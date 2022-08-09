ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Plan Commission approves request to subdivide property at 22 Q Street

BEDFORD – The Bedford Plan Commission approved a request to subdivide a property located at 22 Q Street into two parcels. Lee Ann Plummer, represented by Corey Allen with BRCJ, requested to divide the property so she would be able to sell the home on the southern side of the property, as she is moving into a home across the street.
BEDFORD, IN
crothersvilletimes.com

Crothersville Considers Police Station Alternative

When bids for a 1,600 sq. ft pole building for the Crothersville Police came in considerably over the engineer’s construction estimate last month, it prompted the Crothersville Town Council to consider alternatives. At the recent Aug. 2 council meeting the council announced that it was considering purchasing the present...
CROTHERSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Tuesday

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, August 16th at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. Approval of Minutes for the July 28, 2022, Executive Meeting and August 2, 2022, Regular Meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Items for Consideration:. Department Reports:. Highway...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

TOWN NEWS: Council motions to remove vice president

This summer the Nashville Town Council voted 4-1 to remove member Anna Hofstetter from the vice president position for the remainder of the year. The motion was made by council member Tyra Miller at the June 16 town council meeting. Miller made the motion at the beginning of the year...
NASHVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 12, 2022

2:02 a.m. Jessica Douglas, 39, Bedford, possession of meth more than 5 grams, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting arrest. 2:46 p.m. Andrew Hardy, 41, Bloomington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, reckless driving. Incidents – August 12. 1:17 a.m. A transient was...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

City of Mitchell lifts boil order

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order for residents on Lehigh Cement, Cherry Street, Greenwood Street, and East Warren Street. The boil order was issued after a water main break.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Four individuals graduate from Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court Thursday morning

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Thursday morning was a day of celebration, as four more individuals graduated from the Lawrence County Superior Court II Problem Solving Court. The graduates Danny Pfleider, Austen Hardwick, Michael Osborne, and Kristie Deckard, have worked extremely hard to get to this moment, which is something they should be incredibly proud of.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Visit Bloomington Farmers’ Market on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON – During the first week of August every year, farmers’ markets from Alaska to Florida celebrate everything that makes farmers’ markets important. As local food systems with short supply chains, they are resilient, dependable, and provide an essential service to the communities they feed as well as the farmers and ranchers that rely on them.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville's Meridian Park Family Aquatic Center closes season Sunday with Doggie Day at the Pool

It’s only the second week of August. However, it means the close of the season for Shelbyville’s Meridian Park Family Aquatic Center. Some might remember when a city pool stayed open until, maybe, Labor Day weekend. But Trisha Tackett with the Shelbyville Parks Department says it’s been years now that staffing is impacted by schools returning early in the month.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Daviess Community Hospital hosting Basic Essentials Donation Drive

DAVIESS CO. – The Daviess Community Hospital is hosting a Basic Essentials Donation Drive. The hospital is collecting clean or new sheets and towels for those in need throughout the community. All personal hygiene items are also being collected. Donations will be accepted starting now through September 15th. There...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin is the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022 AGAIN

First Sheriff to receive this honor three years in a row. Scott County-On 8-10-2022, the Indiana Sheriffs' Association (ISA) awarded Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022, receiving the prestigious honor for the third year in a row. Sheriff Goodin was honored last night at the annual ISA Conference President's Dinner held in French Lick, Indiana having received the award for the third time in a row. The award is presented annually by the ISA based upon the following criteria..."This award is to be given annually to a Sheriff who has performed the duties of his or her office in the highest professional manner as well as to enhance the Office of Sheriff. This award is intended to recognize a Sheriff who has shown unusual initiative and imagination in the performance of his or her duty". Sheriff Goodin became the Sheriff of Scott County and was selected by the ISA for this award immediately following his first year in office in 2020. In 2021 the ISA selected all 92 Sheriffs for this award based on the response by all to the COVID-19 crisis and the unthinkable impact it had across the state. This year, Sheriff Goodin was again selected outright by the ISA committee as the Sheriff of the year for 2022, a "triple-crown success" if you will. The Sheriff is one (1) of 92 Sheriffs considered for the award by the committee...having been selected outright twice in their first term as Sheriff, according to Laura Vest of the ISA, is unheard of. Sheriff Goodin humbly provided the following comment..."I am the luckiest man alive...doing a job I love in service to my community is a gift that I will never take for granted. With our community-oriented policing, the Scott County Sheriff's Office is 23,900 members strong...together, we are all "Sheriff of the Year". The Executive Director of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, retired Sheriff Stephen Luce of Knox County, said it best..."with the current crime rates plummeting in Scott County, receiving a safe community award from Crime Stoppers, and being a model community-oriented policing community along with the Scott County jail being termed a "model jail for other jails to copy", Sheriff Goodin has set a gold standard for other Sheriff's Offices in Indiana to follow".
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Dumpster Days are here again: Free recycling, disposal event returns next month

It is time to start cleaning out your house, barn and yard, Dumpster Day is returning to the Brown County Recycle Center next month. The third annual Dumpster Day will happen on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Keep Brown County Beautiful received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation to organize the free event residents can use to properly get rid of their trash, including old mattresses and furniture. Donations will be accepted to help fund future Dumpster Days. Tires, paint and hazardous products will not be accepted.
BROWN COUNTY, IN

