Clanton Advertiser
Commission approves two more SROs for county schools
The Chilton County Commission approved two more school resource officers that they will help fund to protect the students in Chilton County at their meeting on Aug. 9. The commission approved a resolution unanimously to bring on two more SROs, one LeCroy Career Technical Center and one to help protect the four Clanton schools — Clanton Elementary, Clanton Intermediate, Clanton Middle and Chilton County High School.
Clanton Advertiser
DOWN-HOME DEDICATION: Smitherman serves as clerk in the town she always called home
Maplesville has been home for town clerk Dawn Smitherman for the majority of her life. In the front office of town hall, she keeps things going from processing payroll for employees to answering community members’ questions and processing business licenses. “We don’t have a typical day,” Smitherman said....
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ABC 33/40 News
County jails in need of corrections officers
In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Aug. 3-9. Motor Vehicle Accident: 600 Block Clanton Market Place. Altered Mental Status: 1400 Block 7th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: 900 Block 7th Street South. Altered Mental Status: 2000 block 7th Street South. Diabetic Emergency: 900 Block Mt. Pleasant Road. August 4. Seizure: 3900 Block...
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Aug. 4-10. Elizabeth Muller to Elizabeth Muller, Donna C. Wright and Muller Revocable Living Trust for $500 for Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 13 East. Brandon Connell and Cynthia Varden to Bruce Keller and Marsha Keller for $8,500 for Section...
aldailynews.com
Nearly 800 Alabamians sign up for rapid worker training programs
Nearly 800 Alabamians have signed up for a new, rapid workforce training platform launched earlier this year by the Alabama Community College System. As of Wednesday, 292 people had completed the certificate programs that take about three weeks and combine online work and on-site training at campuses around the state.
Coal company to pay $3.65 million, clean up abandoned mine on Black Warrior River
A federal judge in Birmingham has approved a lawsuit settlement that will force the Drummond Company to clean up a leaking coal mine site along the Black Warrior River and pay $3.65 million. Attorneys for Drummond and Black Warrior Riverkeeper agreed on the settlement earlier this year, more than five...
Clanton Advertiser
Developer gives update on Starbucks, Milo’s
The future homes of Starbucks and Milo’s Hamburgers in Clanton near Interstate 65, Exit 205 are taking shape with one building nearly complete. “The site looks great,” Michael Delaney of Delaney Property Group, developer for the buildings, said. “We filled in a big hole, and we will have two new … stores there that are tax revenue producers.”
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
Clanton Advertiser
Service Fair bringing the services to local businesses
The Merchants Association of Clanton is hosting a Service Fair on Aug. 17 to inform local businesses about the vast number of services at their disposal in the area. The event is being held at 6th Street Warehouse from 8:30-11:30 a.m., and all local service-based companies, local business owners and the public are encouraged to come.
Clanton Advertiser
Humane Society seeking donations to install dog runs
The Humane Society of Chilton County is looking for monetary donations or volunteers with concrete work experience to help make more space for the shelter’s dogs. Shelter director Jen Fesmire said the shelter has purchased six dog runs that need to be installed. Shelby Concrete will be donating concrete for the base.
Clanton Advertiser
Senior Connection hosts benefit for S.P.A.N. Program
The Senior Connection in Clanton hosted a BBQ lunch benefit on Aug. 12 benefitting the S.P.A.N. Program of Chilton County. The Chilton County Board of Education sponsored around 25 lunches for students at LeCroy Career Technical Center. The BBQ benefit was $5 for a BBQ sandwich, chips and a drink. All proceeds benefitted the S.P.A.N. program.
sylacauganews.com
Ace Hardware in Sylacauga set for soft opening next Monday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Located next to the breezeway of the Ogletree Plaza Shopping Center, Sylacauga’s new Ace Hardware is less than one week away from its soft opening on Monday, Aug. 15. According to owner Wade Pruitt, Ace Hardware is a “DIY (do it yourself), plumbing, and electrical...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomes South Dakota’s Kristi Noem in Montgomery
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to the state this afternoon at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Noem is one of the keynote speakers at tonight’s Alabama Republican Party summer dinner in Montgomery. The greeting was not an announced public appearance. Ivey’s office did not disclose...
tallasseetribune.com
TS#: 22003839
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Larry Fletcher and Pamela J. Fletcher to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, dated November 30,2010 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Book 2011, Page 3494. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Bank Of America, N.A. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Bank of America, N.A., will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Elmore County, Alabama on September 1, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: LOT 32, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF MAPLE CREST AT EMERALD MOUNTAIN PHASE II, AS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN PLAT BOOK 13, AT PAGE 30 and 31. Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 128 Maple Crest Court Wetumpka AL 36093 Said property will be sold "AS IS". NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes - including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of five thousand dollars ($5,000) in certified funds at the time and place of sale. The highest bidder must tender the remainder to the ALAW Law office within 24 hours of the sale. Should the winning bidder fail to tender the total amount due within 24 hours, ALAW reserves the right to award the sale to the next highest bidder. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. **This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ** Bank Of America, N.A., Mortgagee or Transferee Jonathan Smothers ALAW One Independence Plaza, Suite 416 Birmingham, AL 35209 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 22-003839 9A-4755289 08/10/2022, 08/17/2022, 08/24/2022 Tallassee Tribune: Aug. 10, 17 and 24, 2022 TS#: 22003839.
WSFA
Stanhope Elmore High School to lock up students’ cellphones
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Technology in the classroom has its place, but educators say cell phones have become a distraction. Now one area high school is come up with a solution. But not everyone is happy with the move. On Monday, each student at Stanhope Elmore High School will get...
wbrc.com
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from her second day of school but couldn’t find her!. To make matters worse, the mom said school leaders were stumped too!. It’s 3 p.m. on...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office
These incidents happened between Aug. 3-9. Theft-Miscellaneous, $500-less than $1,500: 200 Block of County Road 54, Montevallo. Domestic-Harassment-Family: County Road 247, Clanton. Theft-Miscellaneous, $500-less than $1,500: 2nd Avenue North, Clanton. Property Damage: Northbound I-65, Clanton. Grand Jury Indictment: Autauga Chilton Line/U.S. Highway 82, Billingsley. Probation Violation: U.S. Highway 31, Thorsby.
Alabama convict dies in federal prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.
