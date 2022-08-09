ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch Bears vs. Chiefs: Live stream, TV channel, start time

The Chicago Bears will take the field for the first time in the post-Matt Nagy era this weekend, and they’ll do it with their former coach on the opposing side. Nagy, now an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, coached the Bears from 2018 through 2021. Matt Eberflus will make his head coaching debut for the Bears, who hired the former Colts defensive coordinator after firing Nagy in January.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Soldier Field turf in poor condition ahead of Chiefs' preseason opener vs. Bears

The turf at Soldier Field looks like it could be a problem during the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The grass at Soldier Field has long been a problem, with players complaining of issues keeping their footing. At the Bears Family Fest on Tuesday, August 9th, it was clear that the franchise hasn’t exactly made any strides in improving the turf conditions. Reporters in attendance got a look at the playing surface firsthand and they didn’t exactly report that the field was in tip-top shape.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Chicago Bears stock watch: Early training camp edition

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears have completed 10 practices in training camp as we inch closer to the start of the 2022 season and things are starting to ramp up a bit at Halas Hall for Matt Eberflus and his staff. Chicago is preparing for their first...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout

The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Soldier Field Not In Great Shape: NFL World Reacts

Soldier Field has had some rough-looking grass patches over the years, but typically not this early on in the season. However, Bears kicker Cairo Santos is already being critical of the team's field condition. “Especially Week 1, our first game of the season,” Santos said. “I’ve seen better. It’s just...
CHICAGO, IL

