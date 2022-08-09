Read full article on original website
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
Roquan Smith in attendance for Bears Family Fest after requesting trade
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is at Soldier Field for the team’s Family Fest, which comes hours after he formally requested a trade as contract negotiations have reached an impasse. In a detailed message shared via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Smith said he lost trust in the organization in their...
How to watch Bears vs. Chiefs: Live stream, TV channel, start time
The Chicago Bears will take the field for the first time in the post-Matt Nagy era this weekend, and they’ll do it with their former coach on the opposing side. Nagy, now an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, coached the Bears from 2018 through 2021. Matt Eberflus will make his head coaching debut for the Bears, who hired the former Colts defensive coordinator after firing Nagy in January.
Ryan Poles plays hardball early in GM career with Roquan Smith
Former Chiefs exec Ryan Poles is playing hardball early in his tenure as the Chicago Bears general manager, as illustrated by Roquan Smith. Shortly after we all flipped our calendars to a new year (dated reference), Ryan Poles likely realized his days with the Kansas City Chiefs would soon be over.
Soldier Field turf in poor condition ahead of Chiefs' preseason opener vs. Bears
The turf at Soldier Field looks like it could be a problem during the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The grass at Soldier Field has long been a problem, with players complaining of issues keeping their footing. At the Bears Family Fest on Tuesday, August 9th, it was clear that the franchise hasn’t exactly made any strides in improving the turf conditions. Reporters in attendance got a look at the playing surface firsthand and they didn’t exactly report that the field was in tip-top shape.
Report: Bears WR N’Keal Harry needs surgery, could miss 8 weeks
Chicago Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry is expected to miss up to eight weeks recovering from surgery to repair a
Chicago Bears stock watch: Early training camp edition
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears have completed 10 practices in training camp as we inch closer to the start of the 2022 season and things are starting to ramp up a bit at Halas Hall for Matt Eberflus and his staff. Chicago is preparing for their first...
Chicago Bears player provides reminder of the terrible playing shape of Soldier Field
Soldier Field is a legendary football stadium for many reasons, but it still has one incredibly major flaw — the
Bears kicker practiced on bad soccer fields to get ready for poor conditions at Soldier Field
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The turf at Soldier Field seemed less than ideal for Tuesday's Family Fest. The brown patches in the north end zone and brown sandy lines throughout the field were clearly visible as the Chicago Bears took the field for practice. Kicker Cairo Santos seemed especially displeased and...
Spurs Land Recent Top 10 Draft Pick in Bulls Trade Proposal
The San Antonio Spurs would acquire a former top 10 NBA Draft pick in this proposed trade scenario involving the Chicago Bulls.
The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout
The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
Chicago Bears activate linebacker Roquan Smith off PUP list
The Chicago Bears activated unhappy linebacker Roquan Smith from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday. The move allows the
Soldier Field Not In Great Shape: NFL World Reacts
Soldier Field has had some rough-looking grass patches over the years, but typically not this early on in the season. However, Bears kicker Cairo Santos is already being critical of the team's field condition. “Especially Week 1, our first game of the season,” Santos said. “I’ve seen better. It’s just...
