tncontentexchange.com

Severe storms blow down trees in Branson

Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain, high winds, and hail to the Branson area on Monday, Aug. 9, resulting in multiple calls for service from both the Branson Police Department and City of Branson Public Works. The city of Branson reported more than 20 calls for service to the police department...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Vehicle in Flames Outside of Mountain Home

Mountain Home, AR. – A vehicle caught ablaze just Northeast of Mountain Home on Friday, August 5th, leaving the three occupants to escape the fire. The fire happened around the intersection of Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane, and was caused by sparks after two of the vehicles tires had blown. It is not known the extent of the injury of those inside, but it appears they were treated by emergency responders on-scene.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KYTV

Firefighter say house fire in Springfield likely intentionally set

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a fire at a home in Springfield Tuesday evening was intentionally set. Police first responded to the home in the 2200 block of North Delaware for an altercation. Officers arrested one person. At the same time, firefighters responded to the house fire. Fire investigators...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returns to the Mother Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, after a two-year hiatus, returned to ‘The Mother Road.’. Cara Scott, one of the event organizers, says it takes an army, time, and a lot of elbow grease to put together an event like this, but it’s all worth it. Small businesses in Springfield and nationwide have been struggling since the pandemic. Scott says this is a welcomed opportunity for those businesses to get a much-needed stimulus. Now this applies to vendors and surrounding businesses in downtown Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

PICTURES: Birthplace of Route 66 Festival kicks off Thursday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival kicked off in Springfield on Thursday night. The 2022 festival began with a street party in downtown Springfield. Check out the sights from the first night. The festival goes through Saturday evening. To report a correction or typo, please email...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

16-year-old dead in Lawrence County semi-truck crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor-trailer unit crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday. The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Green Forest (Ark.) School District implements new door scan security

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - All schools throughout the Ozarks prioritize security measures during the summer months, like in Green Forest, where the district has implemented new door security scanners. “The original thought behind that was securing the entries,” said Superintendent Dr. Matt Summers. “Most of our buildings are not...
GREEN FOREST, AR
tncontentexchange.com

Clay Cooper and family save missing autistic man

Quick thinking by Clay Cooper, his son Colton, and the rest of his family helped save an autistic man who had been the subject of a missing person alert. Kevin Ray Duke, 19, had been the subject of a missing person alert by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10. The alert stated Duke was last seen on Aug. 9, walking away from his home on Hampton Road in Taney County, was autistic, and required medication.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

New fountain at Springfield Botanical Gardens dedicated to memory of generous MSU professor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Park-goers in Springfield can look forward to a new fountain at the Botanical Gardens, dedicated to a former MSU professor with a generous history.  The Springfield-Greene County Park Board held a dedication ceremony for the Thomas J. Kachel Fountain this Friday, August 12 in Nathanael Greene/ Close Memorial Park. The ceremony was hosted […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these weekend events around the Ozarks. Celebrate the birthplace of Route 66 at the 10th annual festival. Enjoy historical exhibits, live performances, and local vendors Friday and Saturday. Their official schedule of events can be found here: https://www.route66festivalsgf.com/schedule/. Admission is free, and all ages...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

