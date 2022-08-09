Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued for Delaware Man in CVS Theft
THORNBURY TWP, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Stephen Nicholas Phillips, 32 years old of Middletown, Delaware, following an investigation into a retail theft that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy in Thornbury Township on February 10, 2022. Chester County Magisterial District...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Young Woman Killed in Kent Co. Crash
UPDATED 2:45pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim as 18 year old Ayonna Gill-Black of Dover. ==============================================================. An 18-year-old Dover woman has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle wreck in Kent County. According to Delaware State Police, she was the driver of a car that was...
CBS News
16-year-old boy shot in Delaware, Wilmington police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Linden Street around 2:30 a.m. Police say he was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and...
17-Year-Old Missing in Dover
DOVER, DE- The Dover Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for 17-year-old Taniyah Quail-Marker....
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area. The collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound on Interstate-95 approaching the area of Churchmans Road. For an unknown reason, the BMW became disabled in the middle lane. At this time, a white 2017 Freightliner box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 and had entered into the middle lane of travel. The front center of the box truck struck the rear center of the BMW for point of impact. As a result of the collision the box truck became connected to the BMW and pushed it in southern direction, towards the right shoulder where the vehicles came to rest. The front of the box truck then caught fire.
Is There a Serial Killer on the Loose in Dover? Police Respond
DOVER, DE – Reports have been circulating online that a serial killer is on the...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 61-year-old Donald Macek of Georgetown, DE. Macek was last seen on August 10, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the Greenwood, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Macek have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
2 killed in fiery crash on I-95 in Newark, Delaware
The 37-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 27-year-old male passenger were pinned inside the vehicle, police said.
firststateupdate.com
18-Year-Old Dover Woman Kille In Tragic Accident Wednesday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Wednesday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., a tan 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stopped at a stop sign facing northbound on Fox Road at the intersection with North Little Creek Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling eastbound on North Little Creek Road approaching the intersection at Fox Road. For unknown reasons, the Vibe entered the intersection and into the path of the Ram according to DeMalto. As a result, the front of the Dodge Ram struck the left side of the Pontiac Vibe. After impact, both the Vibe and the Ram pickup truck traveled in a northeasterly direction until they came to rest near the westbound shoulder area of North Little Creek Road.
Alert Issued For 12-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In Baltimore For Days
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing girl from Baltimore, authorities say. Amiyah McKiver, 12, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the 800 block of Stoll Street, according to Baltimore police. McKiver is described as 5 feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds. It is...
Amber Alert Canceled: 17-Year-Old Missing Dover Girl Found, Police Say
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — An Amber Alert has been canceled in Dover after a teenager who went missing has been found safe. Police said previously they had reason to believe the teenager was in danger but in the end, she was found safe. Dover police would not give details on where 17-year-old Taniyah Quail-Marker was found, but she went missing at about midnight Tuesday. Highway signs were lit up letting people know Taniyah was missing. Police say she left a family member’s home at the Leander Lakes apartment complex in Dover. That is where they say she left with a man. Police said attempts to contact the 17-year-old were unsuccessful Police say they are now making arrangements to reconnect the 17-year-old with her mother. CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Die in Truck Crash That Closed I-95 in Delaware for Hours
Two men died when their BMW was struck by a box truck along a dark section of Interstate 95 in New Castle County Thursday night, Delaware State Police said. The wreck closed the southbound lanes of the interstate for about six hours. Authorities responded to the crash involving the truck...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Update I-95 Crash That Claimed The Lives Of Two Maryland Men
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound...
Wbaltv.com
4 men killed in separate shootings in Baltimore, police say
Four men were killed in separate shootings across Baltimore on Friday, city police said. City police said the first shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive. A 33-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he...
Wbaltv.com
Family of NyKayla Strawder speaks out about legislation, calls for answers
The family of a 15-year-old girl, who police said was killed by a 9-year-old boy, is calling on the city and the state to review legislation that prevents the boy from facing charges. "It's easy to come on and say, 'This is someone's gun, they should be charged,' especially when...
WBOC
Seaford Police Warn of Car Thefts
SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says there has been a recent spike of theft from vehicles within the city. Some areas the department mentioned were Hickory Lane, Oak Street, Rodney Street, Shipley Street, Bradford Street and Nylon Ave just outside of SPD jurisdiction. SPD asks residents to be sure...
Ocean City Today
Three from Salisbury face robbery charges in Ocean City
Two men and a juvenile face robbery charges in Ocean City after two of them walked up and snatched two necklaces from the victim’s neck and assaulted him and another person in the process. Brandon Eugene Lawrence, 18, and Andre Lamont Henry, 19, both from Salisbury were arrested by...
Wilmington Police Arrest Suspect in Trolley Square Shoplifting Case
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection with several theft incidents. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to the Trolley Square area for a shoplifting in progress complaint. Upon arrival, police made contact with 33-year-old Deshawn Richardson who was identified as the suspect. Richardson was taken into custody without incident. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify Richardson as a suspect in connection with two additional theft incidents that occurred on July 29th and July 30th.
WMDT.com
Felton woman arrested on fraud charges
FELTON, Del. – A Felton woman was arrested earlier this week on multiple theft and fraud-related charges. Last week, Felton Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 3100 block of Abec Lane. Further investigation revealed that 37-year-old Shelly Thompson was caring for the disabled elderly victim when she allegedly took the victim’s credit/debit card from his residence and made numerous withdrawals and purchases without the victim’s permission, totaling $494.57.
24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Maryland
BOWIE, MD- The Bowie Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday...
