She's been baking sweet treats since she was a kid, but now Arisha Smith is taking the metro by storm with her amazing cake and cupcake designs. Arisha Smith, Owner of Cake Palate Designs, stopped by the L.O. studios to share some of her incredible treats. She also fills us in on some of the popular trends we'll soon be seeing and why it's important to note if you're getting married or just planning your next event.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO