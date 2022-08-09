All Royal Mail deliveries and collections will be “shut down” across Scotland during four days of strike action, a union has warned.The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says services will be disrupted as a result of the industrial action, set to take place on August 26 and 31 as well as September 8 and 9 in a dispute over pay.Royal Mail says workers have been offered a 5.5% rise, but the union says that reflects a 2% pay increase, a further 1.5% in exchange for a change in terms and conditions, and a £500 bonus.Scottish regional secretary of the CWU, Craig...

