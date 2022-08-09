Read full article on original website
Related
Now Amazon deliveries face threat of delays as workers walkout in pay row: Staff vow to continue protest until they get 'proper' pay rise as hundreds stage canteen sit-in at Essex warehouse over 'pathetic' 35p-per-hour increase
Amazon deliveries could face delays after hundreds of workers walked out from an Essex warehouse after being offered a 'pathetic' hourly wage increase of 35p per hour - as they vow to carry on until a better offer is made. Around 800 employees took part in a 'sit-in' at the...
BBC
Cost of living: Teachers' union issues strike vote warning over pay
Members of a teaching union have warned of a potential vote on strike action after its members in Wales rejected a below-inflation pay rise. It was announced last month that teachers' salaries will rise by 5% in September. NASUWT surveyed its members in Wales and said 78% believe the pay...
BBC
NHS Scotland staff prepared to strike over pay - unions
NHS workers in Scotland are prepared to strike over pay, union leaders have warned. Healthcare staff from five unions will be balloted on industrial action after rejecting a 5% offer from the Scottish government. Unite, Unison, GMB, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy condemned the...
BBC
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver walkout halts trains as UK summer strike wave spreads
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of U.K. train drivers walked off the job Saturday in a strike over jobs, pay and conditions, scuppering services across much of the country. The action was the latest in a spreading series of strikes by British workers seeking substantial raises to offset soaring prices for food and fuel.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year
Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
BBC
Scottish council leaders want 5% staff pay offer to avert strikes
Leaders at Scotland's biggest councils have said they want to offer staff a 5% pay rise to avert staff strike action. Edinburgh's Labour leader Cammy Day said the Scottish government should provide more cash to pay for it. Glasgow City Council's SNP leader Susan Aitken said a higher offer should...
Avanti West Coast: Train drivers’ union boss attacks government ahead of strike
On the eve of another strike by train drivers working for nine rail firms, the general secretary of their union has attacked the government – implying the deeper dispute involving Avanti West Coast is politically motivated.As the inter-city train operator prepares to cut hundreds of services each day after Saturday’s strike, Mick Whelan, leader of Aslef, told The Independent: “I do wonder if somebody wanted to create the situation that we’re in now.”Ministers say the sharply reduced scheduled is “unavoidable” and blames coordinated action by train drivers. Avanti West Coast links London Euston with the West Midlands, northwest England, north...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council strike to go ahead after talks collapse
A strike at one of Northern Ireland's largest councils will go ahead from Monday 15 August after last-minute talks failed to reach agreement. More than 1,000 council staff at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council will take part in the strike in a dispute over pay and conditions. A strike...
Teachers' union issues fresh strike threat as seven out of 10 members say 5% pay award should be rejected as unacceptable
A teachers' union has issued fresh threats of a strike later this year after seven out of 10 members said a 5% pay offer should be rejected. The NASUWT has said it could ballot members on industrial action this autumn if the Government does not improve its offers for a below-inflation pay rise.
BBC
Train strikes cause more disruption for passengers
Passengers are being disrupted as rail services are hit by more strikes, with some firms running no trains at all. Some 6,500 train drivers at nine rail companies, who are members of the Aslef union, are staging their latest 24-hour walkout in a dispute over pay. There have been several...
All deliveries and collections will shut down during mail strike, union warns
All Royal Mail deliveries and collections will be “shut down” across Scotland during four days of strike action, a union has warned.The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says services will be disrupted as a result of the industrial action, set to take place on August 26 and 31 as well as September 8 and 9 in a dispute over pay.Royal Mail says workers have been offered a 5.5% rise, but the union says that reflects a 2% pay increase, a further 1.5% in exchange for a change in terms and conditions, and a £500 bonus.Scottish regional secretary of the CWU, Craig...
Post Office strikes to overlap with Royal Mail and BT industrial action
CWU’s Andy Furey says issues at stake ‘are all remarkably similar’ across separate trade disputes
New Glasgow students told they will not be guaranteed accommodation this year as union claims university has accepted too many students
New Glasgow University students will not be guaranteed accommodation this year and have been advised only to accept their place if they have already secured somewhere to stay – as its students’ union claimed the university had recruited too many students. The university blamed a 'significant contraction' in...
Amey bosses celebrated profits while offering below-inflation pay rises
Video shared by accident shows executives at outsourcing giant discussing £92m rise in profit amid union pay row
Grant Shapps pledges to use the law to reform railways and insist the days of militant unions holding Britain to ransom 'are numbered'
The days of militant rail unions holding the country to ransom 'are numbered', the Transport Secretary said last night. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Grant Shapps revealed he has been quietly working on a multi-pronged plan to crush hard-Left union barons for good. He is preparing to serve...
BBC
Arriva North West bus drivers to vote on new pay offer
A bus strike which has seen services in North-West England cancelled for more than three weeks could end next week. Arriva North West (ANW) said it had made an improved pay offer which Unite and GMB unions would put to a members' vote on Monday and Tuesday. The bus company...
Post Office workers to stage fresh strikes over pay
Post Office workers are to stage fresh strikes in escalating action over pay.Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will walk out on August 26, 27 and 30, with some of the action coinciding with strikes by BT, Openreach and Royal Mail employees.It will be the fourth round of action by Post Office workers, including those in so-called Crown offices – the larger branches often sited on high streets – and in administration and the supply chain.Around 2,000 Crown Office, supply chain and admin grade workers will stop work on August 26, the same day as 115,000 postmen and women...
Train drivers to strike on Saturday in deadlocked dispute
Rail passengers will suffer fresh misery on Saturday because of strikes by train drivers, with more industrial action planned in the coming weeks amid the worsening disputes over jobs, pay and conditions.Members of Aslef at nine train companies will walk out for 24 hours, crippling large parts of the network, with some parts of the country having no services.Football fans, tourists and holidaymakers will be among tens of thousands of passengers affected by the strikes.Aslef will mount picket lines outside railway stations, with officials saying they expect continuing support from the public despite the impact of the action.We don’t want...
Striking train drivers ‘here for the long haul’, says union on eve of strike
Largest mass action over pay and conditions on Britain’s railways will bring some lines to a halt on Saturday
Comments / 0