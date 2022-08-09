ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Local Church Celebrates ‘Praise Beyond The Walls’ Festival

Since 2014, Bethlehem Star Church has been serving the community with an event they call Praise Beyond the Walls. “It’s an epic outreach event where we minister to the whole entire community,” said Danielle Payne-Adams, Executive leader for special events for the church. The concept of the four-day...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com

2022 Firelake Fireflight Balloon Festival

Malcolm Tubbs previewed the 2022 Firelake Fireflight Balloon Festival. It's happening from August 12 and 13 at 1702 S Gordon Cooper Drive in Shawnee. For more information, call (405) 275-3121 or visit www.firelakeballoonfest.com.
SHAWNEE, OK
clearpublicist.com

Regional entrepreneur opens salon for children in Norman | Information

Norman entrepreneur Kyle Allison and his wife, Amanda, have opened a area for children to get haircuts in a enjoyable atmosphere just in time for the return to university. Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids, 3451 36th Ave. NW, opened in Norman final week, with a ribbon reducing Thursday. The company...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Furry Friends: Rogue

Good Day OK's Adam King and Jasmine Anderson meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Rogue and how you can give her a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

CHEF'STORE: Sweet Treats from Cake Palate Design

She's been baking sweet treats since she was a kid, but now Arisha Smith is taking the metro by storm with her amazing cake and cupcake designs. Arisha Smith, Owner of Cake Palate Designs, stopped by the L.O. studios to share some of her incredible treats. She also fills us in on some of the popular trends we'll soon be seeing and why it's important to note if you're getting married or just planning your next event.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Danielle Adams
news9.com

OKC Awarded $3 Million Aimed To End Homelessness Among Youths

The City of Oklahoma City was selected as the first city in the state to receive funding from the Youth and Homeless Demonstration Program. The YHDP is a Housing and Urban Development program which awarded the city more than $3 million in community funding to go towards preventing or ending youths experiencing homelessness.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Empire Slice House offering discount for teachers statewide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Empire Slice House is offering its "Empire for Education" initiative once again. This originally kicked off in 2018 in support of teachers during the walkouts. They announced a permanent 25 percent discount for all teachers with a valid school ID across all Empire locations. This...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees

OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

'A Better Way' program seeks innovative approach to addressing homelessness

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Organizers are sharing their insight into the impact of a homelessness program in Oklahoma City called "A Better Way." As part of this initiative, a van goes around the city offering those experiencing homelessness and panhandling a day's work cleaning up a city property. They're also connected with resources for mental health, substance use, and other services.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Recent Oklahoma law aims to protect nursing mothers in the classroom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Teachers are faced with a number of obstacles, but there's a new law in place to protect nursing mothers in the classroom. Cameelah Pennington Cook wears many hats, or shoes for that matter. The classically trained dancer is the Dance Director at Classen SAS in Oklahoma City, but she's also Violet's mother.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Community supports family after father murders 3 children in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The outpouring of support continues for a family after a father murdered three of their children in Oklahoma City. Some of the strongest support is from a non-profit that knows what they’re going through. The non-profit is named after a 5-year-old Paisley, a child who died in 2020.

