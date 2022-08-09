ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Officers shoot and kill man after responding to domestic disturbance in Appleton

APPLETON — One man is dead after state investigators say he was shot by police responding to a domestic disturbance Friday evening in Appleton. Appleton police officers responded to the call about 7:20 p.m. Aug. 12, 2022 at a residence on the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave. in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Judge Increases Woman’s Bond After Child Died of Fentanyl Poisoning

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Suspect Charged in 1992 Waupaca County Murders

WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A suspect has been charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County – murders prompted by a snowmobile crash which killed the suspect’s father 15 years earlier. Tony Haase, 51, was charged with two counts of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
The Associated Press

Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will eventually determine the defendant’s mental state at the time. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, who was white, in Fond du Lac County. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime. Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
FOND DU LAC, WI
101 WIXX

DOJ Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Appleton

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The incident happened in the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave. Friday night just before 7:30. Appleton residents received a notification on their phones at approximately 8:11 p.m., instructing them to stay inside...
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

Charges filed in 30-year old double murder cold case in Waupaca County

WAUPACA, Wis–Criminal charges are filed against a Weyauwega man 30 years after the murders of a Waupaca County couple. Tony Haase is charged in Waupaca County Court with two counts of First-Degree Intentional Homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Haase was drunk when he stabbed Tanna Togstad and Timothy...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin DOJ charges Weyauwega man in connection to 1992 double homicide

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a Weyauwega man Friday with killing a woman and her boyfriend 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident. Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad’s father was...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man robs business, tries to steal car in Oshkosh, taken into custody

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a robbery at a local business on the 2000 Block of Witzel Avenue. The robbery took place around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. According to a release, officers received information that a person entered multiple businesses in the area...
OSHKOSH, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
WBAY Green Bay

Student’s death at Two Rivers High School ruled a drowning accident

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A student’s death at the Two Rivers High School pool has been ruled an accident. The police department says the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office confirmed the student drowned. Rescuers were called just before 2 p.m. on February 8. The victim, Zach Benson, drowned...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

The Investigation into Two Rivers Students Death Completed

Investigations into the death of a Two Rivers student this winter have been completed. Assistant Police Chief Ben Meinnert says a report from The Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office rules the death of 15-year-old sophomore Zach Benson, as an accident with the immediate cause of death being drowning. Two Rivers...
TWO RIVERS, WI
nbc15.com

Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
ANTIGO, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Sheboygan Woman On Drug Charges After she Accidentally Called 911

Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 19-year-old Sheboygan woman facing multiple drug charges after she accidentally called 911. Essence C. Irving is charged with Possession of A Schedule Two Narcotic, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia,. Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and four counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
whby.com

Fire at Court Tower apartments in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–14 people are displaced after a fire at an Oshkosh apartment building. It happened late last (Thursday) night at Court Tower in the 100-block of Court Street. Firefighters say a sprinkler system on the ninth floor put out a small fire. The water caused extensive damage to the ninth and eighth floors–along with apartments under the fire. No injuries were reported, and information about the cause was not released.
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Suspects try to scam elderly woman in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. — Winnebago County authorities ask for help as they investigate an attempted scam of an elderly woman. Sheriff’s officials say people riding in a Subaru told the woman that her granddaughter was in custody and that the woman needed to pay $10,000. A family member...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI

