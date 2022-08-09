PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Larry Fletcher and Pamela J. Fletcher to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, dated November 30,2010 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Book 2011, Page 3494. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Bank Of America, N.A. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Bank of America, N.A., will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Elmore County, Alabama on September 1, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: LOT 32, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF MAPLE CREST AT EMERALD MOUNTAIN PHASE II, AS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN PLAT BOOK 13, AT PAGE 30 and 31. Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 128 Maple Crest Court Wetumpka AL 36093 Said property will be sold "AS IS". NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes - including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of five thousand dollars ($5,000) in certified funds at the time and place of sale. The highest bidder must tender the remainder to the ALAW Law office within 24 hours of the sale. Should the winning bidder fail to tender the total amount due within 24 hours, ALAW reserves the right to award the sale to the next highest bidder. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. **This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ** Bank Of America, N.A., Mortgagee or Transferee Jonathan Smothers ALAW One Independence Plaza, Suite 416 Birmingham, AL 35209 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 22-003839 9A-4755289 08/10/2022, 08/17/2022, 08/24/2022 Tallassee Tribune: Aug. 10, 17 and 24, 2022 TS#: 22003839.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO