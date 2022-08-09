ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Deputy finds 19 beers, most open, in uninsured vehicle after pulling driver over for speeding in BR

By Michael Scheidt
WGNO
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was running radar on Burbank Dr. around 1:45 a.m on Sunday, August 7.

It was around that time that the deputy saw a 2006 Nissan Murano driving over the speed limit.

The Murano was clocked going 17 miles over the speed limit.

At that point, the deputy began to follow the Murano which was driven by Oscar Armando, 32, of Baton Rouge.

Armando allegedly ran a red light at Burbank Dr. and Jennifer Jean Dr. and failed to stop when asked by the deputy.

According to the affidavit, what followed was a “low speed vehicle pursuit.”

The pursuit allegedly saw Murano run multiple red lights and lead the deputy from E. Boyd Dr. to Highland Rd. and eventually to Lee Dr.

During the pursuit, multiple vehicles had to maneuver in order to keep from being hit by the Nissan Murano.

Eventually Armando’s vehicle made its way back onto Burbank Dr. before coming to a stop in the 300 block of Jennifer Jean Dr.

Armando was subsequently taken out of the Murano and apprehended at this location.

A search of the vehicle uncovered “16 opened Corona Extra 12 ounce beers and three Modelo Especial 24 ounce beers,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that one of those 19 beers was “found to be half empty.”

Further investigation determined that the Louisiana temp tag was not real and the Baton Rouge man did not have insurance.

A little over ten minutes after radar allegedly caught Armando speeding, the 32-year-old confessed to drinking “quite a lot of beers.”

The affidavit states that Armando exhibited many signs of drunkenness including slurred speech and difficulty walking.

Armando would later be given a Horizontal Nystagmus Test during which he did not perform well and “showed several clues of intoxication,” according to the affidavit.

Almost ninety minutes after all of this started, Armando agreed to take a chemical test.

The result of that test came back with a BAC level of .217 g%.

Armando was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges listed below:

  • Aggravated Flight From An Officer
  • Operating while intoxicated; first offense
  • Reckless Operation Of A Vehicle
  • Red Light/Disobey
  • Possession Alcohol in Vehicle
  • Driver Must be Licensed
  • Maximum Speed Law
  • Insurance Required
  • Temporary Tag Misuse
