evgrieve.com
The Trader Joe's Wine Shop on Union Square has permanently shuttered — effective today
After 15 years at 138 E. 14th St. near Irving Place, the Trader Joe's Wine Shop – the only one in NYC (AND NEW YORK STATE) — shut down today. A note on the door thanks patrons for the 15-plus years of business... and states that employees will be paid through Aug. 28. There is also a tease of "an even better wine shop experience"to come somehwhere ...
Martha Stewart's New Restaurant Named After Bedford Set To Open
Lifestyle maven Martha Stewart is set to throw open the doors on her first restaurant that reflects her culinary inspirations and style. The Bedford by Martha Stewart, named after the town in which her Northern Westchester estate is located (in the hamlet of Katonah), is nestled inside Paris Las Vegas and is set to open on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Register Citizen
3 Connecticut restaurants on Food & Wine's 'Best Classics' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut institutions are some of the country's "best classic restaurants," as chosen by Food & Wine magazine. "This year, we're renewing our vows with America's finest old-school institutions," author David Landsel wrote. "...We're talking about the classic restaurants,...
A Massive 53,000-Square-Foot Food Marketplace Just Opened Near The Water In Seaport
After eight years of planning and building, Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s food marketplace, taking over the former Fulton Street Fish Market in South Street Seaport, is now officially open. Located at 96 South Street at Pier 17, this 53,000-square-foot marketplace brings a collection of six full service new restaurants, six quick service counters, four bars, and retail and private dining offerings to the historic Tin Building, and it cost a whopping $194.6 million to complete! Visitors can choose to eat at one of the six full-service dining venues, which include: For a quicker meal, casual and to-go options include:
NewsTimes
Horse barn, part of Tommy Hilfiger’s Greenwich estate, listed for $7M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s not every day that a fully-equipped horse barn comes on the market. But when it comes to the property at 0 N Porchuck Road in Greenwich, its previous ownership might be more notable than the barn itself.
HEY STAMFORD! – Your Chance To Fist-Pump With ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Pauly D
MTV's "Jersey Shore", what can you say about it? It ranks way up on my list of things that will not and cannot be explained to me. The success the show and its cast members have had is baffling. I say that, but at the same time, I am from the midwest and have watched the show and actually know who "Snooki" is. If there is one good thing that I take away from watching this trainwreck of a TV show is learning the word "Chooch" and its meaning.
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Honest wines from Landmark Vineyards
I just returned from a luncheon with winemaker Greg Stach of Landmark Vineyards at The Palm Midtown restaurant on West 50th Street, Manhattan. I have tasted Landmark wines before, but I knew little of the winery and nothing of the winemaker. We met at the table and he quickly opened a bottle of his 2020 Landmark Overlook Chardonnay. He watched me swirl, sniff and taste and looked at me expectantly. I told him, “Very nice. A clean, fresh, unmanipulated Chardonnay with piercing and present fruit, not unbalanced or overwhelmed by oak. An honest wine.” Delighted, Greg told me, “In this wine are grapes from 42 different winery plots from many top Sonoma County vineyards. We spend much time in the vineyards and let them know when the grapes are ready for harvest. We then ferment, vinify and oak-age each plot into a standalone Chardonnay. After 10 months in French oak, we pull together a small tasting team and assemble the finished wine from specific percentages of all the plots. It gives us very specific control on our final product.”
NBC New York
Someone Thought It Was OK to Put a 60-Ton Pool on a Brooklyn Roof. NYC Says ‘NOPE'
The heat can make anyone a little crazy, especially the heat New York City had been dealing with for a number of days. But maybe don't take drastic — even dangerous — measures just to stay cool. The New York City Department of Buildings tweeted a photo of...
westchestermagazine.com
Where to Get Delectable Ice Cream Sandwiches in Westchester
Bona Bona’s ice cream sandwiches are mouthwatering. Photo by Danielle Galvin. Westchester’s ice cream shops offer really satisfying ice cream sandwiches, whether that be between chocolate chip cookies or something even crazier. With additional reporting by Zach Gibbs. There are three things that are universally loved by foodies...
Essence
This Black Female Entrepreneur Opened One Of Brooklyn’s Hottest Restaurants During The Height Of The Pandemic — Here’s How She Did It
Ria Graham is a hospitality veteran who has been able to use her years of experience in the hospitality industry to create one of the hottest new restaurants in New York. Boy meets girl. They fall in love and get married. Boy and girl build a restaurant empire — and the rest is history.
A Magical Harry Potter Experience Is Coming To NY This Fall
The forest hides many secrets… A woodland trail inspired by the Forbidden Forest from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series is set to open in New York’s stunning Hudson Valley this autumn. After announcing its U.S. debut in Leesburg, VA, it will be arriving in Westchester County on October 22 to take fans on a journey that will quite literally illuminate some of their favorite Forbidden Forest moments! Only an hour and a half from NYC at the expansive Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, NY, the incredible experience makes for a perfect getaway if you’re looking to escape the city. With illuminating sets, atmospheric lighting and magical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, there is plenty to discover along the way. Want to be the first to get your hands on tickets? Transforming the beautiful location into a spectacular outdoor light trail inspired by the wizarding world, guests are invited to step into a magical woodland filled with curious creatures and characters from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series taking up residence in this Forbidden Forest.
NewsTimes
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
Enjoy a fun summer spot filled with things to do at Tobay Beach in Massapequa
Four miles east of historic Jones Beach is where you'll find a smaller, but just as fun summer spot filled with things to do.
westchestermagazine.com
The Face of Westchester Real Estate
When the real estate market is moving at lightning speed, and even when it’s not, you turn to Gino and Gerry who have seen it all. For two decades, Gino Bello and Gerry Magnarelli have been walking Westchester buyers and sellers through one of life’s biggest decisions, making it look easy with their rock-steady team approach born from a lifelong friendship. They live and breathe the market, know the community inside and out, and are skilled at smoothing the transition from New York City northwards. Laser focused on honesty, trust, and integrity, they boast more than a thousand deals and half a billion in sales. With a rockstar crew backing them up, it’s no wonder they are repeatedly ranked one of Westchester’s top real estate teams.
Greenwich HS Grad To Appear On New Amazon Reality Show 'Cosmic Love'
A Fairfield County man will be featured on a new reality television series that seeks to help contestants find their perfect match based on their star signs. All 10 episodes of the Amazon Prime Series "Cosmic Love" are set to be released on Friday, Aug. 12. Chris Ragusa, a 27-year-old...
NBC New York
NYC Squirrels Are Splooting Again. Maybe We Should All Try This at Home
Sometimes it feels like rodents have it too easy. Can't we sploot too?. It might look strange for humans, but splooting -- basically, stretching the body out -- is the top way our four-legged friends (or enemies) try to beat the heat. Pug sploots are particularly epic, if you've had the chance to witness one.
idesignarch.com
Seaside Paradise Above the Harbor in Connecticut
This waterfront shingle style home in Greenwich, Connecticut is a resort-like private residence located above the harbor. The double-gable shingled house was designed by VanderHorn Architects. The backyard is a great outdoor entertaining space, featuring an infinity pool and spa, fire pit, multiple terraces with plenty of seating, a private boat dock and a small beach.
Book a Trip on the New NYC to Burlington Train Route Before Everyone Else Does
Life in New York City can be an assault on the senses. This onslaught of city life creates a unique dichotomy: on one hand it keeps us craving more, and on the other, it incites a need to escape. For some time now, such escapes were more than likely to involve classic hits like the Hamptons (or other Long Island locales) or somewhere in the Hudson Valley. But now there’s a new, unexpected, no-car-needed option for city dwellers: Northern Vermont.
