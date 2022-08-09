ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC hospital acquires Stryker Mako SmartRobotics technology

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst has acquired the Stryker Mako SmartRobotics system, which allows the hospital to offer its patients a minimally invasive option for hip and knee replacements. It is the first hospital within the NYC Health system to introduce Mako robotic procedures, according to an Aug. 10 email to...
