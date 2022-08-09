Read full article on original website
Hendrick Jan Bloemendal
Hendrik Jan Bloemendal, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Hendrik served in the Dutch Navy prior to coming to the United States and proudly served in the U.S. National Guard for three years. Together, he and his wife, Arlene, raised their 6 children. He enjoyed vacationing with his family and created many wonderful memories with them over the years. He sang in 2 choirs over the years and was an avid harmonica player. He worked for 23 years as a butcher at IGA, 25 years for the Russ’ Commissary, and retired from Zeeland Public Schools after serving there for 5 years. He was loved and will be dearly missed.
Phillip Lawrence Wightman
Phillip Lawrence Wightman, 81 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. Born February 1, 1941, in Douglas, Michigan, he was the son of the late Chester and Hilda (Stein) Wightman and the husband of Fae Ann (Christensen) Wightman. Phil was a hard worker who...
“Battle of the Badges” Charity Softball Game this Saturday
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The Holland Department of Public Safety will be hosting their “Battle of the Badges” Charity Softball Game this Saturday. This event is free to the public, and will feature Holland Department of Public Safety Police Officers and Fire Firefighters. The event will be held Saturday, August 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the Matt Urban Sports Complex (270 E 32nd St, Holland, MI, 49423).
Holland Police Log August 11-12, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Sall steps down as Laketown Township Clerk to take new position of Community Development Director for the township
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The Laketown Township clerk has stepped down from her position, but is taking a newly created position for the township. Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Clerk Michelle Sall at its Wednesday regular meeting. Sall had to resign the post after taking on the newly created position of Community Development Director for the township.
Bicyclist killed after being struck head-on by a car in Allegan County Friday morning
PULLMAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A bicyclist was killed Friday morning in Allegan County’s Lee Township, after being struck head-on by a car that crossed the centerline. Around 10:15 a.m. first responders were dispatched to 102nd Avenue near 56th Street. A deputy with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office who was first on scene found the bicyclist deceased from injuries sustained in the crash. During the investigation deputies were able to locate a damaged vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health says local E. coli cases are on the rise
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public to increasing cases of shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) infections in the community. The Department says they are currently monitoring nine cases of STEC, which is significantly higher than the typical number of...
