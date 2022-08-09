ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Ex-Kzoo pastor enters guilty plea in sex crimes case

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Kalamazoo pastor accused of paying teens for sex has entered a plea deal.

Stricjavvar “Strick” Strickland, who is a former pastor at Second Baptist Church, pleaded guilty via Zoom Tuesday to one count of knowingly offer to sell transportation services for the purpose of engaging in prostitution. The other charges will be dismissed at the sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 31.

As part of the agreement, Strick Strickland will spend one year in jail. However, he will not be placed on probation or have to register as a sex offender.

The incident he pled to all happened between January 2018 and June 1, 2018, in Kalamazoo County. Investigators say Strickland, 39, used his position within Kalamazoo Public Schools and the church to coerce four  teen boys into sex. According to court documents, Strickland paid the teens to have sex with his wife and send him nude photos between 2015 and 2018.

His wife, Jazmonique Strickland, faced several charges: three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of child sexual abusive activity and three counts of human trafficking of a minor. All charges were dismissed during a preliminary hearing in May 2021.

In October 2021, a judge denied a motion to dismiss the human trafficking charges against Strick Strickland. His lawyers argued the charges were already litigated during his wife’s case, and since they were dismissed in her case by the magistrate, they can’t be litigated in his case.

News 8’s Carter Gent contributed to this report.

