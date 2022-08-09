ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Foodie news: 321 Coffee sets grand opening date for first storefront

Raleigh, N.C. — RalToday shared the news this week that an opening date has been set for the newest location of 321 Coffee (and first official storefront). Located at 615 Hillsborough St. in the Bloc[83] development, they will officially open on Saturday, Aug. 20. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. and then you will be able to experience the best customer service and hand-crafted beverages. Get to know them and their story here.
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Timberleaf, a New-Home Community in Durham, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new, single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for an easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University and The Research Triangle, one of the most prominent high-tech research and development parks in the country. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons and Durham Performing Arts Center for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Falls Lake and Eno River State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005101/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new-home community in Durham, North Carolina. (Graphic: Business Wire)
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?

DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Have you seen me? Foster hound dog lost in Durham before walk

Durham, N.C. — A foster dog was lost before going on a walk in Durham near Woodcroft Parkway and Fayetteville Road. The Animal Protection Society of Durham, who was managing the foster dog, is asking the public to stay alert for David, a hound mix. He is very skittish, especially of men, the APS said.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
APEX, NC
WRAL News

6 teenagers hurt in shooting private party at Raleigh night club

Raleigh, N.C. — Six teenagers were shot early Saturday morning after a fight broke out at a private party at night club in Raleigh. All of the teenagers are expected to survive from their injuries, according to the Raleigh Police Department. One of the teens was shot in the arm and the bullet penetrated his lung.
wunc.org

"I could see this blowing up into a huge event": Raleigh hosts first Raleigh Wrld Fest

Raleigh hosted its first RaleighWrld Festival on Aug. 6 where artists, influencers, and vendors were on hand to showcase their talents. Held in Dorothea Dix Park, the festival was home to a variety of vendors such as Pink Cherry-Pole Dancing studio and the trendy Rita’s Ice Stand. With hosts like Party Boy (@itspartyboy) and Jaleesa Small (@purple_bottom) to keep the crowd engaged and the show on track, fans bore the heat and enjoyed the festival.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Flames, smoke engulf Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple units were called to a Raleigh home Wednesday afternoon when a fire burned through the roof of a Raleigh home. A fire crew was dispatched just after 3:30 p.m., followed by another, when visible smoke was seen flowing through the roof in the 700 block of Chamberlain Street, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
RALEIGH, NC
nccu.edu

NCCU Alumnus and P-Valley Series Star J. Alphonse Nicholson to Open 2022 Rock the Lyceum on Aug. 16

The North Carolina Central University Rock the Lyceum lecture series returns for the 2022-2023 academic year with Eagle alumnus and actor J. Alphonse Nicholson on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., as part of the university’s Eagle Mania events welcoming students to campus. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the event hall of the NCCU Student Center at 500 Nelson St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.   
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Hardee's in...
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Google Fiber expanding in NC, too, spokesperson says

DURHAM – Today, Google Fiber announced that it would expand to five additional states. And, a spokesperson for Google Fiber told WRAL TechWire that the organization will continue to invest in North Carolina. Here’s the latest, according to the spokesperson. Triangle-area customers can now sign up for Fiber...
DURHAM, NC
