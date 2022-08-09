Read full article on original website
Draymond Green Reacts to Former Warriors Guard Joining New Team
This former Golden State Warriors guard has found a new home
Oklahoma football fan wants to fire Brent Venables already
The proverbial hot seat is always quick to warm up in college football, but for one Oklahoma fan, Brent Venables is already on it. That's despite not even coaching a single game yet from the Sooners sideline. But it didn't stop one fan on Sooner Scoop from wondering what it would cost the school to ...
ASU, Arizona conference realignment odds: Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12 for Sun Devils, Wildcats?
The speculation and rumors surrounding the conference futures of Arizona State and Arizona have been swirling since reports surfaced that USC and UCLA were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. What would happen to ASU and Arizona in conference realignment and expansion? We still don't know what the future holds for the Sun...
John Calipari likens Kentucky basketball to Alabama, Georgia football demanding new facilities
John Calipari has come out and demanded better basketball facilities for Kentucky basketball while referencing Alabama and Georgia football. The Kentucky Wildcats, under the stewardship of John Calipari, has been one of the more successful programs in college basketball. As such, Calipari has demanded a new basketball facility. In a...
Head football coach for Corona del Sol placed on paid leave
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona is just three weeks away from the start of the high school football season for big schools (4A, 5A and 6A) and there is now trouble brewing for one East Valley school. According to a letter to parents from school officials tweeted out by the...
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
CBS Sports
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant in victory
Valdez (11-4) earned the win Thursday over Texas, striking out eight in seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits, a walk and a hit batsman. All four hits against Valdez were singles, and he managed to pitch around trouble in the third and seventh innings to hold the Rangers scoreless. At one point, he retired 11 straight batters. The 28-year-old has now thrown a quality start in 19 straight appearances. He's posted a 2.73 ERA and allowed just seven homers in 142 innings this year. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against the White Sox.
Yardbarker
Alabama Basketball Delivers Another Dominant Performance on International Tour
The Crimson Tide is on a roll in Europe. For the second time in as many international games, Alabama won big. This time, the Crimson Tide beat Lithuania 120-61 behind 28 points from freshman Brandon Miller. Nimari Burnett and Darius Miles also finished in double figures for Alabama. Head coach...
Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral
Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
LSU's Jalen Reed listed among top freshmen in the SEC
Between the transfer portal and the 2022 recruiting class, coach Matt McMahon immediately brought a stable of talent to LSU’s depleted roster. In addition to landing several experienced players in the portal, he also added the No. 15 recruiting class in college basketball in 2022. That group of four players is headlined by Jalen Reed, a 6-foot-10 power forward from southern California who 247Sports rated as the No. 69 player in the class.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Camryn Bynum: Listed as starting safety
Bynum is listed as Minnesota's starting free safety on the team's first preseason depth chart released Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports. He's in a battle for the job with first-round draft pick Lewis Cine. Bynum's placement atop of the depth chart is likely in deference to his veteran status, given that he mostly played on special teams in 2021. Even if Cine breaks camp as a starter, Bynum should get plenty of snaps in the secondary this season.
CBS Sports
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Unlikely to play Saturday
O'Shaughnessy (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Among a number of players battling injuries, O'Shaughnessy was reported to be one of those who is not expected to face the Chiefs. Currently third on the Bears' depth chart at tight end, he's competing for a backup role with Ryan Griffin (undisclosed).
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: May not play Saturday
Wilson won't play much, if at all, in Saturday's preseason game against Dallas, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. Wilson might get a few more snaps than other top QBs this preseason, considering he and coach Nathaniel Hackett both are new to Denver. Still, it probably won't amount to much more than a few series, and perhaps in the second/third week of the preseason rather than Saturday.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Exits game early
Diaz left Wednesday's loss to St. Louis early after hurting his hand during a swing and will undergo an MRI, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Diaz has endured a lingering issue with his hand, according to manager Bud Black. An MRI scan will help determine the severity of the injury and how long -- if at all -- he will have to sit out. Diaz is slashing .229/.291/.372 this season with 33 RBI in 76 games.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid rehab outings at Triple-A
Giles (shoulder) made his most recent pair of rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings during which he's allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout. The veteran right-hander has been impressive during his time in the minors save for one hiccup Friday...
LSUSports.net
Former LSU Basketball Stars Earn Degrees At Summer Commencement
BATON ROUGE –– Two former LSU basketball stars were part of the graduating class Friday at the summer commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both Duane Spencer and Vernel Singleton, who played for Coach Dale Brown received their diplomas Friday as part of Project Graduation. Spencer was able to be here for the ceremony, but Singleton was unable to attend due to an illness in his family, according to Coach Brown.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Seven touches in preseason opener
Strong rushed six times for 25 yards and caught his only target for no gain in Thursday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Giants. Strong has reportedly shown good receiving ability in camp, which could be his ticket to a complementary role in the wake of James White's retirement, but he failed to make much of an impact in that regard Thursday. It's also a bit worrisome that he was deployed after both J.J. Taylor and rookie sixth-round pick Kevin Harris, which suggests that Strong could be below both in New England's backfield pecking order, but the 2022 fourth-rounder has time to make up some ground on that front. On the bright side, Strong's average of 4.2 yards per carry was the highest among Patriots rushers Thursday, which gives him some momentum to build on for the second preseason game against Carolina next Friday.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Likely out for preseason opener
Goodwin (hamstring) isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. The veteran receiver has impressed Seattle's coaching staff with his efforts in training camp thus far, per Tim Weaver of USA Today. However, Goodwin is on track to watch Saturday's game against Pittsburgh from the sidelines after he picked up a hamstring injury in practice. The speedster signed with the Seahawks in May and figures to compete for snaps with Freddie Swain (back), Dee Eskridge (hamstring) and Bo Melton, behind usual starters DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Three tackles in preseason opener
Okudah totaled three tackles during Friday's preseason opener against Atlanta. While Okudah gave up a first down on third-and-eight against backup-caliber wideout KhaDarel Hodge, he escaped the game healthy and has officially begun the process of shaking off the rust after a 334-day layoff from game action. Look for the Lions to continue to assess the 2019 No. 3 overall pick this preseason as Detroit figures out its cornerback rotation in advance of Week 1.
