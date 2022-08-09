ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OR

Comments / 21

Cid Peirce Quakenbush
4d ago

Wow! If a homeowner wants to have a vacation home it should be allowed! Oregon Democrats are all about themselves.

Reply(5)
7
African pride
3d ago

Great news I was going to do long term rentals on my two properties. But I can can make more on STR and have a few cash customers they always get a 15% discount.

Reply
3
Related
yachatsnews.com

Focus of vacation rental fight returns to Lincoln County courthouse after LUBA overturns voter-approved ballot measure phasing them out

A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, OR
Lincoln County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
opb.org

Oregon wants to stop using school funds to clean up neglected boats

Since 2017, Oregon has used nearly $13 million from the Common School Fund to remove abandoned and neglected boats from waterways. But Oregon’s top elected officials want that to end. The Common School Fund is supervised by the State Land Board, which consists of three of the state’s top...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Smith
opb.org

How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process

On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Struck Down#Ballot Measure#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative
opb.org

Oregon Democrats say landmark bill would help communities adapt to climate change

Top Oregon officials say the proposed federal Inflation Reduction Act would invest billions of dollars to create clean energy and green infrastructure projects that would help low-income residents and communities of color adapt to climate change. On Wednesday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan along with Oregon Gov. Kate...
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Covid-caused staff shortages led some Oregon school districts to turn to new state-authorized emergency teaching licenses

Struggling with staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, Oregon schools leaned heavily last year on teachers who received emergency licenses from the state. During the 2021-22 school year, districts employed 438 emergency licensed teachers, up from 181 the year prior and a low of 134 five years ago, according to data from the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Choose Kotek to protect Oregon’s abortion laws

Oregon has the most protective abortion policies in the U.S., according to the Guttmacher Institute. This gives me pride in my state and hope for the future in Oregon. As a 17-year-old student, I’ve begun eliminating colleges in states that will not protect my bodily autonomy. However, it is clear that abortion rights are not guaranteed anywhere. As gubernatorial races are taking place across the country, it is more important than ever to elect pro-choice candidates who will continue to expand and protect reproductive rights.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Save the date: Oregon Defensible Space code town halls next week

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon next week to discuss the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The town halls will address the code’s development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input, the fire marshal’s office said. Here are the dates...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy