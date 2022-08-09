ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: Mike Barnes Is Back in First-Look Photos

By J. Kim Murphy
 4 days ago

Netflix is pulling back the curtain on the fifth season of “ Cobra Kai ,” releasing a batch of first-look images for the “Karate Kid” sequel series’ new episodes.

The new material provides “Cobra Kai” fans a hint of the events of the upcoming season, which will see Cobra Kai plan to expand its dojo across the San Fernando Valley, under the total control of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will need to recruit some new and familiar faces to combat the takeover.

Among that group of familiar faces is actor Sean Kanan, who is reprising his role as Mike Barnes from “The Karate Kid III.” The details around how Barnes resurfaces in “Cobra Kai” remain unknown.

“Cobra Kai” follows the lives of Daniel and Johnny more than 30 years after the events of the ’80s “Karate Kid” franchise. When the two decide to open competing dojos, they reignite their old rivalry from high school. Now, they’re aligned against Silver, who’s taken over Cobra Kai from Martin Kove’s villain John Kreese.

Other stars from the original franchise who reprise their roles in “Cobra Kai” include Randee Heller as Lucille LaRusso and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi. Tanner Buchanan, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Courtney Henggeler, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List and Vanessa Rubio also star in the series.

“Cobra Kai” first premiered as a YouTube Premium original series in 2018, but was later acquired by Netflix in 2020 after YouTube stopped producing original scripted content. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are the series creators and executive produce through Counterbalance Entertainment. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers, along with Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett and Susan Ekins. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

“Cobra Kai” Season 5 will debut on Netflix on Sept. 9.

Take a look at the new images below:

