug. 16
The North Carolina Central University Rock the Lyceum lecture series returns for the 2022-2023 academic year with Eagle alumnus and actor J. Alphonse Nicholson on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., as part of the university’s Eagle Mania events welcoming students to campus. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the event hall of the NCCU Student Center at 500 Nelson St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Hardee's in...
Vegan cinnamon bakery 'Cinnaholic' opens Friday in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Cinnaholic, a vegan cinnamon rolls shop, will be opening on Friday at Oberlin Court. All day on Friday during a grand opening party, cinnamon rolls will be $2. The bakery will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cinnaholic currently has 70 locations in the...
NC ABC Commission approves 2 new store locations
Youngsville and Benson, who each requested a new store, were both approved new locations for an ABC store during the meeting that also addressed the ratification of 76 hearing cases and more than $91,000 in penalties.
wraltechwire.com
Google Fiber expanding in NC, too, spokesperson says
DURHAM – Today, Google Fiber announced that it would expand to five additional states. And, a spokesperson for Google Fiber told WRAL TechWire that the organization will continue to invest in North Carolina. Here’s the latest, according to the spokesperson. Triangle-area customers can now sign up for Fiber...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
This week, Buffalo Road and Clayton River Walk failed the fecal bacteria test.
Friends of slain Wake County deputy mourn loss of a ‘fiercely loyal’ man
Ned Byrd, a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy, was killed Thursday night. He’s remembered as a loyal friend with a passion for fitness.
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
cbs17
He’s on — and in — the green! Raleigh golfer wins $250,000 top prize in new lottery game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One Raleigh golfer went from being on the green to in the green. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Thursday identified James Bock as the first winner of the $250,000 top prize in the new Mega Bucks Limited Edition game. Bock, 79, won $15 playing...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0