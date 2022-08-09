ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

azbigmedia.com

Paradise Palms in Biltmore submarket sells for $365M

Newmark announced the $36.5 million sale of Paradise Palms, a 130-unit, value-add multifamily community situated in the prime Biltmore/Uptown submarket of Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Senior Managing Directors Chris Canter and Brett Polachek and Executive Managing Director Brad Goff represented the seller, Ogden Capital Partners LLC, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

10 already sold at 37-lot Rosewood Highlands in Storyrock

Rosewood Homes announced the start of model home construction and pre-sales with 10-homes already sold at its new 37-lot Rosewood Highlands neighborhood in Storyrock in Scottsdale. Rosewood’s new gated neighborhood offers some of the most beautiful homesites in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area surrounded by the 30,000-acre McDowell Sonoran Preserve with sweeping 360-degree views of the McDowell Mountains, Four Peaks and Troon Mountain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Valley home prices falling faster, report says

Queen Creek already has more homes on the market than its long-term average as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rated, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa already have become the most attractive...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azbex.com

Mixed-use Planned for One of Chandler’s Last Vacant Sites

Property owner Meridian West Development is planning a new mixed-use development on an approximately 50-acre site at the SWC of Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road in Chandler. The site is one of the city’s few remaining vacant and undeveloped parcels. Plans for the project – named The District Downtown...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

PRESS Coffee says 10th location is coming to Tempe

PRESS Coffee announced it will open the tenth Valley location inside 100 Mill this August. Located conveniently at 100 S. Mill Ave., with easy access to Mill Ave. and Loop 202, PRESS will join other well-known tenants including Amazon and Deloitte but be the sole coffee provider in the building.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler man finally gets $1,600 apartment security deposit returned

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — John Connery will be the first to tell you that moving is not fun. “The experience of moving can be very stressful and exhausting,” Connery told On Your Side. While Connery has spent over a month slowly unpacking, he says he’s also spent a lot of his time dealing with his old apartment complex called 909 West.
CHANDLER, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

New Retailers & Restaurants are Coming to Biltmore Fashion Park

Biltmore Fashion Park, the much-loved destination for high-quality retail and fine dining in Phoenix’s upscale Biltmore neighborhood, will soon welcome five new retailers and restaurants to the iconic outdoor center. Anthropologie, the full-lifestyle shopping destination, will open at the center later this year with a mostly exclusive assortment of...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Luxury Apartments May Replace Warehouse District Office Bldg.

A vacant office development on 6.74 acres at the SWC of Lincoln and 5th streets in downtown Phoenix is poised for redevelopment into a 356-unit multifamily development under a proposal from Trinsic Residential Group. According to the submitted project narrative, the site is currently occupied by a 62.9KSF office development...
PHOENIX, AZ
moneytalksnews.com

10 Cities Where Remote Workers Drove up Home Prices

Some aspects of life amid the pandemic have returned to normal. Others have not — like the populations of many major metropolitan areas. The shift toward remote work has allowed many people to relocate for reasons other than a job — maybe to somewhere less crowded, less expensive or more beautiful.
BOISE, ID
Ahwatukee Foothills News

2 Chandler retail centers sell in separate big deals

Two Chandler shopping centers – including The Falls at Ocotillo – changed owners this month in multimillion-dollar deals. The Krausz Companies, a national real estate investment and management company in Las Vegas, shelled out $24 million for The Falls, 1025-1095 W. Queen Creek Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Most Influential Women: Karen Roch, Credit Union West

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Karen Roch, president and CEO, Credit Union West. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Opendoor fined $62M to settle claims of cheating home sellers

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Opendoor has agreed to pay a $62 million dollar penalty to settle allegations of misleading potential home sellers. The Federal Trade Commission claims the Tempe-based online real estate business tricked sellers into thinking they could make more selling their homes to Opendoor rather than a traditional buyer.
TEMPE, AZ
crankyflier.com

A Design Shift in Southwest’s New Gates in Phoenix

I took the kids out to Phoenix for a week at “Camp Pop and Grandma” recently, and that gave me an opportunity to check out the newly-opened gates in Phoenix’s Terminal 4. The area is unsurprisingly nice, but I wasn’t expecting to see the design change that they implemented for this eighth and final concourse in the 30+ year old terminal.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location

Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
PHOENIX, AZ

