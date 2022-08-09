Read full article on original website
tncontentexchange.com
Severe storms blow down trees in Branson
Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain, high winds, and hail to the Branson area on Monday, Aug. 9, resulting in multiple calls for service from both the Branson Police Department and City of Branson Public Works. The city of Branson reported more than 20 calls for service to the police department...
KYTV
Historic Gillioz Theatre remains open while still trying to determine extent of water damage from heavy rains
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent heavy rain caused significant problems for a downtown treasure. The Gillioz Theatre, on the National Register of Historic Places, had massive amounts of water leak through its roof in the lobby and rotunda area last Friday when the torrential rains fell, and the extent of the damage is yet to be determined.
KTTS
Traffic Impacts to be Expected in Lawrence County Amid Bridge Closure
(KTTS News) – The Missouri Route 96 bridge will close on August 15th. The bridge goes over Johnson Creek, just west of Halltown. The bridge was built in 1960 and is in deteriorating condition. Crews will demolish the existing bridge and beams, leaving the piers and foundation to be...
KYTV
PICTURES: 2022 Birthplace of Route 66 Parade rolls through downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Classic cars returned to the streets of Springfield for the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival parade. The parade went through downtown on the former Route 66. Crowds again lined the streets. Check out the sights from the parade. To report a correction or typo, please email...
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Strafford couple says pavement company won’t honor contract
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a safe and smooth driveway. Only to get to run-off and overgrowth. What’s worse, this customer can’t make it up to her mailbox. After months of not being able to get the job fixed, that’s when she reached out to Ashley Reynolds.
KYTV
Carroll County, Ark. property values rising; residents appeal reappraisals
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll County residents have until August 15 to appeal property value reappraisals mailed in July. Carroll County, Arkansas, has seen a lot of growth in the last five years, something many believe is being driven by out-of-state buyers relocating to the area. “We see a lot...
KYTV
Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
ozarkradionews.com
Vehicle in Flames Outside of Mountain Home
Mountain Home, AR. – A vehicle caught ablaze just Northeast of Mountain Home on Friday, August 5th, leaving the three occupants to escape the fire. The fire happened around the intersection of Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane, and was caused by sparks after two of the vehicles tires had blown. It is not known the extent of the injury of those inside, but it appears they were treated by emergency responders on-scene.
KYTV
Firefighter say house fire in Springfield likely intentionally set
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a fire at a home in Springfield Tuesday evening was intentionally set. Police first responded to the home in the 2200 block of North Delaware for an altercation. Officers arrested one person. At the same time, firefighters responded to the house fire. Fire investigators...
KYTV
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returns to the Mother Road
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, after a two-year hiatus, returned to ‘The Mother Road.’. Cara Scott, one of the event organizers, says it takes an army, time, and a lot of elbow grease to put together an event like this, but it’s all worth it. Small businesses in Springfield and nationwide have been struggling since the pandemic. Scott says this is a welcomed opportunity for those businesses to get a much-needed stimulus. Now this applies to vendors and surrounding businesses in downtown Springfield.
KYTV
Police investigate package that caught fire at Cassville, Mo. Post Office
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a suspicious package at the Cassville Post Office caught fire on Tuesday morning. The package turned out to be matches. When emergency crews arrived, postal staff were getting everyone out of the building. Staff threw the package outside the post office’s back door.
KYTV
PICTURES: Birthplace of Route 66 Festival kicks off Thursday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival kicked off in Springfield on Thursday night. The 2022 festival began with a street party in downtown Springfield. Check out the sights from the first night. The festival goes through Saturday evening. To report a correction or typo, please email...
16-year-old dead in Lawrence County semi-truck crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor-trailer unit crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday. The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the […]
KYTV
New cave adventure tours provide educational experience for guests in Branson West, Mo.
BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) -Adventure Cave Tours, the newest land adventure in Branson West, opened its doors this summer. Adventure tour staff say guests will get to see nature above and below ground. The tour also travels to up to four different wild caves for an exciting outdoor adventure. Tour...
KYTV
Green Forest (Ark.) School District implements new door scan security
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - All schools throughout the Ozarks prioritize security measures during the summer months, like in Green Forest, where the district has implemented new door security scanners. “The original thought behind that was securing the entries,” said Superintendent Dr. Matt Summers. “Most of our buildings are not...
tncontentexchange.com
Clay Cooper and family save missing autistic man
Quick thinking by Clay Cooper, his son Colton, and the rest of his family helped save an autistic man who had been the subject of a missing person alert. Kevin Ray Duke, 19, had been the subject of a missing person alert by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10. The alert stated Duke was last seen on Aug. 9, walking away from his home on Hampton Road in Taney County, was autistic, and required medication.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a theft by two men posing as golfers. The crime happened on June 28 in the parking lot of the Twin Oaks Country Club. The club is located at 1020 East Republic Road in Springfield. On Tuesday, June 28 a man...
KYTV
Springfield investors turn long-term rentals into Airbnbs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Trying to rent a home can be just as difficult as buying one in this market. You’ll have to move fast if you are looking for a rental here in Springfield. “Now it has been just a free for all lately to where you could have...
New fountain at Springfield Botanical Gardens dedicated to memory of generous MSU professor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Park-goers in Springfield can look forward to a new fountain at the Botanical Gardens, dedicated to a former MSU professor with a generous history. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board held a dedication ceremony for the Thomas J. Kachel Fountain this Friday, August 12 in Nathanael Greene/ Close Memorial Park. The ceremony was hosted […]
KYTV
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these weekend events around the Ozarks. Celebrate the birthplace of Route 66 at the 10th annual festival. Enjoy historical exhibits, live performances, and local vendors Friday and Saturday. Their official schedule of events can be found here: https://www.route66festivalsgf.com/schedule/. Admission is free, and all ages...
