Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Volunteers prepare for another Ebenezer Helping Hand Giveaway
"We can't continue to just have church inside our four walls,” Byrd said. “We have to come outside and minister to the community."
news9.com
Local Church Celebrates ‘Praise Beyond The Walls’ Festival
Since 2014, Bethlehem Star Church has been serving the community with an event they call Praise Beyond the Walls. “It’s an epic outreach event where we minister to the whole entire community,” said Danielle Payne-Adams, Executive leader for special events for the church. The concept of the four-day...
Oklahoma City churches team up for Household Goods Giveaway
An Oklahoma City church is once again working to help families in need across the city.
KOCO
Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
2022 Firelake Fireflight Balloon Festival
Malcolm Tubbs previewed the 2022 Firelake Fireflight Balloon Festival. It's happening from August 12 and 13 at 1702 S Gordon Cooper Drive in Shawnee. For more information, call (405) 275-3121 or visit www.firelakeballoonfest.com.
clearpublicist.com
Regional entrepreneur opens salon for children in Norman | Information
Norman entrepreneur Kyle Allison and his wife, Amanda, have opened a area for children to get haircuts in a enjoyable atmosphere just in time for the return to university. Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids, 3451 36th Ave. NW, opened in Norman final week, with a ribbon reducing Thursday. The company...
okcfox.com
Furry Friends: Rogue
Good Day OK's Adam King and Jasmine Anderson meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Rogue and how you can give her a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE: Sweet Treats from Cake Palate Design
She's been baking sweet treats since she was a kid, but now Arisha Smith is taking the metro by storm with her amazing cake and cupcake designs. Arisha Smith, Owner of Cake Palate Designs, stopped by the L.O. studios to share some of her incredible treats. She also fills us in on some of the popular trends we'll soon be seeing and why it's important to note if you're getting married or just planning your next event.
RELATED PEOPLE
news9.com
OKC Awarded $3 Million Aimed To End Homelessness Among Youths
The City of Oklahoma City was selected as the first city in the state to receive funding from the Youth and Homeless Demonstration Program. The YHDP is a Housing and Urban Development program which awarded the city more than $3 million in community funding to go towards preventing or ending youths experiencing homelessness.
okcfox.com
Empire Slice House offering discount for teachers statewide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Empire Slice House is offering its "Empire for Education" initiative once again. This originally kicked off in 2018 in support of teachers during the walkouts. They announced a permanent 25 percent discount for all teachers with a valid school ID across all Empire locations. This...
oklahomatoday.com
Snibbles Goat Sausage and More in Spencer has the meats all wrapped up.
Whereas most people have no desire to see behind the scenes of how sausage gets made, James W. Johnson not only wanted to see how it was done but to create his own savory blends. “This hobby became a habit,” Johnson says. “This one became a small business, and it...
Photos: Adorable animals in need of homes in Oklahoma City
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have a variety of animals in need of loving homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
OKC Students, Parents Come To Terms With First Day Of School
Thousands of students across the metro experienced their first day of school Thursday, including those attending James Monroe Elementary School. News 9 was there as they entered the halls for their first day back. The first day of school can be a rough morning for elementary school students. Some tears...
KOCO
Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees
OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
okcfox.com
Meeker ranch providing animal therapy needs help during drought and inflation
Meeker, Okla. (KOKH) — A ranch in Meeker that offers animal therapy says now they need your help. They say a drought and the cost of hay is making it harder to feed their animals. Singing Grace Ranch is a Christian non-profit offering therapy to humans and animals. "All...
OKC VeloCity
Cultures from across the globe center in OKC at the Asian Night Market Festival
Oklahoma City’s Asian District Cultural Association will host their annual Asian Night Market Festival on August 20. The event will be held around Military Park, located east of Classen Boulevard, between Northwest 24th Street and Northwest 25th Street from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. The festival has become known...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
'A Better Way' program seeks innovative approach to addressing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Organizers are sharing their insight into the impact of a homelessness program in Oklahoma City called "A Better Way." As part of this initiative, a van goes around the city offering those experiencing homelessness and panhandling a day's work cleaning up a city property. They're also connected with resources for mental health, substance use, and other services.
School is back for most metro Oklahoma City students
Oklahoma City Public Schools, one of the biggest school systems in Oklahoma, geared up for its first day of classes.
okcfox.com
Recent Oklahoma law aims to protect nursing mothers in the classroom
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Teachers are faced with a number of obstacles, but there's a new law in place to protect nursing mothers in the classroom. Cameelah Pennington Cook wears many hats, or shoes for that matter. The classically trained dancer is the Dance Director at Classen SAS in Oklahoma City, but she's also Violet's mother.
KOCO
Community supports family after father murders 3 children in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The outpouring of support continues for a family after a father murdered three of their children in Oklahoma City. Some of the strongest support is from a non-profit that knows what they’re going through. The non-profit is named after a 5-year-old Paisley, a child who died in 2020.
Comments / 0