Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
OmniFun in Gaithersburg to Reopen in Partnership With Frederick’s Me Land
OmniFun Indoor Play Center at 831 Russell Ave Gaithersburg has announced it will be reopening. In an email sent to customers that was shared with us by Empowering You, the company said, “Get ready for the new excitement! We will reopen! OmniFun has partnered with Me Land to bring back the indoor playground that you loved. The soft opening date will be announced soon!” Me Land is an indoor playground located in Frederick, MD. that opened in 2020.
mocoshow.com
Proposal For 105 Townhouses in Rockville Area Currently Occupied By Vacant Office Buildings
Missing Middle Jefferson, LLC has submitted an application for consideration by the Montgomery County Planning Board for the property located at 2115 East Jefferson Street. The Applicant proposes to demolish the existing building and redevelop the property with 110 residential units including townhomes and stacked townhomes. The Property is located within the employment center along Executive Boulevard and East Jefferson Street, within the western portion of the White Flint area. The property is one record lot. The Net Tract Area of the property is 239,218 SF. Today, it is occupied by a vacant office building of approximately 139,000 SF.
mocoshow.com
RUE + ROE Soft Opening to Take Place Later in August (Kentlands)
In June we let you know of upscale children’s boutique RUE + ROE coming to 217 Market St W in Gaithersburg, the former site of My Big Finds (now located at 129 Commerce Square Pl. in the in the Kentlands). The boutique recently announced that it’s soft opening will take place starting Tuesday, August 23. During the soft opening, hours will be 11am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday and Closed Sunday/Monday.
Inside Nova
For sale: A Loudoun County winery
Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bethesdamagazine.com
Downtown Bethesda project calls for mixed-use building with 350 apartments
A proposed development project in downtown Bethesda would replace an office building and parking lot with a 10-story, mixed-use building with about 350 apartments, according to project plans filed with the Montgomery County Planning Board this week. The plans for a property at 4405 East West Highway were submitted by...
mocoshow.com
Duck Donuts in Gaithersburg Has Closed Permanently
Duck Donuts has closed its Gaithersburg location after operating for just over five years. This morning we were informed by reader Emily Siok that the store was closed with everything (including store hours, etc.) removed form the door. While a direct link to the Gaithersburg store is still available on the Duck Donuts website, it no longer shows up in location searches within the website. A call to the Rockville location confirmed that the store has closed permanently.
mocoshow.com
Development Plan Proposed For 72 Stacked Townhouses (With green Space) at Central Ave in Gaithersburg
One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg. Per the plans submitted to the City of Gaithersburg, the Property is located at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. Nearby and vicinal uses (on the north) include the Devol Funeral Home and surface parking lot; (on the west) South Frederick Avenue; (on the south) single family housing structures believed occupied by office/employment use;, and (on the east) Unity of Gaithersburg Church, Rockville Evangelical Church, and single family residential.
mocoshow.com
Floor & Decor Moving In To Old Kmart Location in Aspen Hill
Floor & Decor is taking over the location that was home to Kmart at 14014 Connecticut Avenue in Aspen Hill. The Atlanta-based company put temporary signage up at the location earlier this week that has since been removed. We stopped by on Friday morning and workers inside confirmed that Floor & Decor is moving in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services to Temporarily Close Montrose Store for Conversion to Its Upgraded Brand of ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’
Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will close its Montrose store by Saturday, Aug. 27, to complete a refurbishment and rebrand to its upgraded “Oak Barrel & Vine” retail line. The location may close sooner, depending on inventory. The upgraded store will reopen in late fall.
hyattsvillewire.com
New Townhomes Coming Next to Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville
More townhomes are coming to the area just north of the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. Stanley Martin Homes is building 331 homes in the Gateway West development, which will also have a playground and a wooded conservation area with walking trails next to the football field at Northwestern High School.
