Friday, August 12th is the first day of the 2022 Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. The fair takes place August 12-20 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds (501 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg). Sitting on 62 acres, the Fair has more than 50 buildings that are filled with more than 5,000 animals every year. The Fair has animals, entertainment, food, commercial, home arts, arts and crafts exhibits, free entertainment, and much more for the whole family to enjoy. Visit www.mcagfair.com to purchase tickets. General Admission tickets are $12 online vs. $15 at the gate and children 11 and under don’t pay for fair admission. Additional information below, Per Montgomery County:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO