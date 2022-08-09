Report: Portland paves way as most eco-friendly city in U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The streets of Portland are often lined with a chock full of bikers and walkers, and now the city is being recognized for its push to going green.

In a study reviewing the 50 most visited U.S. cities, ParkSleepFly found Portland is the most sustainable, while Seattle trailed slightly behind. The Rose City made off with a 7.5 out of 10 rating.

The report noted that “it makes sense that sustainability would be important” in the Rose City when considering its progressive views and policies. With that, Portland and Oregon as a whole have made strides in infrastructure and renewable energy.

Renewable energy has been a priority in Oregon, with over 80 renewable hydropower facilities running across the state. Along with that, Oregon reportedly generates little light pollution and has a number of sustainable hotels.

This rating comes nearly a month after TIME recognized Portland for its commitment to new infrastructure, particularly for bikers and walker.

