kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Officers shoot and kill man after responding to domestic disturbance in Appleton
APPLETON — One man is dead after state investigators say he was shot by police responding to a domestic disturbance Friday evening in Appleton. Appleton police officers responded to the call about 7:20 p.m. Aug. 12, 2022 at a residence on the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave. in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
94.3 Jack FM
Judge Increases Woman’s Bond After Child Died of Fentanyl Poisoning
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are...
wtaq.com
Suspect Charged in 1992 Waupaca County Murders
WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A suspect has been charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County – murders prompted by a snowmobile crash which killed the suspect’s father 15 years earlier. Tony Haase, 51, was charged with two counts of...
Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will eventually determine the defendant’s mental state at the time. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, who was white, in Fond du Lac County. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime. Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
wtaq.com
Shawano County Campground Owner: “I am officially homeless” After Paying $16,800 Bail
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Shawano County campground owner facing a variety of legal charges and the forced sale of her property made her first court appearance Thursday since posting her cash bail. Ann Retzlaff’s current legal troubles include charges for a two-county police chase and felony bail jumping...
101 WIXX
DOJ Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Appleton
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The incident happened in the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave. Friday night just before 7:30. Appleton residents received a notification on their phones at approximately 8:11 p.m., instructing them to stay inside...
whby.com
Charges filed in 30-year old double murder cold case in Waupaca County
WAUPACA, Wis–Criminal charges are filed against a Weyauwega man 30 years after the murders of a Waupaca County couple. Tony Haase is charged in Waupaca County Court with two counts of First-Degree Intentional Homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Haase was drunk when he stabbed Tanna Togstad and Timothy...
Wisconsin DOJ charges Weyauwega man in connection to 1992 double homicide
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a Weyauwega man Friday with killing a woman and her boyfriend 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident. Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad’s father was...
whby.com
Man found guilty of hate crime killing of motorcyclist in phase 1 of trial
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A man charged with the deliberate killing of a motorcyclist in Fond du Lac County is found guilty of First-Degree Intentional Homicide-Hate Crime. Daniel Navarro is convicted in the death of Phillip Thiessen of Fond du Lac in the first phase of his trial.
wearegreenbay.com
Man robs business, tries to steal car in Oshkosh, taken into custody
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a robbery at a local business on the 2000 Block of Witzel Avenue. The robbery took place around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. According to a release, officers received information that a person entered multiple businesses in the area...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of plotting to kill his girlfriend after she didn’t post his bond
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is accused of trying to hire someone to kill his girlfriend while he was in jail. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 35-year-old Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez is charged with conspiracy to kill his girlfriend while he was in jail.
wearegreenbay.com
Sturgeon Bay man arrested, forged letters to get $4,200 from Brown Co. Sheriff
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sturgeon Bay is facing nine total charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly forged documents in an attempt to get money back from Brown County Sheriff. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 39-year-old Reginald Scott was arrested...
WBAY Green Bay
Student’s death at Two Rivers High School ruled a drowning accident
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A student’s death at the Two Rivers High School pool has been ruled an accident. The police department says the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office confirmed the student drowned. Rescuers were called just before 2 p.m. on February 8. The victim, Zach Benson, drowned...
seehafernews.com
The Investigation into Two Rivers Students Death Completed
Investigations into the death of a Two Rivers student this winter have been completed. Assistant Police Chief Ben Meinnert says a report from The Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office rules the death of 15-year-old sophomore Zach Benson, as an accident with the immediate cause of death being drowning. Two Rivers...
nbc15.com
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is dead after a tactical situation in Green Lake County. The Sheriff’s Office says the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not released. At about 11:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman that...
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Sheboygan Woman On Drug Charges After she Accidentally Called 911
Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 19-year-old Sheboygan woman facing multiple drug charges after she accidentally called 911. Essence C. Irving is charged with Possession of A Schedule Two Narcotic, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia,. Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and four counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping....
whby.com
Fire at Court Tower apartments in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–14 people are displaced after a fire at an Oshkosh apartment building. It happened late last (Thursday) night at Court Tower in the 100-block of Court Street. Firefighters say a sprinkler system on the ninth floor put out a small fire. The water caused extensive damage to the ninth and eighth floors–along with apartments under the fire. No injuries were reported, and information about the cause was not released.
Sheriff’s office: Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following domestic incident near Berlin
BERLIN, Wis. — A man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a domestic incident near Berlin Wednesday, the Green Lake County’s Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a home on County Highway A around 11:30 a.m. after...
whby.com
Suspects try to scam elderly woman in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. — Winnebago County authorities ask for help as they investigate an attempted scam of an elderly woman. Sheriff’s officials say people riding in a Subaru told the woman that her granddaughter was in custody and that the woman needed to pay $10,000. A family member...
