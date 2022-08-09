Read full article on original website
Village Living
Council discusses eyesore property, car thefts and pet waste
A resolution passed at the Aug. 9 by the Mountain Brook City Council will soon bring relief to residents who have dealt with a neighboring nuisance. The council passed the action requiring that the owner of the property at 751 Bentley Drive remove the structure that was severely damaged by a fallen tree. Several residents spoke during the meeting, citing that the dilapidated house is an eyesore that is a hazard and is negatively impacting their property value.
wbrc.com
Suspended Vincent police cannot be terminated, according to city attorney
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Attorney has ruled that the suspended Vincent Police Officers cannot be terminated. The decision comes after the Vincent City Council approved a resolution to pursue termination of the Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric.
Clanton Advertiser
Commission approves two more SROs for county schools
The Chilton County Commission approved two more school resource officers that they will help fund to protect the students in Chilton County at their meeting on Aug. 9. The commission approved a resolution unanimously to bring on two more SROs, one LeCroy Career Technical Center and one to help protect the four Clanton schools — Clanton Elementary, Clanton Intermediate, Clanton Middle and Chilton County High School.
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Aug. 4-10. Elizabeth Muller to Elizabeth Muller, Donna C. Wright and Muller Revocable Living Trust for $500 for Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 13 East. Brandon Connell and Cynthia Varden to Bruce Keller and Marsha Keller for $8,500 for Section...
WSFA
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
Clanton Advertiser
DOWN-HOME DEDICATION: Smitherman serves as clerk in the town she always called home
Maplesville has been home for town clerk Dawn Smitherman for the majority of her life. In the front office of town hall, she keeps things going from processing payroll for employees to answering community members’ questions and processing business licenses. “We don’t have a typical day,” Smitherman said....
City of Tuscaloosa Asks Residents for Feedback on Local Lakes
According to a recent press release, the city of Tuscaloosa is holding a "come-and-go" feedback session to hear public concerns and new ideas for Lake Nicol and Harris Lake as part of the Elevate Tuscaloosa initiative. The town hall-style meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 22 from 3 p.m. to...
Clanton Advertiser
Service Fair bringing the services to local businesses
The Merchants Association of Clanton is hosting a Service Fair on Aug. 17 to inform local businesses about the vast number of services at their disposal in the area. The event is being held at 6th Street Warehouse from 8:30-11:30 a.m., and all local service-based companies, local business owners and the public are encouraged to come.
Shelby Reporter
Work begins on Phase 1 of Hwy 119 widening project
ALABASTER – Work officially began on phase one of the Hwy 119 widening project this week. The work is being conducted between Fulton Springs Road and Hwy 12 and part of a continued upgrade to the city’s major highway. The two-phase project will widen the road to include...
wbrc.com
Alabaster Fire Department changes hiring requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department recently changed their job description for hiring potential firefighters. In the past, Alabaster Fire could only hire those already certified as a firefighter and EMT, now that is not the case. To help with their growth, diversity and recruiting, Alabaster Fire can...
Clanton Advertiser
Senior Connection hosts benefit for S.P.A.N. Program
The Senior Connection in Clanton hosted a BBQ lunch benefit on Aug. 12 benefitting the S.P.A.N. Program of Chilton County. The Chilton County Board of Education sponsored around 25 lunches for students at LeCroy Career Technical Center. The BBQ benefit was $5 for a BBQ sandwich, chips and a drink. All proceeds benefitted the S.P.A.N. program.
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Aug. 3-9. Motor Vehicle Accident: 600 Block Clanton Market Place. Altered Mental Status: 1400 Block 7th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: 900 Block 7th Street South. Altered Mental Status: 2000 block 7th Street South. Diabetic Emergency: 900 Block Mt. Pleasant Road. August 4. Seizure: 3900 Block...
Clanton Advertiser
Humane Society seeking donations to install dog runs
The Humane Society of Chilton County is looking for monetary donations or volunteers with concrete work experience to help make more space for the shelter’s dogs. Shelter director Jen Fesmire said the shelter has purchased six dog runs that need to be installed. Shelby Concrete will be donating concrete for the base.
Coal company to pay $3.65 million, clean up abandoned mine on Black Warrior River
A federal judge in Birmingham has approved a lawsuit settlement that will force the Drummond Company to clean up a leaking coal mine site along the Black Warrior River and pay $3.65 million. Attorneys for Drummond and Black Warrior Riverkeeper agreed on the settlement earlier this year, more than five...
Clanton Advertiser
Developer gives update on Starbucks, Milo’s
The future homes of Starbucks and Milo’s Hamburgers in Clanton near Interstate 65, Exit 205 are taking shape with one building nearly complete. “The site looks great,” Michael Delaney of Delaney Property Group, developer for the buildings, said. “We filled in a big hole, and we will have two new … stores there that are tax revenue producers.”
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga High School auditorium experiencing issues with stage’s curtain rigging system
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Recently, a discovery was made at the Sylacauga High School’s (SHS) auditorium that brought the safety of the stage area into question. The cyclorama (CYC) curtain railing was damaged in some capacity not long ago, and it has been determined that a safety assessment crew is needed to check out the issue and see what needs to be done.
TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen
According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Aug. 4. Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Clanton Advertiser
Seven to plead guilty in cockfighting case
Seven Verbena residents have signed agreements to plead guilty to cockfighting related charges in a 2021 U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama Northern Division case. On Aug. 5 William Colon ‘Big Jim’ Easterling, 75; Brent Colon Easterling, 37; and William Tyler Easterling, 29; agreed to plead guilty...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office
These incidents happened between Aug. 3-9. Theft-Miscellaneous, $500-less than $1,500: 200 Block of County Road 54, Montevallo. Domestic-Harassment-Family: County Road 247, Clanton. Theft-Miscellaneous, $500-less than $1,500: 2nd Avenue North, Clanton. Property Damage: Northbound I-65, Clanton. Grand Jury Indictment: Autauga Chilton Line/U.S. Highway 82, Billingsley. Probation Violation: U.S. Highway 31, Thorsby.
