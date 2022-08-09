ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
CBS Sports

Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant in victory

Valdez (11-4) earned the win Thursday over Texas, striking out eight in seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits, a walk and a hit batsman. All four hits against Valdez were singles, and he managed to pitch around trouble in the third and seventh innings to hold the Rangers scoreless. At one point, he retired 11 straight batters. The 28-year-old has now thrown a quality start in 19 straight appearances. He's posted a 2.73 ERA and allowed just seven homers in 142 innings this year. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against the White Sox.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lloyd
The Spun

Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral

Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU's Jalen Reed listed among top freshmen in the SEC

Between the transfer portal and the 2022 recruiting class, coach Matt McMahon immediately brought a stable of talent to LSU’s depleted roster. In addition to landing several experienced players in the portal, he also added the No. 15 recruiting class in college basketball in 2022. That group of four players is headlined by Jalen Reed, a 6-foot-10 power forward from southern California who 247Sports rated as the No. 69 player in the class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

Vikings' Camryn Bynum: Listed as starting safety

Bynum is listed as Minnesota's starting free safety on the team's first preseason depth chart released Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports. He's in a battle for the job with first-round draft pick Lewis Cine. Bynum's placement atop of the depth chart is likely in deference to his veteran status, given that he mostly played on special teams in 2021. Even if Cine breaks camp as a starter, Bynum should get plenty of snaps in the secondary this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Unlikely to play Saturday

O'Shaughnessy (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Among a number of players battling injuries, O'Shaughnessy was reported to be one of those who is not expected to face the Chiefs. Currently third on the Bears' depth chart at tight end, he's competing for a backup role with Ryan Griffin (undisclosed).
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Nba#Junior College#Pac 12 Tournament#The Ncaa Tournament#Wildcats#Nba Draft#Lloyd Won Pac 12 Coach
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: May not play Saturday

Wilson won't play much, if at all, in Saturday's preseason game against Dallas, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. Wilson might get a few more snaps than other top QBs this preseason, considering he and coach Nathaniel Hackett both are new to Denver. Still, it probably won't amount to much more than a few series, and perhaps in the second/third week of the preseason rather than Saturday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Exits game early

Diaz left Wednesday's loss to St. Louis early after hurting his hand during a swing and will undergo an MRI, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Diaz has endured a lingering issue with his hand, according to manager Bud Black. An MRI scan will help determine the severity of the injury and how long -- if at all -- he will have to sit out. Diaz is slashing .229/.291/.372 this season with 33 RBI in 76 games.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid rehab outings at Triple-A

Giles (shoulder) made his most recent pair of rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings during which he's allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout. The veteran right-hander has been impressive during his time in the minors save for one hiccup Friday...
SEATTLE, WA
LSUSports.net

Former LSU Basketball Stars Earn Degrees At Summer Commencement

BATON ROUGE –– Two former LSU basketball stars were part of the graduating class Friday at the summer commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both Duane Spencer and Vernel Singleton, who played for Coach Dale Brown received their diplomas Friday as part of Project Graduation. Spencer was able to be here for the ceremony, but Singleton was unable to attend due to an illness in his family, according to Coach Brown.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Patriots' Pierre Strong: Seven touches in preseason opener

Strong rushed six times for 25 yards and caught his only target for no gain in Thursday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Giants. Strong has reportedly shown good receiving ability in camp, which could be his ticket to a complementary role in the wake of James White's retirement, but he failed to make much of an impact in that regard Thursday. It's also a bit worrisome that he was deployed after both J.J. Taylor and rookie sixth-round pick Kevin Harris, which suggests that Strong could be below both in New England's backfield pecking order, but the 2022 fourth-rounder has time to make up some ground on that front. On the bright side, Strong's average of 4.2 yards per carry was the highest among Patriots rushers Thursday, which gives him some momentum to build on for the second preseason game against Carolina next Friday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Likely out for preseason opener

Goodwin (hamstring) isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. The veteran receiver has impressed Seattle's coaching staff with his efforts in training camp thus far, per Tim Weaver of USA Today. However, Goodwin is on track to watch Saturday's game against Pittsburgh from the sidelines after he picked up a hamstring injury in practice. The speedster signed with the Seahawks in May and figures to compete for snaps with Freddie Swain (back), Dee Eskridge (hamstring) and Bo Melton, behind usual starters DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Lions' Jeff Okudah: Three tackles in preseason opener

Okudah totaled three tackles during Friday's preseason opener against Atlanta. While Okudah gave up a first down on third-and-eight against backup-caliber wideout KhaDarel Hodge, he escaped the game healthy and has officially begun the process of shaking off the rust after a 334-day layoff from game action. Look for the Lions to continue to assess the 2019 No. 3 overall pick this preseason as Detroit figures out its cornerback rotation in advance of Week 1.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy