58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Dorchester Reporter
Wu hires union lawyer to reframe labor-management negotiations
Louis Mandarini III worked college summers on the construction sites of TD Garden, then known as the FleetCenter, and the Big Dig during the highway project’s salad days, before costs rose to $24 billion. He grew up in a union family on the North Shore, with his grandfather, the...
WMUR.com
Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look
QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
WCVB
Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark
BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Boston to Myrtle Beach
Whether you're craving a whirlwind of historic buildings and cultural hot spots, or a scenic and peaceful drive by the amazing coast, the road trip from Boston to Myrtle Beach has you covered. So, buckle up and get ready for an epic adventure in several amazing states!. The 900-mile road...
Accent of the Boston Brahmins , the historical nobility of the Boston region
Accent of the Boston Brahmins, the historical nobility of the Boston region. “And this is good old Boston, The home of the bean and the cod, Where the Lowells speak only to Cabots, And the Cabots speak only to God”
nbcboston.com
A Boston Surgeon Is the First Woman to Lead National Cancer Institute
President Joe Biden has officially named Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a surgical oncologist in the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, as the the next director of the National Cancer Institute. The announcement was first reported three weeks ago by Stat News.The Biden Administration and Dana-Farber made...
townline.org
Endicott College announces local dean’s list students
Endicott College, in Beverly, Massachusetts, has announced its Spring 2022 dean’s list students. Hunter Scholz, of Augusta, a history major, is the son of Kimberly Scholz and Stephen Scholz. Hailey Hobart, of China Village, studies/education major, is the daughter of Deborah Hobart and Daniel Hobart. Alana York, of Palermo,...
wgbh.org
Bad news makes hiring tougher at the MBTA
The MBTA is having problems hiring new employees, and all the news about the T’s recent mishaps isn’t helping. “We're getting our asses kicked in the press these days. There isn’t a day that goes by when there isn't an article in multiple media outlets about the MBTA, and it's not positive,” MBTA board member Travis McCready told the agency’s workforce committee Thursday.
worldatlas.com
7 Best Cape Cod Towns To Visit This Summer
Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.
No-show councilors delay Parole Board vote
BOSTON — In an unusual turn, a Governor’s Council vote on a controversial Parole Board nominee was cancelled Wednesday due to a lack of quorum, a rare occurrence on the eight-member body of elected officials. Parole Board member Colette Santa, nominated by Gov. Charlie Baker to serve a...
Mauricio Baiense, owner of Medford construction company, indicted for alleged $11 million tax evasion
A federal grand jury indicted a former Quincy man who allegedly participated in a tax fraud scheme which resulted in the loss of approximately $4.4 million, according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins on Friday. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to defraud the...
Steven Tyler is Ready to Perform in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. In case you need a reminder, here it is...many people were worried about the band Aerosmith for a few reasons. One, they were worried about singer Steven Tyler and two, they were worried that Aerosmith would be unable to tour.
The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail
The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
newbedfordguide.com
Illegal immigrant sentenced for rampage with hammer and knife aboard scalloper off Nantucket
“A Virginia man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston after admitting to a 2018 murder aboard a scalloping vessel off the coast of Massachusetts. Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 235 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On March 9, 2022, Meave Vazquez pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. Meave Vazquez, a Mexican national, is in the United States illegally and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence.
WCVB
Brigham and Women's Hospital surgeon Dr. Monica Bertagnolli to head National Cancer Institute
BOSTON — A surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the Department of Surgery and the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center has been appointed by President Joe Biden as the next director of the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a surgical oncologist, clinical researcher and the Richard E....
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
