A resolution passed at the Aug. 9 by the Mountain Brook City Council will soon bring relief to residents who have dealt with a neighboring nuisance. The council passed the action requiring that the owner of the property at 751 Bentley Drive remove the structure that was severely damaged by a fallen tree. Several residents spoke during the meeting, citing that the dilapidated house is an eyesore that is a hazard and is negatively impacting their property value.

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO