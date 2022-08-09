Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
New Chipotle opening in Memphis with drive-through pickup lane
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is opening a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday, with the city’s first location featuring a drive-through pickup lane. This “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant is located at 4720 Summer...
travelnoire.com
Olivia F. Scott Wants Women To Indulge In Self-Care With This Egyptian Yoga Technique
We had the chance to speak with Scott on her journey to feeling connected again, what Kemetic yoga entails and her favorite travel destinations. How did Memphis and New York inspire your love for wellness and entrepreneurship?. We know how to create in Memphis. There is an undeniable hustle spirit....
New apparel shop lets you customize products the same day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NoBasis is a new customizable apparel shop located in downtown Memphis. Customers are able to design any product they want with any colors, phrases, photos or logos. Althea Young and her fiancé are the owners of the shop, and their vision is to bring out the...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich. LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in...
Memphis resident launches mobile 'pop up shop' for homeless
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are those in Memphis that can’t get to help. Frances McNeil is a changemaker who makes sure help gets to them. McNeil founded the "Mobile Homeless Ministry," and is actively putting boots on the ground in an effort to end homelessness. “I think God...
Friends, fellow Memphis firefighters honor the life & dedication of David Pleasant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, fellow Memphis firefighters and friends in the cycling community paid tribute to Memphis firefighter, driver David Pleasant, one day after he was killed on duty while responding to a house call in South Memphis. "He was probably one of the best truck men that I...
Sunflowers are currently in bloom at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunflowers are currently in bloom in the garden at Dixon Gallery and Gardens. Dixon Memphis is offering free admission until 2024, so if you are interested in viewing this garden exhibit, as well as any other exhibit at the museum, it will be free of charge.
localmemphis.com
Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 12-14
On a dark and gloomy night, a full moon rose above Memphis when this piece of literature was published to MEMPHISMAGAZINE.COM. As every lunar fanatic (lunatic?) would know, this moon isn’t like your regular full moon, and it’s not just a cool moon either. It’s a supermoon — the last supermoon of the year — and that’s a lot of pressure for one moon to undergo as the whole world watches. It’s enough to make a moon go blue, all alone in that sky far away. Without a dream in its heart. Without a love of its own. … Sounds like I might be on to creating a great supermoon ballad here, or I might be plagiarizing a certain song, sung by a superstar that’s been mooned over for decades and is being supermooned over this week.
cityofbartlett.org
BARTLETT STATION FARMERS MARKET
The Farmers Market offers access to locally grown fresh products. Each week they feature something special.
Dogs at Memphis Animal Services need your help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Animal Services is issuing a code red. Thursday, Memphis Animal Services announced all the dog kennels are full. Now, MAS is in urgent need of those willing to foster or adopt dogs. “We do not want to euthanize healthy, adoptable dogs for space, and we know you don’t want us to […]
localmemphis.com
Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
tri-statedefender.com
In true jazz style, Sidney Kirk III to be honored with final jam session
Jazz keyboardist and legendary pianist, Sidney Kirk III – a major figure in the Isaac Hayes Movement in the early 1970s – will be saluted with a memorial jam session after funeral services on Saturday. “As an older, more seasoned musician, my father loved staying late after his...
CODE RED: No kennel space left at MAS; staff issues urgent plea for fosters, forever homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “We URGENTLY need fosters and adopters!” Memphis Animal Services said in a Facebook post. “We do not want to euthanize healthy, adoptable dogs for space, and we know you don’t want us to either.”. Katie Pemberton with MAS says the shelter currently...
5-year-old St. Jude cancer patient honored at FedEx Purple Eagle Ceremony
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many gear up for the first day of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Wednesday, there's one event hosted by FedEx and St. Jude that is winning hearts. The 10th annual FedEx Purple Eagle Ceremony was held Wednesday, August 10 at TPC Southwind, honoring five-year-old St. Jude patient, Riley.
desotocountynews.com
Mid-South Fair announces 2022 contest information
Youth Talent Contest, Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Pageant and spokesKID Contest return. The Mid-South Fair has announced details surrounding its annual Youth Talent Contest, spokesKID Contest and the Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Pageant. Two divisions make up the Youth Talent Contest – a junior division for those 9 to 12...
Support local growers and producers for National Farmers Market Week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Next week is National Farmers Market Week, and local farmers markets want to make sure Memphians know where their food is coming from. The Agricenter Farmers Market at Shelby Farms welcomes Mid-South farmers to sell their stock. From fresh produce to flowers, farmers can get direct support from the community.
Louisiana woman praising Mid-South man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
500 free backpacks to be given away at UTHSC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in Memphis during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13. According to a...
Memphis family goes viral for smart 1-year-old son
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Nasr Davis is 1 year old with millions watching and liking his videos all over social media. Many people were shocked by his advanced speech at such a young age. In one video, he says his parents are from Memphis and he lives in Atlanta. In a matter of weeks, his TikTok video […]