mocoshow.com
Mandalay in Silver Spring Holds Grand Reopening
Popular Burmese restaurant Mandalay, which recently reopened for business at 930 Bonifant Street in Silver Spring is holding an official “Grand Re-Opening Celebration” on August 13 and 14. The celebration will include a $30 buffet with both lunch and dinner seating options. The restaurant posted the following message on their Facebook page:
Number One Sons to Close at the End of August
Pickle purveyors and farmers market regulars Number One Sons will close at the end of the month, according to an announcement on their website. Their last local appearances will be on Saturday, August 27th, at the Downtown Silver Spring Farmers Market, and Sunday, August 28th at the Takoma Park Farmers Market. Washingtonian reported yesterday that they will be closing after a decade in business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Firepan Korean BBQ Scheduled to Open Next Month
Back in April of 2021, we let you know that Firepan KBBQ started construction at the old Pete’s New Haven Style Pizza location at 962 Wayne Avenue Suite L-B in Downtown Silver Spring. Firepan had its Montgomery County ABS alcohol license hearing on November 4, 2021 previously announced an August 1st, 2022 opening date on its website. That date was recently changed to Mid-September, according to the website (previously reported by Source of the Spring).
WTOP
WSSC opens water station in Montgomery Co. as boil water advisory continues
Part of Montgomery County, Maryland, is under a boil water advisory Friday following a water main break. WSSC Water said customers in the area of Cabin John and Glen Echo are under the advisory after a water main break Thursday night on a 12-inch pipe that runs along MacArthur Boulevard, which has since been repaired.
mocoshow.com
Today (Friday, August 12) Is The First Day of the 2022 Montgomery County Agricultural Fair
Friday, August 12th is the first day of the 2022 Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. The fair takes place August 12-20 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds (501 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg). Sitting on 62 acres, the Fair has more than 50 buildings that are filled with more than 5,000 animals every year. The Fair has animals, entertainment, food, commercial, home arts, arts and crafts exhibits, free entertainment, and much more for the whole family to enjoy. Visit www.mcagfair.com to purchase tickets. General Admission tickets are $12 online vs. $15 at the gate and children 11 and under don’t pay for fair admission. Additional information below, Per Montgomery County:
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A Custom-Built Estate in Leesburg That Provides Privacy and Convenience
Nestled on 3 private acres, this 7,063-square-foot estate home is a Leesburg treasure. Full of thoughtful and exquisite details, the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home exudes elegance and glamour. The long list of design features include a four-car garage, hardwood flooring throughout, detailed crown molding, a first-level in-law suite, a home office, and much more.
bethesdamagazine.com
Drag Queen Story Hour resumes Saturday at Brookside Gardens
Drag Queen Story Hour will return Saturday morning to Brookside Gardens in Wheaton. Part of an international program, Drag Queen Story Hour brings performers into libraries, schools and bookstores to read stories to children. The event captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and provide queer...
mocoshow.com
Things To Do in Montgomery Parks August 12-14
Courtesy of Montgomery Parks: Get the family into the parks this weekend for nature, puppets, history, and more! Check out these five programs in Parks’ Picks for Friday, August 12, to Sunday, August 14!. Exploring. Discover amphibians and reptiles during Locust Grove Nature Center’s Full Moon Fridays(opens in a...
Washingtonian.com
Georgetown Cupcake Shut Down by DC Health Department
You won’t find any line today at Georgetown Cupcake. The sweet-tooth hotspot was shut down by DC’s health department on Wednesday, August 10. Georgetown Cupcakes said in statement the closure had more to do with paperwork than unsanitary conditions, however inspectors did find numerous health violations just weeks earlier.
mocoshow.com
Boil Water Advisory Remains in Effect for WSSC Customers in Cabin John/Glen Echo Area
The precautionary Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for customers in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area of Montgomery County following a water main break last night. Customers can use the interactive map to find out if they are located in the affected area. Late Thursday night, WSSC Water issued a Boil Water Advisory (BWA) for customers in a portion of Montgomery County following a water main break Thursday evening on a 12-inch pipe that runs along MacArthur Boulevard in Cabin John/Glen Echo area. The precautionary BWA is affecting approximately 2,200 customers who are in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area of Montgomery County. Click on this map to view the affected area.
Comments / 0