ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 1

jody
1d ago

Counsel? They are too busy inputting data into their iPad to meet ACA regulations to speak to me. I get 20 mins a year for $12,000 in premiums. I can’t afford to pay for any actually care.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Michigan Medicine#Internal Medicine#Medical Services#Diseases#General Health
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Good News Network

Vitamin D Could Help Protect Women Against and Even Reverse Ovarian Cancer – Study

Researchers believe vitamin D could be key in preventing ovarian cancer, one of the most lethal, as they found it stopped a key transformation in the metastasis of the cancer. Furthermore, vitamin D actively reversed a process by which ovarian cancer turns the host’s defenses against them, suggesting it could also be key as part of a treatment plan for early stage diagnosis.
CANCER
Good News Network

Large Study Suggests Doing Chores May Be Linked to a 21% Reduced Risk For Alzheimer’s Disease

Cooking, cleaning, and gardening may be linked to reducing your risk for developing Alzheimer’s by more than one-fifth (21%), according to new research. The study that looked at more than a half-million Brits also found the biggest protective activity to be regular brisk walks or bike rides, which were linked to a 35 percent reduction in the onset of the disease.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
CNN

Reduce dementia risk with these food and activity choices

(CNN) — Eating more natural, unprocessed food, keeping active and having a good social life are all ways you can fight off dementia as you age, according to two new studies published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. One study investigated how physical...
HEALTH
NBC News

When and how will the COVID-19 pandemic actually end?

More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have learned just how hard it is to predict what this virus will do next. "I would never have expected, you know, in the middle of summer in a heatwave, we would have a surge in cases two and a half years into this pandemic," Dr. Scott Roberts, associate professor and associate medical director for infection prevention at Yale School of Medicine, told TODAY.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Effexor Help Treat Depression?

Many medications can help treat depression, including Effexor. This article looks at how Effexor compares with other options. Living with a mental health condition like depression can feel isolating — but you’re far from alone. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), about 1 in 5...
MENTAL HEALTH
contagionlive.com

BioNTech Says Variant COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available as Early as October

The company and its partner, Pfizer, are preparing for the potential launch of 2 variant-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccines assuming authorizations from FDA and EMA. During its most recent quarterly earnings report yesterday, BioNTech said it was looking at a potential launch of COVID-19 vaccines this fall pending regulatory approval. “Our...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kurt Goodwin

Difference between behavioral health and mental health

Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
Pocono Update

Disabled Individuals Will No Longer Have To Wait For Vocational Rehab Services

While the pandemic has caused a vast slowdown throughout every industry, it has also allowed for the end of long waitlists for vocational rehabilitation. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I), for the first time since 1994, L&I will reopen the Order Of Selection (OOS) to Significantly Disabled (SD) and Non-Significantly Disabled (NSD) individuals. Terminating the waitlist for all SD and NSD applicants seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change goes into effect on August 8.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy